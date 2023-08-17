By Will Feuer

Duke Energy said it has filed a new resource plan with North Carolina that calls for new infrastructure, including an advanced nuclear site and other alternative sources of energy, to offset retiring coal plants and reduce carbon.

The company said its Carbon Plan Integrated Resource Plan would retire Duke's use of coal by 2035, and see the company achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, as required by North Carolina's clean-energy law.

The plan calls for new hydrogen-capable natural gas plants as well as increased solar-powered and wind-powered energy infrastructure.

"This plan delivers a path to cleaner energy without compromising grid reliability, affordability or the energy demands of a growing region," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president.

Duke said the filing in North Carolina kicks off a regulatory process with the North Carolina Utilities Commission, which Duke said would hold public hearings before issuing its final order by the end of 2024. The same resource plan was also filed in South Carolina on Aug. 15, Duke said.

