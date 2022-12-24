Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Duke Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUK   US26441C2044

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02 2022-12-23 pm EST
102.99 USD   +1.02%
12:32pDuke Energy : asks customers to voluntarily comply with regional grid operator's request for conservation
PU
08:01aDuke Energy Says Due To Extreme Cold Temperatures And Subsequent Demand For Power Around Much Of Nation, Electricity Supplies Are Very Tight
RE
08:01aDuke energy - outages are temporary and rotated among customers…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Duke Energy : asks customers to voluntarily comply with regional grid operator's request for conservation

12/24/2022 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Regional electric grid operator, PJM, requests its member utilities ask their customers to conserve energy

CINCINNATI-PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Duke Energy's Ohio and Kentucky service territories, has alerted its member utilities that Midwest power supplies are tight due to extremely cold temperatures and increased energy use. They have asked for voluntary energy conservation from their member utilities, including Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky, during this extreme weather.

Duke Energy is therefore asking its customers in Ohio and Kentucky to voluntarily reduce usage of all non-essential electricity until 10 a.m. Christmas Day. This will help PJM member utilities to continue delivering reliable service during this period of significantly low temperatures across the region.

Some basic energy conservation steps customers can take:

  • If it doesn't interfere with health or safety, lower your thermostat.
  • Manage water heating. Set your water heater to 120 degrees or less.
  • Please try to limit the use of your washer, dryer and dishwasher. However, if you must use these appliances run full loads of laundry and dishes. It's important to run full loads to take advantage of the hot water already being used.
  • Unplug standing appliances. Any appliances you leave plugged in, like phone chargers or razors, use energy even when they're not in use.
  • Turn off lights when you leave the room.

"We sincerely appreciate the cooperation and patience of our customers, who can help ensure the stability and reliability of the system for all by taking these steps," said Tim Abbott, Duke Energy Midwest general manager of System Operations. "Public conservation can make a difference, and every little bit counts."

In the event that additional measures are necessary, Duke Energy would begin emergency temporary interruptions of service to customers to extend available power generation and help maintain operations until additional power is available. These outages would be temporary and rotated among customers and would continue until additional electricity is available and normal operation of the power grid resumes.

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides electric service to 880,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 3,000-square-mile service area, and natural gas service to 550,000 customers in a 2,650-square-mile service area, in Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

###

Contact: Sally Thelen
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Attachments

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 24 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2022 17:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
12:32pDuke Energy : asks customers to voluntarily comply with regional grid operator's request f..
PU
08:01aDuke Energy Says Due To Extreme Cold Temperatures And Subsequent Demand For Power Aroun..
RE
08:01aDuke energy - outages are temporary and rotated among customers…
RE
08:00aDuke energy corp - due to extreme cold temperatures and subseque…
RE
08:00aMedia Statement : Duke Energy curtailing energy load in the Carolinas
PR
04:44aDuke Energy Carolinas asks customers to voluntarily reduce electric usage
PR
12/23Storm cuts U.S. oil, gas, power output, sending prices higher
RE
12/23Factbox-Over 1.4 million without power in U.S. East Coast and Texas from winter storms
RE
12/23Storm cuts U.S. oil, gas, power output, sending prices higher
RE
12/23Factbox-Over a million without power on U.S. East Coast and Texas due to winter storms
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 056 M - -
Net income 2022 4 019 M - -
Net Debt 2022 71 678 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 79 309 M 79 309 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,58x
EV / Sales 2023 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 27 605
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 102,99 $
Average target price 103,41 $
Spread / Average Target 0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian D. Savoy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Feldmeier Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.81%79 309
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.84%167 260
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.18%78 030
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.51%72 440
ENEL S.P.A.-27.60%55 043
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-23.00%50 655