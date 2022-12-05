Duke Energy COO Dhiaa Jamil to Retire Next Year

By Stephen Nakrosis

Duke Energy Corp. said Dhiaa Jamil, the company's executive vice president and chief operating officer, will retire next year after spending over 41 years at the Charlotte, N.C., electric power and natural-gas holding company.

Mr. Jamil is expected to retire in the middle of next year and will remain chief operating officer until his retirement, Duke Energy said.

As part of the transition, Preston Gillespie will join the senior management committee as executive vice president, chief generation officer and enterprise operational excellence, effective Jan. 1, the company said.

Mr. Gillespie's expanded responsibilities will include "enterprise operational excellence, environmental, health and safety and coal combustion products," Duke Energy said.

Harry Sideris, who serves as executive vice president of customer experience, solutions and services, will also assume responsibility on Jan. 1 for the transmission organization, in addition to his current duties, Duke Energy said.

