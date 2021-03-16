Duke Energy : Renewables announces commercial operation of its largest windpower project – 350-MW Frontier II in Oklahoma

AT&T and Ball Corporation invest in wind energy produced by project.

New project is expansion of 200-MW Frontier Windpower project, operational since 2016.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Duke Energy Renewables, a commercial business unit of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), today announced the commercial operation of the largest windpower project in its fleet - the 350-megawatt (MW) Frontier Windpower II project in Kay County, Okla.

The project is an expansion of the 200-MW Frontier Windpower project, operational since 2016. Together, Frontier I and II are generating a total of 550 MW of wind energy - enough to power about 193,000 average-size homes.

AT&T and Ball Corporation have signed 15-year virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for 160 MW and 161 MW, respectively. These VPPAs will settle on an as-generated basis tied to Frontier II's real-time energy output.

'We're pleased to be working with AT&T and Ball Corporation on the Frontier II project, which is located in an area that has some of the best wind resources in the country,' said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Renewables. 'This project further demonstrates how we can address the community's need for clean energy resources, while providing unique sustainability solutions for our customers.'

'At AT&T, we believe renewable energy is good for the planet, for our business, and for the communities we serve,' said Scott Mair, president of AT&T Network Engineering & Operations. 'With more than 1.5 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, our portfolio delivers clean electricity to the grid, helps to create jobs and community benefits, and supports the transition to a low-carbon economy. This is an important piece of our journey to reach carbon neutrality across our global operations by 2035.'

'In 2019 Ball Corporation released new climate goals approved by the Science Based Target Initiative, including a 55% absolute reduction in our Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 with a significant portion of that reduction coming from our global transition to renewable energy, ' said Kathleen Pitre, chief commercial officer and chief sustainability officer of Ball Corporation. 'Partnering with Duke Energy on the Frontier II project is a momentous step in helping Ball achieve our Science Based Targets, reduce the carbon footprint of our beverage cans and support our customers' sustainability goals. As the largest aluminum beverage packaging manufacturer in the world and a leading corporate buyer of renewable energy in our industry, the Frontier II project will contribute to Ball meeting our target to address 100% of our North American electricity load with renewable energy.'

During peak construction, the wind project created approximately 250 jobs. Along with indirect economic benefits that accompany wind project development, such as increased local spending in the service and construction industries, Frontier II will also have a positive economic impact on the local community by providing significant local tax revenues during assessment years of commercial operation to the county and local school districts, as well as meaningful payments to participating landowners.

Nordex Group supplied 74 4.8-MW wind turbines for the site. Amshore Renewable Energy provided development support for the project, and Wanzek Construction was the contractor.

The 350-MW Frontier Windpower II project will produce enough energy to power about 123,000 average homes.

Duke Energy is one of the nation's top renewable energy providers, and this project supports Duke Energy's plans to double its enterprise renewable portfolio from 8 GW to 16 GW by the end of 2025.

About Duke Energy Renewables

Duke Energy Renewables, a unit of Duke Energy Corporation, operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., with a total electric capacity of nearly 4,000 megawatts of nonregulated renewable energy. The power is sold to electric utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. The unit also operates energy storage and microgrid projects. Visit Duke Energy Renewables for more information. Duke Energy Corporation is one of the nation's top renewable energy providers, on track to operate or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity - nonregulated and regulated combined - by 2025.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is a Fortune 150 company - and one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. - headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. It employs 29,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, in addition to Duke Energy Renewables' nonregulated capacity.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 'World's Most Admired Companies' list and Forbes' 'America's Best Employers' list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

