Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Duke Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUK   US26441C2044

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:06 2022-12-06 pm EST
99.51 USD   +0.38%
02:56pNorth Carolina county in dark for third day after attack on power substations
RE
02:52pDuke Energy : More than 10,000 customers restored as Duke Energy continues progress in Moore County
PU
01:02pDuke Energy : Florida State Parks Foundation and Duke Energy Florida announce major waste reduction and sustainability effort at state parks
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Duke Energy : More than 10,000 customers restored as Duke Energy continues progress in Moore County

12/06/2022 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Company to restore most customers by late Wednesday night

  • Duke Energy Foundation makes $100,000 donation to local organizations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - With around 10,000 customers restored so far, Duke Energy anticipates having nearly all customers restored by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday in the aftermath of an attack on two major substations Saturday in Moore County.

Crews are working 24-hour shifts to make repairs and restore service to all impacted customers. Several large and vital pieces of equipment were damaged in the event and need to be repaired or replaced.

"Repairing and replacing this equipment is a methodical process that takes several days," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy's general manager, Emergency Preparedness. "Once repairs are made, we must test the equipment before beginning the final restoration process. We sincerely appreciate the patience and understanding our customers have shown."

Today, approximately 35,000 customers in the area remain without power - down from 45,000, who were initially affected when two substations in the county were attacked and vandalized. The company continues to work with local, state and federal agencies on the investigation.

Donation to Local Community

The Duke Energy Foundation has made an initial commitment of $100,000 to support the needs of the local community due to the incident.

"After meeting with local officials to get their input, we moved quickly to provide this initial $100,000 to support the needs of the community in a targeted, strategic fashion," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's incoming state president for North Carolina. "We are committed to not only restoring power as quickly as possible, but helping Moore County bounce back economically as well."

The Red Cross, Sandhills-Moore Coalition for Human Care, Boys and Girls Club of Sandhills-Moore, United Way of Moore County and Northern Moore Family Resource Center will each receive $20,000.

"When power outage emergencies strike, our partner Duke Energy continues to support the community," said Phil Harris, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Sandhills Chapter. "Their support provides resources to help us meet emerging needs."

Duke Energy will continue to work with organizations like the Red Cross and Moore County Emergency Management to identify ways to help the residents of Moore County.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

###

Contact: Media Relations
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Attachments

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 19:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
02:56pNorth Carolina county in dark for third day after attack on power substations
RE
02:52pDuke Energy : More than 10,000 customers restored as Duke Energy continues progress in Moo..
PU
01:02pDuke Energy : Florida State Parks Foundation and Duke Energy Florida announce major waste ..
PU
09:56aNorth Carolina county still in dark after attack on power substations
RE
12/05Utilities Down on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
12/05Attack on North Carolina electric grid 'new level of threat,' governor says
RE
12/05Duke Energy COO Dhiaa Jamil to Retire Next Year
MT
12/05Duke Energy restores thousands of customers after substation vandalism in N.C.
PR
12/05Duke Energy : restores thousands of customers after substation vandalism in N.C.
PU
12/05Duke Energy COO Dhiaa Jamil to Retire Next Year
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 106 M - -
Net income 2022 4 109 M - -
Net Debt 2022 72 369 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 76 336 M 76 336 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,49x
EV / Sales 2023 5,44x
Nbr of Employees 27 605
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 99,13 $
Average target price 102,11 $
Spread / Average Target 3,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian D. Savoy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Feldmeier Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.13%76 637
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.79%169 306
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.81%73 244
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.66%71 770
ENEL S.P.A.-25.09%56 348
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-23.03%50 388