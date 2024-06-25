Funding will help equip Floridians and first responders with valuable information and supplies ahead of storms and emergency events

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As tropical activity begins to pick up this summer, so do Duke Energy's efforts to help Florida customers and communities prepare for hurricanes and other emergencies.

The Duke Energy Foundation, funded by Duke Energy shareholders, recently awarded $180,000 in emergency preparedness and resiliency grants to 13 organizations and agencies in Florida. The grants will help fund storm kits for seniors, community education and outreach materials, as well as special equipment for first responders, among other initiatives led by local emergency management organizations.

"Community resilience and preparedness is a year-round effort," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We are grateful for the ongoing collaboration and commitment of our first responders, emergency management officials and community agencies to prepare, plan and engage our communities. We have been through enough storms to know that being prepared is our best defense."

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas – $25,000



Florida Housing Coalition – $25,000



Florida Professional Firefighters Association – $25,000



Hernando County Board of County Commissioners – $12,500



Highlands County Board of County Commissioners – $15,000



Inglis / Yankeetown Fire Rescue – $2,500



Lake County Board of County Commissioners – $5,000



Madison County Board of County Commissioners – $5,000



Orange County Emergency Management – $30,500



Orlando Regional Realtor Foundation – $9,500



Seminole County Sheriff's Office Community Foundation – $15,000



Taylor Senior Citizens Center – $5,000



Youth Development Foundation of Pinellas County – $5,000

Community resilience and preparedness are long-standing priorities of the Duke Energy Foundation, which has awarded more than $1.7 million to support Florida's disaster preparedness since 2019.

Duke Energy reminds customers that personal preparedness is key to a more resilient home or business. For more tips on how to prepare for storm season, please visit duke-energy.com/StormTips and download the Red Cross Emergency app. The Duke Energy Foundation will donate $1 to the Red Cross for every app download through June 30, up to $20,000.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

