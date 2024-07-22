Duke Energy has enrolled more than 1,300 customers in North Carolina in its new PowerPairSM pilot, a one-time incentive-based program designed to help make a home solar plus battery system more affordable for customers. Approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) in January 2024 and launched in May 2024, the pilot program offers up to $9,000 in incentives for residential customers who install a new solar plus battery system. The total incentive is based on the approved capacity of the solar array and battery installed.

PowerPair was designed in collaboration with numerous stakeholder groups at the direction of the NCUC. Participants in the pilot may choose to enroll in PowerPair on a residential solar choice rider (RSC) or through a net metering bridge rider (NMB) and receive a one-time incentive of up to $9,000. NMB customers additionally enroll in the company's new Power Manager®?

and EnergyWise Home®? battery option and receive additional monthly bill credits for allowing Duke Energy to periodically adjust their battery system's operating setting for a temporary period to provide stored electricity back to the grid, which benefits all customers. The PowerPair pilot has remaining capacity and continues to take applications.

Customers can view the approved battery vendor list and information on equipment eligibility (not all systems will be eligible) atke-energy.com/PowerPair. Participating PowerPair customers must employ a Duke Energy Trade Ally, a solar and battery installer that has been approved by Duke Energy. Customers can use the company's Find It Duke program here.

As Duke Energy prepares to fulfill incentives for its initial PowerPair participants, it is also looking at ways to enhance the pilot for other customers who may not be able to purchase a new solar and battery system upfront. The company will be collaborating with stakeholders on several options that could focus specifically on income-qualified customers, customers dependent on medical devices, or a comparable program for non-residential customers or other targeted participants.