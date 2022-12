Dec 24 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp:

* DUE TO EXTREME COLD TEMPERATURES AND SUBSEQUENT DEMAND FOR POWER AROUND MUCH OF NATION, ELECTRICITY SUPPLIES ARE VERY TIGHT

* EXPECTS LOAD SHEDDING TO CONTINUE UNTIL AT LEAST 8:30 OR 9 A.M. TODAY, DEC. 24

* DUKE ENERGY - OUTAGES ARE TEMPORARY AND ROTATED AMONG CUSTOMERS AND WILL CONTINUE UNTIL ADDITIONAL ELECTRICITY IS AVAILABLE AND NORMAL OPERATION OF POWER GRID RESUMES