Duke Energy : asks customers to voluntarily comply with regional grid operator's request for conservation

Regional electric grid operator, PJM, requests its member utilities ask their customers to conserve energy

CINCINNATI-PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Duke Energy's Ohio and Kentucky service territories, has alerted its member utilities that Midwest power supplies are tight due to extremely cold temperatures and increased energy use. They have asked for voluntary energy conservation from their member utilities, including Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky, during this extreme weather.

Duke Energy is therefore asking its customers in Ohio and Kentucky to voluntarily reduce usage of all non-essential electricity until 10 a.m. Christmas Day. This will help PJM member utilities to continue delivering reliable service during this period of significantly low temperatures across the region.

Some basic energy conservation steps customers can take:

If it doesn't interfere with health or safety, lower your thermostat.

Manage water heating. Set your water heater to 120 degrees or less.

Please try to limit the use of your washer, dryer and dishwasher. However, if you must use these appliances run full loads of laundry and dishes. It's important to run full loads to take advantage of the hot water already being used.

Unplug standing appliances. Any appliances you leave plugged in, like phone chargers or razors, use energy even when they're not in use.

Turn off lights when you leave the room.

"We sincerely appreciate the cooperation and patience of our customers, who can help ensure the stability and reliability of the system for all by taking these steps," said Tim Abbott, Duke Energy Midwest general manager of System Operations. "Public conservation can make a difference, and every little bit counts."

In the event that additional measures are necessary, Duke Energy would begin emergency temporary interruptions of service to customers to extend available power generation and help maintain operations until additional power is available. These outages would be temporary and rotated among customers and would continue until additional electricity is available and normal operation of the power grid resumes.

