Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Duke Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUK   US26441C2044

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:31:48 2023-03-07 pm EST
93.20 USD   -2.90%
01:48pDuke Energy: Florida Regulators Approve Fuel, Capacity and Storm Restoration Costs
DJ
01:00pRegulators approve Duke Energy Florida's fuel, capacity and storm restoration costs, easing customer bill impacts
PR
09:57aDuke Energy Helped Over 189,000 Customers Access More Than $191 Million in Energy Assistance
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Duke Energy: Florida Regulators Approve Fuel, Capacity and Storm Restoration Costs

03/07/2023 | 01:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mary de Wet


Duke Energy Corp. said Tuesday that Florida regulators approved its fuel and capacity rate request and the recovery of storm restoration costs.

The Florida Public Service Commission is allowing a rate hike of about 4% for residential customers, while commercial and industrial customers will see a 2% to 3.9% increase in their bills, the company said.

Florida was heavily damaged by hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022. The company incurred costs to secure the resources to restore power, Duke Energy said.

The new rate will take effect in April, Duke Energy said.


Write to Mary de Wet at mary.dewet@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1348ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -2.89% 93.255 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
WTI -3.19% 77.916 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
All news about DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
01:48pDuke Energy: Florida Regulators Approve Fuel, Capacity and Storm Restoration..
DJ
01:00pRegulators approve Duke Energy Florida's fuel, capacity and storm restoration costs, ea..
PR
09:57aDuke Energy Helped Over 189,000 Customers Access More Than $191 Million in Energy Assis..
AQ
03/06Duke Energy Florida provides free energy makeovers for income-eligible residents in DeL..
PR
03/06Duke Energy : Florida provides free energy makeovers for income-eligible residents in DeLa..
PU
03/01Duke Energy begins construction on two new solar sites in north Florida
PR
03/01Duke Energy : begins construction on two new solar sites in north Florida
PU
03/01Duke Energy Carolinas seeks big rate increases for gas costs
AQ
03/01Piedmont Natural Gas reduces average residential customer bills in the Carolinas and Te..
AQ
03/01Duke Energy Carolinas proposes annual adjustment for fuel and other riders with North C..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 27 498 M - -
Net income 2023 4 335 M - -
Net Debt 2023 77 811 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,0x
Yield 2023 4,28%
Capitalization 73 912 M 73 912 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,52x
EV / Sales 2024 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 27 859
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 95,98 $
Average target price 106,88 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian D. Savoy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Feldmeier Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.38%73 912
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.19%147 870
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.38%72 720
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.24%71 029
ENEL S.P.A.6.04%57 879
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-8.72%46 746