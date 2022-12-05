Advanced search
    DUK   US26441C2044

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:46 2022-12-05 pm EST
99.29 USD   -0.23%
Duke Energy COO Dhiaa Jamil to Retire Next Year

12/05/2022 | 03:01pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Duke Energy Corp. said Dhiaa Jamil, the company's executive vice president and chief operating officer, will retire next year after spending over 41 years at the Charlotte, N.C., electric power and natural-gas holding company.

Mr. Jamil is expected to retire in the middle of next year and will remain chief operating officer until his retirement, Duke Energy said.

As part of the transition, Preston Gillespie will join the senior management committee as executive vice president, chief generation officer and enterprise operational excellence, effective Jan. 1, the company said.

Mr. Gillespie's expanded responsibilities will include "enterprise operational excellence, environmental, health and safety and coal combustion products," Duke Energy said.

Harry Sideris, who serves as executive vice president of customer experience, solutions and services, will also assume responsibility on Jan. 1 for the transmission organization, in addition to his current duties, Duke Energy said.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 1501ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 152 M - -
Net income 2022 4 084 M - -
Net Debt 2022 72 369 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 76 637 M 76 637 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
EV / Sales 2023 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 27 605
Free-Float 95,0%
