Duke Energy Florida Announces Locations of Four New Solar Sites

By Stephen Nakrosis



Duke Energy Florida on Wednesday announced the locations of its four newest solar power plants.

The company said the four facilities would produce about 750MW of solar power combined.

Duke Energy Florida said the Hildreth Solar Power Plant in Suwannee County, and the Bay Ranch Solar Power Plant will be built in Bay County. The Hardeetown Solar Power Plant will be built in Levy County and the High Springs Solar Power Plant is proposed to be built in Alachua County, the company said.

Construction of the new facilities is expected to begin early next year and till take about 9 to 12 months to complete, the company said.

The four new facilities are part of a planned $1 billion investment in 10 new solar power plants in Florida, the company said.

Duke Energy Florida is a subsidiary of Duke Energy Corp.

-Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-21 1333ET