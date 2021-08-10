Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Duke Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUK   US26441C2044

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Duke Energy : builds pipeline of workers for Indiana businesses with $280,000 in workforce training grants

08/10/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded approximately $280,000 in grants to 11 workforce development and education programs in Indiana to help create a pipeline of workers prepared for employment.

"I hear consistently from Indiana businesses that well-trained workers are one of their greatest needs," said Duke Energy Indiana president Stan Pinegar. "Many of the jobs don't require a college degree but instead need skilled workers with specialized training. These grants support that demand. Developing a skilled workforce is key to attracting and retaining business in Indiana, and it's a high priority of Duke Energy."

Dimension Mill in Bloomington, Ind., received one of the grants to support its 10-week, free program for the under- or unemployed who are interested in starting a new career in the tech sector. Called "The Mill Code School," Dimension focuses on local, smaller technology businesses with urgent talent needs. Besides software development training, it offers career readiness, a dedicated career coach and mock interviews with local and national employers as well as diversity and inclusion training.

"Small tech companies have urgent talent needs," said Melissa Ward, head of Initiatives and Partnerships at The Mill. "With the help of grants such as this, we partner with Ivy Tech Community College and can provide not only training for those interested in starting a new career in technology, but we help with connections and the job search. Code/IT Academy is a matchmaker of sorts, training new employees and connecting them with growing tech companies in our area."

2021 grant recipients, awards

Bona Vista Programs Inc., Howard County, $10,000
Specialized training will help prepare caregivers for the developmentally disabled.

Columbus Area Chamber Foundation, Bartholomew County, $15,000
Supporting entrepreneurship and creation of innovation-driven businesses.

Dimension Mill Inc., Monroe County, $34,500
Training program for under/unemployed who are interested in starting a new career in the technology sector.

Goodwill Education Initiatives, Marion County, $40,000
Helping adults earn a high school diploma and post-secondary credits.

Hamilton Heights School Corporation, Hamilton County, $20,000
Career and technical education programs.

Huntington University, Huntington County, $10,000
Agriculture workforce development.

Indiana Veteran Initiative, Marion County, $50,000
Support for ambassadors on military bases to help transition veterans to Indiana companies.

Noblesville Schools Education Foundation, Hamilton County, $10,000
SoftSkills integration within Noblesville Schools' internship program.

Region 10 Workforce Board, Floyd County, $50,000
Training for skills needed by local manufacturing industry.

Vigo County School Corporation, Vigo County, $30,000
Countywide College and Career Pathways program for high school juniors and seniors.

Westfield Education Foundation, Hamilton County, $10,000
Support for certification cost for students and teachers in its trades program.

Duke Energy Foundation
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Media contact: Angeline Protogere
Cell: 317.431.1910
Media line: 800.559.3853

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-builds-pipeline-of-workers-for-indiana-businesses-with-280-000-in-workforce-training-grants-301352473.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
01:26pDUKE ENERGY : builds pipeline of workers for Indiana businesses with $280,000 in..
PR
10:50aDUKE ENERGY : UBS Lifts Duke Energy's Price Target to $118 From $112; Buy Rating..
MT
08/09TODAY ON WALL STREET : Q2 Earnings season was a good vintage
08/09DUKE ENERGY : Vertical Research Downgrades Duke Energy to Hold from Buy, Keeps $..
MT
08/09ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
08/09DUKE ENERGY : gives $250,000 in urban revitalization grants to help Greater Cinc..
AQ
08/09DUKE ENERGY : reports second-quarter 2021 financial results
AQ
08/05DUKE ENERGY : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target for Duke Energy to $110 From $108..
MT
08/05DUKE ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
08/05Duke Energy Corporation Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations