Program will be implemented beginning June 18
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - More than 2,000 income-eligible customers in Deltona will receive a complimentary energy makeover for their house, mobile home or apartment.
Through its innovative Neighborhood Energy Saver program, Duke Energy Florida will assess each home to determine if it qualifies for free attic insulation, duct sealing and AC maintenance.
The program is available to residential customers (both homeowners and renters) living in communities identified by Duke Energy. Federal and state guidelines and census data are used to objectively select communities where the program would be most beneficial.
Customers will also qualify to receive up to 17 energy-saving improvements at no cost, including:
-
Digital room thermometer
-
Energy-saving showerhead or shower wand
-
One-year supply of AC filters
-
Water-saving kitchen and bathroom faucet aerators
-
Energy-efficient lightbulbs
-
Water heater wraps/pipe wrap
-
Covers for window AC units
- Caulking, weatherstripping and door sweeps
Customers will also learn how daily activities, habits and other factors can increase their electric use and raise their energy bills.
Eligible customers received an invitation to the Neighborhood Energy Saver launch event that will take place on Tuesday, June 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Center at Deltona. Customers should contact our Neighborhood Energy Saver Customer Care Center at 855.227.2918 to reserve their spot or to get more information if they cannot attend the launch event.
A map detailing the eligible residents is available upon request.
Since the Neighborhood Energy Saver program's inception in 2006, the company has implemented it in more than 69 communities across Florida and installed more than 700,000 energy efficiency improvements in more than 50,000 income-eligible customers' homes.
For more information on energy efficiency tips that benefit all homeowners, visit duke-energy.com/home/savings.
Duke Energy Florida
Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.
Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.
Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.
More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.
Media contact: Audrey Stasko
Media line: 800.559.3853
Twitter: @DE_AudreyS
