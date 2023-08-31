ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Following a thorough assessment of damage from Hurricane Idalia, Duke Energy Florida will restore 95% of customers who experienced the worst of the storm no later than 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is the latest time we expect to have the majority of customers restored, though many customers will be restored before then.

We greatly appreciate our customers' ongoing patience.

Here are the estimated times of restoration.

Friday, 11:30 p.m.

Alachua County

Dixie County

Gilchrist County

Jefferson County

Lafayette County

Levy County

Suwannee County

Saturday, 11:30 p.m.

Columbia County

Taylor County

Sunday, 11:30 p.m.

Hamilton County

Madison County

As of 3 p.m., the company had already restored 156,000 customers. Nearly all impacted customers outside of the counties listed above have had their service restored.

Areas impacted directly by Idalia's landfall experienced extensive damage or flooding and may require more time for restoration.

For customers whose home or business is flooded, Duke Energy cannot reconnect power until the electrical system has been inspected by a licensed electrician. If there is damage, an electrician will need to make repairs and obtain verification from the local building inspection authority before power can be restored.

If the meter box is pulled away from a customer's house or mobile home service pole and power is not being received, the homeowner is responsible for contacting an electrician to reattach the meter box and/or provide a permanent fix. In some instances, an electrical inspection may be required by the county before Duke Energy can reconnect service. An electrician can advise customers on next steps.

The company will continue to provide regular updates to customers and communities through emails, text messages, outbound phone calls, social media and its website, which includes the power outage map.

