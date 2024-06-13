Program will be implemented beginning June 18

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - More than 2,000 income-eligible customers in Deltona will receive a complimentary energy makeover for their house, mobile home or apartment.

Through its innovative Neighborhood Energy Saver program, Duke Energy Florida will assess each home to determine if it qualifies for free attic insulation, duct sealing and AC maintenance.

The program is available to residential customers (both homeowners and renters) living in communities identified by Duke Energy. Federal and state guidelines and census data are used to objectively select communities where the program would be most beneficial.

Customers will also qualify to receive up to 17 energy-saving improvements at no cost, including:

Digital room thermometer



Energy-saving showerhead or shower wand



One-year supply of AC filters



Water-saving kitchen and bathroom faucet aerators



Energy-efficient lightbulbs



Water heater wraps/pipe wrap



Covers for window AC units



Caulking, weatherstripping and door sweeps

Customers will also learn how daily activities, habits and other factors can increase their electric use and raise their energy bills.

Eligible customers received an invitation to the Neighborhood Energy Saver launch event that will take place on Tuesday, June 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Center at Deltona. Customers should contact our Neighborhood Energy Saver Customer Care Center at 855.227.2918 to reserve their spot or to get more information if they cannot attend the launch event.

A map detailing the eligible residents is available upon request.

Since the Neighborhood Energy Saver program's inception in 2006, the company has implemented it in more than 69 communities across Florida and installed more than 700,000 energy efficiency improvements in more than 50,000 income-eligible customers' homes.

For more information on energy efficiency tips that benefit all homeowners, visit duke-energy.com/home/savings.

