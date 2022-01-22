Duke Energy : crews restoring power to 10,000 customers following winter storm in North Carolina, South Carolina

Most of the outages occurred in coastal areas.

Company expects to restore power to all customers today.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Duke Energy expects to restore power today to all 10,000 customers, mostly in coastal areas, who lost electricity due to last night's winter storm in North Carolina and South Carolina.

"Our crews are working hard to safely restore power to all customers today," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy Carolinas storm director. "We thank our customers for their patience. Safely restoring their electricity is our top priority."

The company is providing estimated power restoration times for specific counties on the company's outage maps.

The company will keep impacted customers informed as power restoration work progresses.

Counties with largest number of remaining power outages

North Carolina - Carteret.



South Carolina - Williamsburg.

Duke Energy serves 4.3 million customers in the Carolinas - 3.5 million in North Carolina; 800,000 in South Carolina.

Ways to report power outages

Text "OUT" to 57801.



Use Duke Energy's mobile app.



Visit Duke Energy's outage map s .



. Call Duke Energy Progress: 1.800.419.6356



Call Duke Energy Carolinas: 1.800.POWERON (1.800.769.3766)

Sign up for outage alerts

Customers can receive the most up-to-date information about power restoration efforts by enrolling in Duke Energy's Outage Alerts.

Keeping customers informed

Duke Energy is providing regular updates to customers and communities through emails, text messages, outbound phone calls and its website, which includes power outage maps.

The company also is providing updates on its social media channels:

Power restoration process

Information about how crews restore power after a major storm - restoration process.

Important safety information for customers

Ensure an adequate supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, etc., as well as the availability of a portable, battery-operated radio, TV or weather radio.



Customers should make alternate shelter arrangements as needed if you will be significantly impacted by a loss of power - especially families who have special medical needs or elderly members.



If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.



Ice and snow can cause hazardous driving conditions resulting in traffic accidents and downed utility poles and power lines that, in turn, can cause isolated power outages. If you're driving and encounter emergency responders or other roadside work crews, remember to MOVE OVER.

If you use a generator due to a power outage, follow the manufacturer's instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Operate your generator outside; never operate it inside a building or garage.



Don't use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may emit carbon monoxide.



Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Please report downed power lines to Duke Energy or local emergency services.



Be prepared for an emergency by purchasing an emergency preparedness kit from the Red Cross.

More tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety. A checklist serves as a helpful guide, but it's critical before, during and after a storm to follow the instructions and warnings of emergency management officials in your area.

Shelter information

If you lose power and need to move to a shelter, North Carolina and South Carolina state websites provide emergency shelter information - North Carolina, South Carolina.

In addition, the Red Cross maintains an update-to-date list of open shelter locations - https://www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/find-an-open-shelter.html.

Follow CDC recommendations for staying safe and healthy in a public disaster shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to protect refrigerated food during power outages

For customers who lose power and have full refrigerators and freezers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends the following:

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature.



A refrigerator can keep food cold for about four hours if it is unopened. If the power will be out for more than four hours, use coolers to keep refrigerated food cold.



A full freezer will keep the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.

The FDA offers additional tips for proper food handling and storage before, during and after a power outage at www.fda.gov/food/buy-store-serve-safe-food/food-and-water-safety-during-power-outages-and-floods.

Avoid customer scams

Customers should be alert to scammers who might call them - impersonating Duke Energy representatives and threatening to cut off customers' power before or during the storm unless customers make an immediate payment for late bills or other charges.

Duke Energy never makes such calls.

Below are tips for customers to avoid such scams:

If it's a recorded voice, often referred to as a "robocall," be extra cautious.



Do not provide any personal information.



Duke Energy's actual recorded calls to customers are informative only. The company's calls never threaten to cut off power and never request personal information.



If a caller - recorded or live - specifically asks you to pay using a prepaid debit card, that's a red flag. Prepaid debit cards are like cash and the transactions cannot be reversed.



If the caller pressures you to make an immediate payment of any type - or provide personal information of any kind, such as a bank account number or social security number - hang up the phone.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities - with goals of at least a 50% carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: 800.559.3853