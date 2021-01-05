Log in
Duke Energy : donates $10,000 to Copeland Elementary School in Surry County, N.C.

01/05/2021 | 12:08pm EST
  • Funds will help ensure that all students now have online access

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded Copeland Elementary School in Surry County, N.C., a $10,000 Duke Energy Renewables grant to fund the purchase of Chromebooks for students.

'The generous grant provided by the Duke Energy Foundation will directly impact students at Copeland Elementary,' said Margaret Spicer, principal of Copeland Elementary School. 'This grant will allow all students at Copeland to have access to a Chromebook for remote learning or face-to-face learning at school, giving students equal access to educational opportunities. Copeland is blessed to have Duke Energy as a partner in education.'

During this time of uncertainty, Duke Energy recognizes the challenges that some students may face with accessing online learning resources and tools. The purpose of this grant is to lessen the burden so that students can continue their education both in school and remotely.

'Every child deserves a fair chance at academic success, and that means ensuring that they have access to appropriate technology,' said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Renewables. 'We're proud to support Copeland Elementary School students and help provide them with the tools and resources needed to advance their education.'

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars.

In 2021, Duke Energy Renewables will begin construction on three solar energy projects in Surry County, Cleveland County, and Stanly/Cabarrus County as part of North Carolina's Competitive Procurement of Renewable Energy program. These projects combined will add 95.2 MW of solar energy to the state.

More information about the Foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy Renewables

Duke Energy Renewables, a nonregulated unit of Duke Energy, operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., with a total electric capacity of 3,000 megawatts. Duke Energy is one of the nation's top renewable energy providers - on track to own or purchase 8,000 megawatts of wind, solar and biomass energy by 2020. The power is sold to electric utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. The unit also operates energy storage and microgrid projects. Visit Duke Energy Renewables for more information.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, in addition to Duke Energy Renewables' capacity.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 'World's Most Admired Companies' list, and Forbes' 2019 'America's Best Employers' list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Jennifer Garber
800.559.3853

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 17:07:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
