Funding expands hunger relief capabilities in central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida recently received a $27,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation through the Powerful Communities program.

The funding expanded the cold storage capacity at eight of Second Harvest's community feeding partners, allowing them to distribute even more perishable foods to neighbors in Brevard, Osceola and Volusia counties.

"Making sure our neighbors have continued access to healthy meals goes well beyond the table," said Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. "Proper nutrition helps reduce the risk of some diseases while fueling our minds and bodies to manage daily activities, which is especially important for growing children. As summer approaches, this funding from Duke means our partners can better bridge a meal gap many families face when school is out."

The eight local nonprofit partners that received a new Turbo Air refrigerator through this grant are:

Our Lady of Grace St. Vincent De Paul, Palm Bay



Unconditional Love, Melbourne



The Altar Community Church, St. Cloud



Salvation Army Kissimmee, Kissimmee



Impacto 7, St. Cloud



Clarita's House Outreach Ministry, Kissimmee



Daytona Deliverance Church of God, Daytona Beach



West Volusia Dream Center, Orange City

Second Harvest is one of five Feeding Florida food banks to collectively receive $100,000 in community capacity building grants from the Duke Energy Foundation.

"Many food banks have experienced unprecedented demand in the last few years," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We are excited to support Second Harvest with funding and a team of dedicated Duke Energy volunteers. Together, we can reach even more Florida families experiencing hunger and continue meeting the increased need in the communities we serve."

This past weekend, 10 Duke Energy employees participated in a food distribution event in central Florida with West Volusia Dream Center in Orange City.

The Duke Energy Foundation's Powerful Communities program makes strategic investments to build powerful communities where natural resources thrive, students can excel, and a talented workforce drives economic prosperity for all. The Foundation annually funds more than $30 million to communities throughout Duke Energy's seven-state service area.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida (SHFBCF)

SHFBCF is a member of Feeding America - the largest charitable domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. SHFBCF secures and distributes food and grocery products to more than 750 local nonprofit feeding partners throughout Central Florida. With the help of food and financial donors, volunteers and a caring, committed community, the food bank distributes 300,000 meals every day to a seven-county service area, which includes Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia. Feeding neighbors facing hunger is only the beginning. By investing in job training programs, advocating for access to nutritious foods, and inspiring our community to get involved, SHFBCF is leaning into the root causes of hunger and helping our neighbors thrive. With support from the Central Florida community, Second Harvest Food Bank is feeding inspiration, change, achievement, health - and families facing hunger. To learn more about SHFBCF, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.

About Feeding Florida

Feeding Florida is the state's leading organization in the fight to end hunger. The statewide network unites 9-member food banks, including Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, to provide a healthy, adequate, and consistent food supply to every community every day. Feeding Florida member food banks support the state's 67 counites with more than 2,400 local charitable agencies, which provide food directly to individuals and families in need to ensure a hunger-free Florida.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

