Duke Energy : invests in four Indiana sites to spur economic development and jobs

Counties include Clark, Shelby, Wabash, Wayne.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. - Duke Energy is investing in four Indiana sites to spur economic development and jobs as part of its 2020 Duke Energy Site Readiness program.

With an aim of attracting new business to industrial sites in its service area, the company has enlisted professionals to evaluate areas for development and provides each site with $10,000 to help implement the recommendations.

The recommendations include a detailed engineering analysis by Banning Engineering, as well as next steps to focus on the property's infrastructure improvements and master planning.

'Since the launch of the program in 2013, we have invested nearly $1 million to help develop 34 industrial sites across our service area,' said Erin Schneider, Duke Energy director of economic development in Indiana. 'Those sites have welcomed seven new companies to Indiana and are projected to generate more than 2,500 in jobs and $630 million capital investment in Hoosier communities.'

The four locations include:

A 30-acre parcel located near Quality Court in Charlestown, next to the Charlestown Industrial Park (Clark County).



A 208-acre parcel located at 6602 E. U.S. Highway 52 in Morristown (Shelby County).



A 64-acre parcel located at 1277 State Road 13 in Wabash (Wabash County).



A 160-acre parcel that will be an expansion of the Midwest Industrial Park near Round Barn Road in Richmond (Wayne County).

Ideal properties for Duke Energy's Site Readiness Program are typically 40 acres or larger, served by the utility, or a vacant industrial building of at least 20,000 square feet identified to support renewed industrial growth and sustainable development in a community.

For the 16th consecutive year, Duke Energy Indiana's overall economic development program has been named by Site Selection magazine as one of the nation's 'Top 10 Utility Economic Development Programs.' In the past 12 years the company has helped secure more than 31,000 job commitments and a total capital investment of more than $7.5 billion in Indiana.

For more information about Duke Energy Indiana's economic development programs, visit https://www.duke-energy.com/partner-with-us/economic-development/indiana .

