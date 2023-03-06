Duke Energy Florida provides free energy makeovers for income-eligible residents in DeLand

Program will be implemented in two phases with the first phase beginning in March

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,400 income-eligible customers in Volusia County's DeLand neighborhood will soon receive a jolt of positive energy from Duke Energy.

Through its innovative Neighborhood Energy Saver program, the company will give qualified customers a complimentary energy makeover for their house, mobile home or apartment.

Due to the size of the DeLand community, the program will be implemented in two phases with the first phase beginning in March. Phase 2 is currently under development and will be announced at a later date.

"The more you know about your energy use and how your home uses energy, the more opportunities you have to save and lower your monthly bill," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We look forward to continuing to offer programs, like the Neighborhood Energy Saver program, that can help our customers make their homes more energy efficient and save money on their bills."

Duke Energy Florida will assess each home to determine if it qualifies for free attic insulation, duct sealing and AC maintenance. Customers will also qualify to receive up to 17 energy-saving improvements at no cost, including:

Digital room thermometer

Energy-saving showerhead or shower wand

One-year supply of AC filters

Supply of AC/furnace filters

Water-saving kitchen and bathroom faucet aerators

Energy-efficient lightbulbs

Water heater wraps/pipe wrap

Covers for window AC units

Caulking, weatherstripping and door sweeps

Insulation upgrade

Basic AC maintenance

AC duct leakage sealing

Customers will also learn how daily activities, habits and other factors can increase their electric use and raise their energy bills.

"This is an amazing opportunity for our residents to save money and improve the quality of their homes, we hope many community members take advantage of this program," said City of DeLand Mayor Christopher Cloudman. "Sustainability is a strategic priority of the city and we are excited that Duke Energy is offering this program to our residents."

Eligible customers received an invitation to the Neighborhood Energy Saver launch event that will take place on Tuesday, March 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chisholm Center, 520 S. Clara Ave. Customers should contact our Neighborhood Energy Saver Customer Care Center at 855.227.2918 to reserve their spot, or to get more information if they cannot attend the launch event.

A map detailing the eligible residents in phase 1 is available upon request.

Since the Neighborhood Energy Saver program's inception in 2006, the company has implemented it in more than 65 communities across Florida and installed more than 700,000 energy efficiency improvements in more than 47,000 income-eligible customers' homes.

The program is available to residential customers (both homeowners and renters) living in communities identified by Duke Energy. Federal and state guidelines and census data are used to objectively select communities where the program would be most beneficial.

Since 1981, Duke Energy has helped its Florida customers save nearly $1.25 billion through its energy efficiency programs, including the Neighborhood Energy Saver program. For more information on energy efficiency tips that benefit all homeowners, visit duke-energy.com/home/savings.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

