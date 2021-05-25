Log in
Duke Energy : helps fund electric motorcycles for Largo, Fla., police

05/25/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
  • Department is among first law enforcement agencies in Tampa Bay area to add electric motorcycles.

  • Duke Energy installed 13 electric vehicle charging ports through Park & Plug program at 7 city-owned locations.

LARGO, Fla. - The Largo Police Department is revving up and patrolling the streets on two new all-electric motorcycles, funded in part with a Duke Energy grant.

'The Largo Police Department is very proud to support the City of Largo's goals to transition to utilizing renewable energy in our fleet of police vehicles. In addition to the Zero electric motorcycles, we have added 23 hybrid Ford Interceptor SUVs this year,' said Largo Police Chief Jeffrey Undestad. 'I am proud of the hard work and collaboration that went into this project that will help ensure Largo's natural environment for future generations.'

The Largo Police Department received $7,000 from Duke Energy earlier this year to aid in the purchase of the Zero motorcycles. These motorcycles, which will join the city's growing alternative-fuel fleet, are among the first of their kind in the Tampa Bay area. In addition, the motorcycles will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve local air quality.

In addition to helping to fund the electric motorcycles for the police department, Duke Energy's Park & Plug program installed about 30 electric vehicle charging ports in Largo, including 13 EV charging ports at seven city-owned locations.

'Duke Energy's investment in regional charging infrastructure is one example of how we're committed to providing smarter, cleaner energy alternatives for our customers,' said Sharon Arroyo, Duke Energy Florida vice president of Government and Community Relations. 'We are proud of our collaboration with the City of Largo to help them meet their sustainability goals not only by installing multiple public EV charging stations, but also by helping to purchase these electric motorcycles for the police department.'

The collaboration with Duke Energy highlights the city's strategic focus on sustainability and commitment to transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2035. The goals are part of Largo's Environmental Action Plan (LEAP), which serves as the blueprint for the organization to reduce its environmental impact. Visit Largo.com/LEAP to learn more about the plan.

Since launching its Park & Plug program in 2018, Duke Energy has installed 600 electric vehicle charging stations in Florida. Sites include local businesses; major streets and thoroughfares with broad public access; apartment complexes and other multi-unit dwellings; and workplace sites. About 10% of the new charging stations have been installed in low income communities.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns a diverse generation mix of natural gas, coal and renewables, providing about 10,200 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 1.9 million customers in a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities - with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to operate or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 'World's Most Admired Companies' list and Forbes' 'America's Best Employers' list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Allison Barker
Media line: 800.559.3853
Twitter: @DE_AllisonB

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 19:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
