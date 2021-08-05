Duke Energy Swings to Profit in 2Q, Beating Analyst Views

By Adriano Marchese

Duke Energy Corp. on Thursday reported a swing to profit in the second quarter, beating Wall Street expectations for the period.

The electric power and natural gas holding company said earnings per share were 96 cents, compared with a loss of $1.13 in the comparable quarter a year ago.

Net income available to stockholders was $751 million, compared with a loss of $817 million a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $1.15 a share. According to FactSet, analysts were expecting $1.10 a share.

"Higher second-quarter 2021 adjusted results were led by growth in Electric Utilities and Infrastructure from rate case contributions, higher volumes and higher wholesale earnings," the company said.

Total operating revenue rose to $5.76 billion from $5.42 billion.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-21 0741ET