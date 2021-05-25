Duke Energy : helps fund electric motorcycles for Largo, Fla., police

Department is among first law enforcement agencies in Tampa Bay area to add electric motorcycles.

Duke Energy installed 13 electric vehicle charging ports through Park & Plug program at 7 city-owned locations.

LARGO, Fla. - The Largo Police Department is revving up and patrolling the streets on two new all-electric motorcycles, funded in part with a Duke Energy grant.

'The Largo Police Department is very proud to support the City of Largo's goals to transition to utilizing renewable energy in our fleet of police vehicles. In addition to the Zero electric motorcycles, we have added 23 hybrid Ford Interceptor SUVs this year,' said Largo Police Chief Jeffrey Undestad. 'I am proud of the hard work and collaboration that went into this project that will help ensure Largo's natural environment for future generations.'

The Largo Police Department received $7,000 from Duke Energy earlier this year to aid in the purchase of the Zero motorcycles. These motorcycles, which will join the city's growing alternative-fuel fleet, are among the first of their kind in the Tampa Bay area. In addition, the motorcycles will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve local air quality.

In addition to helping to fund the electric motorcycles for the police department, Duke Energy's Park & Plug program installed about 30 electric vehicle charging ports in Largo, including 13 EV charging ports at seven city-owned locations.

'Duke Energy's investment in regional charging infrastructure is one example of how we're committed to providing smarter, cleaner energy alternatives for our customers,' said Sharon Arroyo, Duke Energy Florida vice president of Government and Community Relations. 'We are proud of our collaboration with the City of Largo to help them meet their sustainability goals not only by installing multiple public EV charging stations, but also by helping to purchase these electric motorcycles for the police department.'

The collaboration with Duke Energy highlights the city's strategic focus on sustainability and commitment to transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2035. The goals are part of Largo's Environmental Action Plan (LEAP), which serves as the blueprint for the organization to reduce its environmental impact. Visit Largo.com/LEAP to learn more about the plan.

Since launching its Park & Plug program in 2018, Duke Energy has installed 600 electric vehicle charging stations in Florida. Sites include local businesses; major streets and thoroughfares with broad public access; apartment complexes and other multi-unit dwellings; and workplace sites. About 10% of the new charging stations have been installed in low income communities.

