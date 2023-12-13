Piedmont to contribute $50,000 to local charities providing assistance to affected residents

Flexible bill payment arrangements offered to impacted customers

Piedmont Natural Gas today announced it is contributing $50,000 to organizations helping Nashville and Hendersonville residents recover from tornadoes that hit the area Dec. 9.

A total of $50,000 is being committed for disaster relief efforts immediately to Hands on Nashville, Community Resource Center Nashville, United Way of Greater Nashville and the Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

"The destruction left in the paths of the tornadoes have devastated many in our community," said Piedmont Community Relations Manager Stephen Francescon. "Witnessing the outpouring of support from the community for our friends and neighbors in need is tremendous, and we are proud to do our part."

Piedmont also will be supporting these communities through employee volunteering with the Community Resource Center Nashville and at the FiftyForward Madison Station to assist with distribution and pickup of needed items.

Payment arrangements available for affected customers

Piedmont is providing flexible bill payment arrangements for customers experiencing financial hardship due to the tornadoes. Customers who need assistance or who have questions can call Piedmont Natural Gas at 800.752.7504 to speak with a customer service representative.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, distributes natural gas to more than 1.1 million residential, commercial, industrial and power generation customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Piedmont Natural Gas earned the No. 1 spot in customer satisfaction with residential natural gas service in the South among large utilities for the second year in a row, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, and has been named by Cogent Reports as one of the most trusted utility brands in the U.S. More information: piedmontng.com. Follow Piedmont Natural Gas: Twitter, Facebook.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

