  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Duke Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUK   US26441C2044

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Duke Energy Swings to Profit in 2Q, Beating Analyst Views

08/05/2021 | 07:42am EDT
By Adriano Marchese

Duke Energy Corp. on Thursday reported a swing to profit in the second quarter, beating Wall Street expectations for the period.

The electric power and natural gas holding company said earnings per share were 96 cents, compared with a loss of $1.13 in the comparable quarter a year ago.

Net income available to stockholders was $751 million, compared with a loss of $817 million a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $1.15 a share. According to FactSet, analysts were expecting $1.10 a share.

"Higher second-quarter 2021 adjusted results were led by growth in Electric Utilities and Infrastructure from rate case contributions, higher volumes and higher wholesale earnings," the company said.

Total operating revenue rose to $5.76 billion from $5.42 billion.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-21 0741ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 0.11% 106.73 Delayed Quote.16.57%
WTI 0.07% 68.069 Delayed Quote.46.07%
All news about DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
07:42aDuke Energy Swings to Profit in 2Q, Beating Analyst Views
DJ
07:37aStocks Point to Stronger Wall Street Open as US Futures Advance; Europe, Asia..
MT
07:19aWall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Higher, Asia Muted
MT
07:03aDUKE ENERGY : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:01aDUKE ENERGY : reports second-quarter 2021 financial results
PR
06:58aDUKE ENERGY : reports second-quarter 2021 financial results (Form 8-K)
PU
06:58aDUKE ENERGY : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings release
PU
06:58aDUKE ENERGY : Second Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Reconciliation
PU
06:47aDUKE ENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/02DUKE ENERGY : Save money, stay cool as heat wave hits the Carolinas
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 710 M - -
Net income 2021 3 968 M - -
Net Debt 2021 65 203 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 82 099 M 82 099 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,73x
EV / Sales 2022 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 27 535
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 106,73 $
Average target price 105,31 $
Spread / Average Target -1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Feldmeier Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION16.57%82 099
NEXTERA ENERGY3.53%156 686
ENEL S.P.A.-6.92%92 653
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.56%74 770
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.40%67 797
ORSTED A/S-22.54%64 396