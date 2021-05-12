Duke Energy : reports first quarter 2021 financial results (Form 8-K)
05/12/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Duke Energy reports first quarter 2021 financial results
▪First quarter 2021 reported EPS of $1.25 and adjusted EPS of $1.26
▪Delivered strong adjusted EPS results to start the year, driven by Electric Utilities and Infrastructure growth
▪Advanced clean energy transformation with 570 MW of renewable generation placed in service and the retirement of a 270 MW coal unit during the quarter
▪Company reaffirms 2021 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.00 to $5.30 and long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2025
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today announced first quarter 2021 reported EPS of $1.25, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and adjusted EPS of $1.26. This is compared to reported EPS of $1.24 and adjusted EPS of $1.14 for the first quarter of 2020.
Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of certain items that are included in reported EPS. The difference between the first quarter 2021 reported and adjusted EPS was due to exit obligations from gas pipeline investments.
Higher first quarter 2021 adjusted results were led by growth in Electric Utilities and Infrastructure from rate case contributions and prior year unfavorable weather. Gas Utilities and Infrastructure also benefited from customer growth, rate case contributions and rider programs. Higher market returns on certain benefit trusts and lower financing costs drove higher results in the Other segment. These items were partially offset by impacts from Texas Storm Uri, the loss of ACP earnings, higher depreciation and amortization on a growing asset base and share dilution.
'We're off to a very strong start in 2021, executing well and delivering on our commitments to our customers, communities and investors,' said Lynn Good, Duke Energy chair, president and chief executive officer. 'We are positioned to deliver sustainable long-term value as we accelerate our clean energy transformation by investing in renewables, battery storage and in our delivery system. As a result, we have reaffirmed our 2021 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.00 to $5.30 and long-term growth rate of 5% to 7%, off the 2021 midpoint.'
Duke Energy News Release 2
Business segment results
In addition to the following summary of first quarter 2021 business segment performance, comprehensive tables with detailed EPS drivers for the first quarter compared to prior year are provided at the end of this news release.
The discussion below of first quarter results includes both GAAP segment income and adjusted segment income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables at the end of this news release present a full reconciliation of GAAP reported results to adjusted results.
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
On a reported and adjusted basis, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure recognized first quarter 2021 segment income of $820 million, compared to segment income of $705 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.15 per share, excluding share dilution of $0.04 per share. Higher quarterly results were primarily due to contributions from rate cases (+$0.10 per share), prior year unfavorable weather (+$0.09 per share) and timing of O&M expenses (+$0.03 per share). These results were partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization on a growing asset base (-$0.04 per share) and unfavorable retail and wholesale volumes (-$0.03 per share). First quarter 2020 retail and wholesale volumes were on a pre-pandemic basis.
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
On a reported basis, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure recognized first quarter 2021 segment income of $245 million, compared to $249 million in the first quarter of 2020. Lower first quarter 2021 results include exit obligations for ACP. These charges were treated as special items and excluded from adjusted earnings.
On an adjusted basis, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure recognized first quarter 2021 segment income of $250 million, compared to $249 million in the first quarter of 2020, flat excluding share dilution of $0.02 per share. Riders and margin expansion (+$0.03 per share) and contributions from the Tennessee rate case (+$0.01 per share) were offset by the loss of ACP earnings (-$0.03 per share) and higher property taxes and depreciation on a growing asset base (-$0.01).
Commercial Renewables
On a reported and adjusted basis, Commercial Renewables recognized first quarter 2021 segment income of $27 million, compared to reported and adjusted segment income of $57 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a decrease of $0.04 per share due to impacts from Texas Storm Uri in February 2021.
Duke Energy News Release 3
Other
Other primarily includes interest expense on holding company debt, other unallocated corporate costs and results from Duke Energy's captive insurance company.
On a reported and adjusted basis, Other recognized a first quarter 2021 net loss of $139 million. This is compared to a reported and adjusted net loss of $112 million and $187 million, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.06 per share, excluding share dilution of -$0.01 per share. Higher quarterly results at Other were primarily due to market returns on certain benefit trusts (+$0.04 per share) and lower financing costs (+$0.02 per share).
Effective tax rate
Duke Energy's consolidated reported effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 8.2% compared to 13.3% in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to an increase in the amortization of excess deferred taxes.
The effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items for the first quarter of 2021 was 8.1% compared to 12.2% in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the amortization of excess deferred taxes.
The tables at the end of this news release present a reconciliation of the reported effective tax rate to the effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items.
Earnings conference call for analysts
An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. ET today to discuss first quarter 2021 financial results. The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
The call can be accessed via the investors section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 800.458.4121 in the United States or 323.794.2093 outside the United States. The confirmation code is 5906267. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the conference call will be available until 1 p.m. ET, May 20, 2021, by calling 888.203.1112 in the United States or 719.457.0820 outside the United States and using the code 5906267. An audio replay and transcript will also be available by accessing the investors section of the company's website.
Duke Energy News Release 4
Special Items and Non-GAAP Reconciliation
The following tables present a reconciliation of GAAP reported to adjusted earnings per share for first quarter 2021 and 2020 financial results:
(In millions, except per share amounts)
After-Tax Amount
1Q 2021 EPS
1Q 2020 EPS
EPS, as reported
$
1.25
$
1.24
Adjustments to reported EPS:
First Quarter 2021
Exit obligations for gas pipeline investments
$
5
0.01
First Quarter 2020
Severance
$
(75)
(0.10)
Total adjustments
$
0.01
$
(0.10)
EPS, adjusted
$
1.26
$
1.14
Non-GAAP financial measures
Management evaluates financial performance in part based on non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items. Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS represent income from continuing operations available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders in dollar and per share amounts, adjusted for the dollar and per share impact of special items. The effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items is calculated using pretax earnings and income tax expense, both as adjusted for the impact of noncontrolling interests, preferred dividends and special items. As discussed below, special items include certain charges and credits, which management believes are not indicative of Duke Energy's ongoing performance.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning and forecasting, and for reporting financial results to the Board of Directors, employees, stockholders, analysts and investors. The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items are Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported earnings), Basic earnings per share Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported earnings per share), and the reported effective tax rate, respectively.
Special items included in the periods presented include the following items, which management believes do not reflect ongoing costs:
•Gas Pipeline Investments represents additional exit obligations related to ACP.
•Severance represents the reversal of 2018 Severance charges, which were deferred as a result of a partial settlement in the Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress 2019 North Carolina rate cases.
Duke Energy News Release 5
Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted earnings guidance, information to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to project all special items for future periods (such as legal settlements, the impact of regulatory orders or asset impairments).
Management evaluates segment performance based on segment income and other net loss. Segment income is defined as income from continuing operations net of income attributable to noncontrolling interests and preferred stock dividends. Segment income includes intercompany revenues and expenses that are eliminated in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Management also uses adjusted segment income as a measure of historical and anticipated future segment performance. Adjusted segment income is a non-GAAP financial measure, as it is based upon segment income adjusted for special items, which are discussed above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted segment income provides useful information to investors, as it provides them with an additional relevant comparison of a segment's performance across periods. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss is segment income and other net loss.
Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss and any related growth rates for future periods, information to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not available at this time, as the company is unable to forecast all special items, as discussed above.
Duke Energy's adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted segment income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because other companies may not calculate the measures in the same manner.
Duke Energy News Release 6
Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.
Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities - with goals of at least a 50% carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to operate or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.
Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 'World's Most Admired Companies' list and Forbes' 'America's Best Employers' list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
Forward-Looking Information
This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and can often be identified by terms and phrases that include 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'continue,' 'should,' 'could,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'will,' 'potential,' 'forecast,' 'target,' 'guidance,' 'outlook' or other similar terminology. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different than the suggested outcomes within forward-looking statements; accordingly, there is no assurance that such results will be realized. These factors include, but are not limited to:
◦The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;
◦State, federal and foreign legislative and regulatory initiatives, including costs of compliance with existing and future environmental requirements, including those related to climate change, as well as rulings that affect cost and investment recovery or have an impact on rate structures or market prices;
◦The extent and timing of costs and liabilities to comply with federal and state laws, regulations and legal requirements related to coal ash remediation, including amounts for required closure of certain ash impoundments, are uncertain and difficult to estimate;
◦The ability to recover eligible costs, including amounts associated with coal ash impoundment retirement obligations and costs related to significant weather events, and to earn an adequate return on investment through rate case proceedings and the regulatory process;
◦The costs of decommissioning nuclear facilities could prove to be more extensive than amounts estimated and all costs may not be fully recoverable through the regulatory process;
◦Costs and effects of legal and administrative proceedings, settlements, investigations and claims;
◦Industrial, commercial and residential growth or decline in service territories or customer bases resulting from sustained downturns of the economy and the economic health of our service territories or variations in customer usage patterns, including energy efficiency efforts and use of alternative energy sources, such as self-generation and distributed generation technologies;
Duke Energy News Release 7
◦Federal and state regulations, laws and other efforts designed to promote and expand the use of energy efficiency measures and distributed generation technologies, such as private solar and battery storage, in Duke Energy service territories could result in customers leaving the electric distribution system, excess generation resources as well as stranded costs;
◦Advancements in technology;
◦Additional competition in electric and natural gas markets and continued industry consolidation;
◦The influence of weather and other natural phenomena on operations, including the economic, operational and other effects of severe storms, hurricanes, droughts, earthquakes and tornadoes, including extreme weather associated with climate change;
◦Changing customer expectations and demands including heightened emphasis on environmental, social and governance concerns;
◦The ability to successfully operate electric generating facilities and deliver electricity to customers including direct or indirect effects to the company resulting from an incident that affects the U.S. electric grid or generating resources;
◦Operational interruptions to our natural gas distribution and transmission activities;
◦The availability of adequate interstate pipeline transportation capacity and natural gas supply;
◦The impact on facilities and business from a terrorist attack, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, operational accidents, information technology failures or other catastrophic events, such as fires, explosions, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences;
◦The inherent risks associated with the operation of nuclear facilities, including environmental, health, safety, regulatory and financial risks, including the financial stability of third-party service providers;
◦The timing and extent of changes in commodity prices and interest rates and the ability to recover such costs through the regulatory process, where appropriate, and their impact on liquidity positions and the value of underlying assets;
◦The results of financing efforts, including the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, interest rate fluctuations, compliance with debt covenants and conditions and general market and economic conditions;
◦Credit ratings of the Duke Energy Registrants may be different from what is expected;
◦Declines in the market prices of equity and fixed-income securities and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans, other post-retirement benefit plans and nuclear decommissioning trust funds;
◦Construction and development risks associated with the completion of the Duke Energy Registrants' capital investment projects, including risks related to financing, obtaining and complying with terms of permits, meeting construction budgets and schedules and satisfying operating and environmental performance standards, as well as the ability to recover costs from customers in a timely manner, or at all;
◦Changes in rules for regional transmission organizations, including changes in rate designs and new and evolving capacity markets, and risks related to obligations created by the default of other participants;
◦The ability to control operation and maintenance costs;
◦The level of creditworthiness of counterparties to transactions;
◦The ability to obtain adequate insurance at acceptable costs;
◦Employee workforce factors, including the potential inability to attract and retain key personnel;
◦The ability of subsidiaries to pay dividends or distributions to Duke Energy Corporation holding company (the Parent);
◦The performance of projects undertaken by our nonregulated businesses and the success of efforts to invest in and develop new opportunities;
◦The effect of accounting pronouncements issued periodically by accounting standard-setting bodies;
◦The impact of U.S. tax legislation to our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows and our credit ratings;
◦The impacts from potential impairments of goodwill or equity method investment carrying values; and
◦The ability to implement our business strategy, including enhancing existing technology systems.
Duke Energy News Release 8
Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the Duke Energy Registrants' reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website at sec.gov. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events described in the forward-looking statements might not occur or might occur to a different extent or at a different time than described. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Duke Energy Registrants expressly disclaim an obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Special Item
Reported Earnings
Gas Pipeline Investments
Total Adjustments
Adjusted Earnings
SEGMENT INCOME
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
$
820
$
-
$
-
$
820
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
245
5
A
5
250
Commercial Renewables
27
-
-
27
Total Reportable Segment Income
1,092
5
5
1,097
Other
(139)
-
-
(139)
Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
$
953
$
5
$
5
$
958
EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
1.25
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
1.26
Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are adjusted for accumulated dividends for Series B Preferred Stock of $0.02.
A - Net of $1 million tax benefit. $6 million of exit obligations recorded within Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated affiliates on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 769 million
9
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Special Item
Reported Earnings
Severance
Total Adjustments
Adjusted Earnings
SEGMENT INCOME
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
$
705
$
-
$
-
$
705
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
249
-
-
249
Commercial Renewables
57
-
-
57
Total Reportable Segment Income
1,011
-
-
1,011
Other
(112)
(75)
A
(75)
(187)
Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
$
899
$
(75)
$
(75)
$
824
EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
1.24
$
(0.10)
$
(0.10)
$
1.14
Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are adjusted for accumulated dividends for Series B Preferred Stock of $0.02.
A - Net of $23 million tax expense. $98 million reversal of 2018 charges recorded within Operations, maintenance and other on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 734 million
10
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
EFFECTIVE TAX RECONCILIATION
March 2021
(Dollars in millions)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
Balance
Effective Tax Rate
Reported Income Before Income Taxes
$
1,025
Exit Obligations for Gas Pipeline Investments
6
Noncontrolling Interests
51
Preferred Dividends
(39)
Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items
$
1,043
Reported Income Tax Expense
$
84
8.2
%
Gas Pipeline Investments
1
Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items
$
85
8.1
%
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
Balance
Effective Tax Rate
Reported Income Before Income Taxes
$
1,027
Severance
(98)
Noncontrolling Interests
48
Preferred Dividends
(39)
Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items
$
938
Reported Income Tax Expense
$
137
13.3
%
Severance
(23)
Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items
$
114
12.2
%
11
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS VARIANCES
March 2021 YTD vs. Prior Year
(Dollars per share)
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Commercial Renewables
Other
Consolidated
2020 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share
$
0.96
$
0.35
$
0.08
$
(0.15)
$
1.24
Severance
-
-
-
(0.10)
(0.10)
2020 YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$
0.96
$
0.35
$
0.08
$
(0.25)
$
1.14
Weather
0.09
-
-
-
0.09
Volume
(0.01)
-
-
-
(0.01)
Riders and Other Retail Margin
-
0.03
-
-
0.03
Rate case impacts, net(a)
0.10
0.01
-
-
0.11
Wholesale
(0.02)
-
-
-
(0.02)
Operations and maintenance, net of recoverables(b)
0.03
-
-
-
0.03
Midstream Gas Pipelines(c)
-
(0.03)
-
-
(0.03)
Duke Energy Renewables(d)
-
-
(0.04)
-
(0.04)
Interest Expense
0.01
-
-
0.02
0.03
Depreciation and amortization(e)
(0.04)
-
-
-
(0.04)
Other(f)
(0.01)
(0.01)
-
0.04
0.02
Total variance before share count
$
0.15
$
-
$
(0.04)
$
0.06
$
0.17
Change in share count
(0.04)
(0.02)
-
0.01
(0.05)
2021 YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$
1.07
$
0.33
$
0.04
$
(0.18)
$
1.26
Gas Pipeline Investments
-
(0.01)
-
-
(0.01)
2021 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share
$
1.07
$
0.32
$
0.04
$
(0.18)
$
1.25
Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are calculated using the consolidated statutory income tax rate for all drivers except for Commercial Renewables, which uses an effective rate. Weighted average shares outstanding increased from 734 million shares to 769 million.
(a) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes the net impact of DEC and DEP North Carolina interim rates effective August and September 2020, respectively (+0.08), DEI base rate increases, effective August 2020 (+0.01) and DEK base rate increases (+0.01). Gas Utilities and Infrastructure includes the net impact of the Piedmont Tennessee rate case, effective January 2021.
(b) Primarily due to lower labor costs and employee-related expenses, partially offset by higher storm costs.
(c) Primarily the loss of ACP earnings.
(d) Primarily due to Texas Storm Uri in February 2021.
(e) Excludes rate case impacts.
(f) Other includes market returns certain benefit trusts.
12
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Operating Revenues
Regulated electric
$
5,219
$
5,124
Regulated natural gas
749
638
Nonregulated electric and other
182
187
Total operating revenues
6,150
5,949
Operating Expenses
Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
1,443
1,447
Cost of natural gas
276
199
Operation, maintenance and other
1,402
1,339
Depreciation and amortization
1,226
1,130
Property and other taxes
353
345
Impairment of assets and other charges
-
2
Total operating expenses
4,700
4,462
Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
-
1
Operating Income
1,450
1,488
Other Income and Expenses
Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
(17)
44
Other income and expenses, net
127
46
Total other income and expenses
110
90
Interest Expense
535
551
Income Before Income Taxes
1,025
1,027
Income Tax Expense
84
137
Net Income
941
890
Add: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
51
48
Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
992
938
Less: Preferred Dividends
39
39
Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
$
953
$
899
Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted
Net income available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders
Basic and Diluted
$
1.25
$
1.24
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
769
734
Diluted
769
736
13
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
379
$
259
Receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $31 at 2021 and $29 at 2020)
950
1,009
Receivables of VIEs (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $116 at 2021 and $117 at 2020)
1,834
2,144
Inventory
3,076
3,167
Regulatory assets (includes $54 at 2021 and $53 at 2020 related to VIEs)
1,650
1,641
Other (includes $333 at 2021 and $296 at 2020 related to VIEs)
619
462
Total current assets
8,508
8,682
Property, Plant and Equipment
Cost
157,372
155,580
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(49,772)
(48,827)
Generation facilities to be retired, net
29
29
Net property, plant and equipment
107,629
106,782
Other Noncurrent Assets
Goodwill
19,303
19,303
Regulatory assets (includes $927 at 2021 and $937 at 2020 related to VIEs)
12,441
12,421
Nuclear decommissioning trust funds
9,410
9,114
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
1,540
1,524
Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates
919
961
Other (includes $82 at 2021 and $81 at 2020 related to VIEs)
3,715
3,601
Total other noncurrent assets
47,328
46,924
Total Assets
$
163,465
$
162,388
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
2,497
$
3,144
Notes payable and commercial paper
4,064
2,873
Taxes accrued
574
482
Interest accrued
536
537
Current maturities of long-term debt (includes $472 at 2021 and 2020 related to VIEs)
5,586
4,238
Asset retirement obligations
709
718
Regulatory liabilities
1,509
1,377
Other
1,858
2,936
Total current liabilities
17,333
16,305
Long-Term Debt (includes $3,686 at 2021 and $3,535 at 2020 related to VIEs)
54,768
55,625
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
9,459
9,244
Asset retirement obligations
12,299
12,286
Regulatory liabilities
15,070
15,029
Operating lease liabilities
1,352
1,340
Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs
1,010
969
Investment tax credits
747
687
Other (includes $331 at 2021 and $316 at 2020 related to VIEs)
1,769
1,719
Total other noncurrent liabilities
41,706
41,274
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity
Preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value, 40 million depositary shares authorized and outstanding at 2021 and 2020
973
973
Preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value, 1 million shares authorized and outstanding at 2021 and 2020
989
989
Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 2 billion shares authorized; 769 million shares outstanding at 2021 and 2020
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
43,761
43,767
Retained earnings
2,680
2,471
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(218)
(237)
Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity
48,186
47,964
Noncontrolling interests
1,472
1,220
Total equity
49,658
49,184
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
163,465
$
162,388
14
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Income
$
941
$
890
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
1,147
664
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,088
1,554
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,137)
(3,022)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,185
2,593
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
136
1,125
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
556
573
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
692
$
1,698
15
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
(In millions)
Electric
Utilities and Infrastructure
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Commercial Renewables
Other
Eliminations/Adjustments
Duke Energy
Operating Revenues
Regulated electric
$
5,281
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(62)
$
5,219
Regulated natural gas
-
772
-
-
(23)
749
Nonregulated electric and other
-
3
119
26
34
182
Total operating revenues
5,281
775
119
26
(51)
6,150
Operating Expenses
Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
1,462
-
-
-
(19)
1,443
Cost of natural gas
-
276
-
-
-
276
Operation, maintenance and other
1,282
102
72
(24)
(30)
1,402
Depreciation and amortization
1,057
68
53
55
(7)
1,226
Property and other taxes
311
35
9
(3)
1
353
Total operating expenses
4,112
481
134
28
(55)
4,700
Operating Income (Loss)
1,169
294
(15)
(2)
4
1,450
Other Income and Expenses
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates
3
-
(27)
7
-
(17)
Other income and expenses, net
101
17
2
14
(7)
127
Total Other Income and Expenses
104
17
(25)
21
(7)
110
Interest Expense
340
33
13
151
(2)
535
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
933
278
(53)
(132)
(1)
1,025
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
113
33
(29)
(32)
(1)
84
Net Income (Loss)
820
245
(24)
(100)
-
941
Add: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
-
-
51
-
-
51
Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
820
245
27
(100)
-
992
Less: Preferred Dividends
-
-
-
39
-
39
Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
$
820
$
245
$
27
$
(139)
$
-
$
953
Special Item
-
5
-
-
-
5
Adjusted Earnings(a)
$
820
$
250
$
27
$
(139)
$
-
$
958
(a) See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income / Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings.
16
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
(In millions)
Electric
Utilities and Infrastructure
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Commercial Renewables
Other
Eliminations/Adjustments
Duke Energy
Operating Revenues
Regulated electric
$
5,183
$
-
$
1
$
-
$
(60)
$
5,124
Regulated natural gas
-
661
-
-
(23)
638
Nonregulated electric and other
-
3
128
23
33
187
Total operating revenues
5,183
664
129
23
(50)
5,949
Operating Expenses
Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
1,467
-
-
-
(20)
1,447
Cost of natural gas
-
199
-
-
-
199
Operation, maintenance and other
1,325
110
69
(138)
(27)
1,339
Depreciation and amortization
977
66
48
45
(6)
1,130
Property and other taxes
303
30
8
4
-
345
Impairment of assets and other charges
2
-
-
-
-
2
Total operating expenses
4,074
405
125
(89)
(53)
4,462
Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
1
-
-
-
-
1
Operating Income
1,110
259
4
112
3
1,488
Other Income and Expenses
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates
2
37
(2)
7
-
44
Other income and expenses, net
83
12
1
(40)
(10)
46
Total Other Income and Expenses
85
49
(1)
(33)
(10)
90
Interest Expense
339
31
18
171
(8)
551
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
856
277
(15)
(92)
1
1,027
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
151
28
(24)
(19)
1
137
Net Income (Loss)
705
249
9
(73)
-
890
Add: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
-
-
48
-
-
48
Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
705
249
57
(73)
-
938
Less: Preferred Dividends
-
-
-
39
-
39
Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
$
705
$
249
$
57
$
(112)
$
-
$
899
Special Item
-
-
-
(75)
-
(75)
Adjusted Earnings(a)
$
705
$
249
$
57
$
(187)
$
-
$
824
(a) See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income / Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings.
17
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2021
(In millions)
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Commercial
Renewables
Other
Eliminations/
Adjustments
Duke Energy
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
110
$
6
$
13
$
251
$
(1)
$
379
Receivables, net
487
266
191
5
1
950
Receivables of variable interest entities, net
1,834
-
-
-
-
1,834
Receivables from affiliated companies
117
337
655
1,212
(2,321)
-
Notes receivable from affiliated companies
21
189
-
1,110
(1,320)
-
Inventory
2,885
54
93
45
(1)
3,076
Regulatory assets
1,434
119
-
97
-
1,650
Other
337
18
241
83
(60)
619
Total current assets
7,225
989
1,193
2,803
(3,702)
8,508
Property, Plant and Equipment
Cost
135,001
13,056
6,910
2,504
(99)
157,372
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(44,481)
(2,609)
(1,272)
(1,409)
(1)
(49,772)
Generation facilities to be retired, net
29
-
-
-
-
29
Net property, plant and equipment
90,549
10,447
5,638
1,095
(100)
107,629
Other Noncurrent Assets
Goodwill
17,379
1,924
-
-
-
19,303
Regulatory assets
11,198
731
-
513
(1)
12,441
Nuclear decommissioning trust funds
9,410
-
-
-
-
9,410
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
1,123
19
122
276
-
1,540
Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates
108
215
484
112
-
919
Investment in consolidated subsidiaries
558
3
-
65,375
(65,936)
-
Other
2,063
305
113
1,857
(623)
3,715
Total other noncurrent assets
41,839
3,197
719
68,133
(66,560)
47,328
Total Assets
139,613
14,633
7,550
72,031
(70,362)
163,465
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
(879)
(494)
(656)
(68,321)
70,350
-
Segment Assets
$
138,734
$
14,139
$
6,894
$
3,710
$
(12)
$
163,465
18
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2021
(In millions)
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Commercial
Renewables
Other
Eliminations/
Adjustments
Duke Energy
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,819
$
214
$
108
$
355
$
1
$
2,497
Accounts payable to affiliated companies
608
22
658
945
(2,233)
-
Notes payable to affiliated companies
1,113
80
50
89
(1,332)
-
Notes payable and commercial paper
-
-
89
3,975
-
4,064
Taxes accrued
582
50
(150)
93
(1)
574
Interest accrued
357
45
2
133
(1)
536
Current maturities of long-term debt
2,888
187
166
2,349
(4)
5,586
Asset retirement obligations
709
-
-
-
-
709
Regulatory liabilities
1,417
91
-
1
-
1,509
Other
1,336
116
106
437
(137)
1,858
Total current liabilities
10,829
805
1,029
8,377
(3,707)
17,333
Long-Term Debt
33,899
3,649
1,585
15,730
(95)
54,768
Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies
618
7
-
-
(625)
-
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
10,533
1,140
(595)
(1,619)
-
9,459
Asset retirement obligations
12,081
63
155
-
-
12,299
Regulatory liabilities
13,621
1,426
-
23
-
15,070
Operating lease liabilities
1,027
17
126
182
-
1,352
Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs
456
37
(27)
545
(1)
1,010
Investment tax credits
745
2
-
-
-
747
Other
803
261
357
536
(188)
1,769
Total other noncurrent liabilities
39,266
2,946
16
(333)
(189)
41,706
Equity
Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity
55,001
7,226
3,450
48,255
(65,746)
48,186
Noncontrolling interests
-
-
1,470
2
-
1,472
Total equity
55,001
7,226
4,920
48,257
(65,746)
49,658
Total Liabilities and Equity
139,613
14,633
7,550
72,031
(70,362)
163,465
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
(879)
(494)
(656)
(68,321)
70,350
-
Segment Liabilities and Equity
$
138,734
$
14,139
$
6,894
$
3,710
$
(12)
$
163,465
19
ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
(In millions)
Duke
Energy
Carolinas
Duke
Energy
Progress
Duke
Energy
Florida
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
Duke
Energy
Indiana
Eliminations/
Other
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Operating Revenues
$
1,716
$
1,401
$
1,101
$
363
$
745
$
(45)
$
5,281
Operating Expenses
Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
422
436
359
82
217
(54)
1,462
Operation, maintenance and other
432
352
238
81
176
3
1,282
Depreciation and amortization
359
285
200
54
152
7
1,057
Property and other taxes
83
49
93
71
21
(6)
311
Total operating expenses
1,296
1,122
890
288
566
(50)
4,112
Operating Income
420
279
211
75
179
5
1,169
Other Income and Expenses, net(b)
48
24
18
4
9
1
104
Interest Expense
124
69
80
22
50
(5)
340
Income Before Income Taxes
344
234
149
57
138
11
933
Income Tax Expense
25
21
30
7
24
6
113
Segment Income
$
319
$
213
$
119
$
50
$
114
$
5
$
820
(a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes an equity component of allowance for funds used during construction of $16 million for Duke Energy Carolinas, $8 million for Duke Energy Progress, $4 million for Duke Energy Florida, $2 million for Duke Energy Ohio and $5 million for Duke Energy Indiana.
20
ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2021
(In millions)
Duke
Energy
Carolinas
Duke
Energy
Progress
Duke
Energy
Florida
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
Duke
Energy
Indiana
Eliminations/
Adjustments(b)
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12
$
46
$
22
$
13
$
17
$
-
$
110
Receivables, net
171
80
84
88
63
1
487
Receivables of variable interest entities, net
613
422
327
-
-
472
1,834
Receivables from affiliated companies
119
70
7
58
62
(199)
117
Notes receivable from affiliated companies
-
-
-
-
51
(30)
21
Inventory
1,021
882
455
91
436
-
2,885
Regulatory assets
433
469
352
23
151
6
1,434
Other
90
138
82
(3)
34
(4)
337
Total current assets
2,459
2,107
1,329
270
814
246
7,225
Property, Plant and Equipment
Cost
51,027
36,077
22,459
7,500
17,548
390
135,001
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(17,690)
(13,064)
(5,646)
(2,249)
(5,821)
(11)
(44,481)
Generation facilities to be retired, net
-
29
-
-
-
-
29
Net property, plant and equipment
33,337
23,042
16,813
5,251
11,727
379
90,549
Other Noncurrent Assets
Goodwill
-
-
-
596
-
16,783
17,379
Regulatory assets
3,028
4,033
1,717
353
1,217
850
11,198
Nuclear decommissioning trust funds
5,147
3,645
617
-
-
1
9,410
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
105
386
333
20
54
225
1,123
Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates
-
-
1
-
-
107
108
Investment in consolidated subsidiaries
49
14
2
244
1
248
558
Other
1,186
759
354
58
251
(545)
2,063
Total other noncurrent assets
9,515
8,837
3,024
1,271
1,523
17,669
41,839
Total Assets
45,311
33,986
21,166
6,792
14,064
18,294
139,613
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
(313)
(119)
(103)
(248)
(77)
(19)
(879)
Reportable Segment Assets
$
44,998
$
33,867
$
21,063
$
6,544
$
13,987
$
18,275
$
138,734
(a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances, purchase accounting adjustments and restricted receivables related to Cinergy Receivables Company.
21
ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2021
(In millions)
Duke
Energy
Carolinas
Duke
Energy
Progress
Duke
Energy
Florida
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
Duke
Energy
Indiana
Eliminations/
Adjustments(b)
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
643
$
339
$
457
$
217
$
163
$
-
$
1,819
Accounts payable to affiliated companies
206
225
108
17
72
(20)
608
Notes payable to affiliated companies
508
163
279
180
-
(17)
1,113
Taxes accrued
140
75
85
166
122
(6)
582
Interest accrued
128
71
75
24
59
-
357
Current maturities of long-term debt
507
1,302
824
23
123
109
2,888
Asset retirement obligations
258
267
-
8
176
-
709
Regulatory liabilities
559
618
84
37
119
-
1,417
Other
440
382
356
63
83
12
1,336
Total current liabilities
3,389
3,442
2,268
735
917
78
10,829
Long-Term Debt
11,522
7,904
7,060
2,446
3,818
1,149
33,899
Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies
300
150
-
18
150
-
618
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
3,960
2,386
2,210
711
1,231
35
10,533
Asset retirement obligations
5,117
5,366
493
61
997
47
12,081
Regulatory liabilities
6,540
4,454
672
343
1,629
(17)
13,621
Operating lease liabilities
93
356
292
20
52
214
1,027
Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs
72
240
230
85
172
(343)
456
Investment tax credits
235
131
208
3
168
-
745
Other
617
87
59
59
34
(53)
803
Total other noncurrent liabilities
16,634
13,020
4,164
1,282
4,283
(117)
39,266
Equity
13,466
9,470
7,674
2,311
4,896
17,184
55,001
Total Liabilities and Equity
45,311
33,986
21,166
6,792
14,064
18,294
139,613
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
(313)
(119)
(103)
(248)
(77)
(19)
(879)
Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity
$
44,998
$
33,867
$
21,063
$
6,544
$
13,987
$
18,275
$
138,734
(a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.
22
GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
(In millions)
Duke Energy
Ohio(a)
Piedmont Natural Gas LDC
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure(b)
Operating Revenues
$
169
$
606
$
775
Operating Expenses
Cost of natural gas
51
225
276
Operation, maintenance and other
25
77
102
Depreciation and amortization
20
48
68
Property and other taxes
21
14
35
Total operating expenses
117
364
481
Operating Income
52
242
294
Other income and expenses, net
2
15
17
Interest Expense
4
29
33
Income Before Income Taxes
50
228
278
Income Tax Expense
7
26
33
Segment Income
$
43
$
202
$
245
(a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes losses from the cancellation of the ACP pipeline and earnings from investments in Sabal Trail and Cardinal pipelines, as well as Hardy and Pine Needle storage facilities.
23
GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2021
(In millions)
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
Piedmont Natural Gas LDC
Midstream Pipelines and Storage
Eliminations/
Adjustments(b)
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4
$
1
$
-
$
1
$
6
Receivables, net
10
257
-
(1)
266
Receivables from affiliated companies
2
65
355
(85)
337
Notes receivable from affiliated companies
-
198
-
(9)
189
Inventory
17
37
-
-
54
Regulatory assets
18
100
-
1
119
Other
7
11
1
(1)
18
Total current assets
58
669
356
(94)
989
Property, Plant and Equipment
Cost
3,699
9,357
-
-
13,056
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(801)
(1,809)
-
1
(2,609)
Net property, plant and equipment
2,898
7,548
-
1
10,447
Other Noncurrent Assets
Goodwill
324
49
-
1,551
1,924
Regulatory assets
280
324
-
127
731
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
-
19
-
-
19
Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates
-
-
210
5
215
Investment in consolidated subsidiaries
-
-
-
3
3
Other
17
273
16
(1)
305
Total other noncurrent assets
621
665
226
1,685
3,197
Total Assets
3,577
8,882
582
1,592
14,633
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
(2)
(54)
5
(443)
(494)
Reportable Segment Assets
$
3,575
$
8,828
$
587
$
1,149
$
14,139
(a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.
24
GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2021
(In millions)
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
Piedmont Natural Gas LDC
Midstream Pipelines and Storage
Eliminations/
Adjustments(b)
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
49
$
166
$
-
$
(1)
$
214
Accounts payable to affiliated companies
5
45
62
(90)
22
Notes payable to affiliated companies
90
-
-
(10)
80
Taxes accrued
16
67
(33)
-
50
Interest accrued
8
37
-
-
45
Current maturities of long-term debt
26
160
-
1
187
Regulatory liabilities
21
70
-
-
91
Other
4
72
39
1
116
Total current liabilities
219
617
68
(99)
805
Long-Term Debt
570
2,967
-
112
3,649
Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies
7
-
-
-
7
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
298
821
19
2
1,140
Asset retirement obligations
43
20
-
-
63
Regulatory liabilities
397
1,015
-
14
1,426
Operating lease liabilities
-
17
-
-
17
Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs
29
8
-
-
37
Investment tax credits
1
1
-
-
2
Other
35
177
49
-
261
Total other noncurrent liabilities
803
2,059
68
16
2,946
Equity
1,978
3,239
446
1,563
7,226
Total Liabilities and Equity
3,577
8,882
582
1,592
14,633
Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
(2)
(54)
5
(443)
(494)
Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity
$
3,575
$
8,828
$
587
$
1,149
$
14,139
(a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.
25
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
Quarterly Highlights
March 2021
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
Gigawatt-hour (GWh) Sales(a)
Residential
23,769
20,874
13.9
%
2.6
%
General Service
17,308
17,682
(2.1
%)
(5.0
%)
Industrial
11,769
11,983
(1.8
%)
(2.0
%)
Other Energy Sales
139
144
(3.5
%)
n/a
Unbilled Sales
(2,082)
(585)
(255.9
%)
n/a
Total Retail Sales
50,903
50,098
1.6
%
(1.1
%)
Wholesale and Other
9,880
8,854
11.6
%
Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
60,783
58,952
3.1
%
Average Number of Customers (Electric)
Residential
6,937,684
6,811,644
1.9
%
General Service
1,011,684
996,789
1.5
%
Industrial
17,187
17,314
(0.7
%)
Other Energy Sales
30,668
30,930
(0.8
%)
Total Retail Customers
7,997,223
7,856,677
1.8
%
Wholesale and Other
39
46
(15.2
%)
Total Average Number of Customers - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
7,997,262
7,856,723
1.8
%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
13,071
7,152
82.8
%
Nuclear
18,972
18,804
0.9
%
Hydro
963
1,021
(5.7
%)
Natural Gas and Oil
17,584
19,587
(10.2
%)
Renewable Energy
301
215
40.0
%
Total Generation(d)
50,891
46,779
8.8
%
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
13,690
15,163
(9.7
%)
Total Sources of Energy
64,581
61,942
4.3
%
Less: Line Loss and Other
3,798
2,990
27.0
%
Total GWh Sources
60,783
58,952
3.1
%
Owned Megawatt (MW) Capacity(c)
Summer
50,374
50,635
Winter
53,795
54,175
Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f)
99
97
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
(f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.
26
Duke Energy Carolinas
Quarterly Highlights
Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
March 2021
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
Residential
8,354
7,361
13.5
%
General Service
6,570
6,815
(3.6
%)
Industrial
4,758
4,875
(2.4
%)
Other Energy Sales
75
79
(5.1
%)
Unbilled Sales
(355)
(75)
(373.3
%)
Total Retail Sales
19,402
19,055
1.8
%
(1.5
%)
Wholesale and Other
2,560
2,181
17.4
%
Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Carolinas
21,962
21,236
3.4
%
Average Number of Customers
Residential
2,333,704
2,285,112
2.1
%
General Service
371,039
364,075
1.9
%
Industrial
6,070
6,113
(0.7
%)
Other Energy Sales
22,453
22,787
(1.5
%)
Total Retail Customers
2,733,266
2,678,087
2.1
%
Wholesale and Other
19
24
(20.8
%)
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Carolinas
2,733,285
2,678,111
2.1
%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
4,118
2,459
67.5
%
Nuclear
11,651
11,522
1.1
%
Hydro
619
743
(16.7
%)
Natural Gas and Oil
4,496
4,868
(7.6
%)
Renewable Energy
67
44
52.3
%
Total Generation(d)
20,951
19,636
6.7
%
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
2,159
2,415
(10.6
%)
Total Sources of Energy
23,110
22,051
4.8
%
Less: Line Loss and Other
1,148
815
40.9
%
Total GWh Sources
21,962
21,236
3.4
%
Owned MW Capacity(c)
Summer
20,001
20,192
Winter
20,877
21,127
Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f)
101
99
Heating and Cooling Degree Days
Actual
Heating Degree Days
1,683
1,390
21.1
%
Cooling Degree Days
5
35
(85.7
%)
Variance from Normal
Heating Degree Days
(2.0
%)
(19.6
%)
Cooling Degree Days
(33.2
%)
382.8
%
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
(f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.
27
Duke Energy Progress
Quarterly Highlights
Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
March 2021
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
Residential
5,481
4,618
18.7
%
General Service
3,441
3,471
(0.9
%)
Industrial
2,452
2,497
(1.8
%)
Other Energy Sales
19
19
-
%
Unbilled Sales
(591)
(355)
(66.5
%)
Total Retail Sales
10,802
10,250
5.4
%
(0.4
%)
Wholesale and Other
5,735
5,420
5.8
%
Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Progress
16,537
15,670
5.5
%
Average Number of Customers
Residential
1,391,105
1,362,360
2.1
%
General Service
241,471
237,477
1.7
%
Industrial
3,997
4,002
(0.1
%)
Other Energy Sales
1,415
1,416
(0.1
%)
Total Retail Customers
1,637,988
1,605,255
2.0
%
Wholesale and Other
8
9
(11.1
%)
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Progress
1,637,996
1,605,264
2.0
%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
2,207
615
258.9
%
Nuclear
7,321
7,282
0.5
%
Hydro
280
241
16.2
%
Natural Gas and Oil
5,432
5,891
(7.8
%)
Renewable Energy
49
52
(5.8
%)
Total Generation(d)
15,289
14,081
8.6
%
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
1,811
2,099
(13.7
%)
Total Sources of Energy
17,100
16,180
5.7
%
Less: Line Loss and Other
563
510
10.4
%
Total GWh Sources
16,537
15,670
5.5
%
Owned MW Capacity(c)
Summer
12,468
12,442
Winter
13,612
13,497
Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f)
94
93
Heating and Cooling Degree Days
Actual
Heating Degree Days
1,548
1,186
30.5
%
Cooling Degree Days
14
52
(73.1
%)
Variance from Normal
Heating Degree Days
(2.3
%)
(25.8
%)
Cooling Degree Days
32.1
%
349.1
%
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
(f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.
28
Duke Energy Florida
Quarterly Highlights
Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
March 2021
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
Residential
4,488
4,060
10.5
%
General Service
3,216
3,285
(2.1
%)
Industrial
812
769
5.6
%
Other Energy Sales
6
6
-
%
Unbilled Sales
(402)
183
(319.7
%)
Total Retail Sales
8,120
8,303
(2.2
%)
0.3
%
Wholesale and Other
434
314
38.2
%
Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Florida
8,554
8,617
(0.7
%)
Average Number of Customers
Residential
1,675,242
1,642,342
2.0
%
General Service
206,790
204,184
1.3
%
Industrial
1,951
2,010
(2.9
%)
Other Energy Sales
1,488
1,492
(0.3
%)
Total Retail Customers
1,885,471
1,850,028
1.9
%
Wholesale and Other
7
8
(12.5
%)
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Florida
1,885,478
1,850,036
1.9
%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
1,036
35
2,860.0
%
Natural Gas and Oil
7,176
8,266
(13.2
%)
Renewable Energy
184
114
61.4
%
Total Generation(d)
8,396
8,415
(0.2
%)
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
837
901
(7.1
%)
Total Sources of Energy
9,233
9,316
(0.9
%)
Less: Line Loss and Other
679
699
(2.9
%)
Total GWh Sources
8,554
8,617
(0.7
%)
Owned MW Capacity(c)
Summer
10,206
10,302
Winter
11,081
11,347
Heating and Cooling Degree Days
Actual
Heating Degree Days
295
220
34.1
%
Cooling Degree Days
268
470
(43.0
%)
Variance from Normal
Heating Degree Days
(20.2
%)
(9.8
%)
Cooling Degree Days
40.4
%
138.0
%
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
29
Duke Energy Ohio
Quarterly Highlights
Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
March 2021
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
Residential
2,587
2,290
13.0
%
General Service
2,172
2,198
(1.2
%)
Industrial
1,335
1,365
(2.2
%)
Other Energy Sales
26
27
(3.7
%)
Unbilled Sales
(321)
(152)
(111.2
%)
Total Retail Sales
5,799
5,728
1.2
%
(2.1
%)
Wholesale and Other
205
95
115.8
%
Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Ohio
6,004
5,823
3.1
%
Average Number of Customers
Residential
785,987
779,652
0.8
%
General Service
89,654
88,871
0.9
%
Industrial
2,479
2,491
(0.5
%)
Other Energy Sales
3,456
3,431
0.7
%
Total Retail Customers
881,576
874,445
0.8
%
Wholesale and Other
1
1
-
%
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Ohio
881,577
874,446
0.8
%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
966
622
55.3
%
Natural Gas and Oil
2
(1)
300.0
%
Total Generation(d)
968
621
55.9
%
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
5,781
5,874
(1.6
%)
Total Sources of Energy
6,749
6,495
3.9
%
Less: Line Loss and Other
745
672
10.9
%
Total GWh Sources
6,004
5,823
3.1
%
Owned MW Capacity(c)
Summer
1,076
1,076
Winter
1,164
1,164
Heating and Cooling Degree Days
Actual
Heating Degree Days
2,500
2,186
14.4
%
Cooling Degree Days
-
5
(100.0
%)
Variance from Normal
Heating Degree Days
(2.3
%)
(15.1
%)
Cooling Degree Days
(100.0
%)
45.7
%
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
30
Duke Energy Indiana
Quarterly Highlights
Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
March 2021
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
Residential
2,859
2,545
12.3
%
General Service
1,909
1,913
(0.2
%)
Industrial
2,412
2,477
(2.6
%)
Other Energy Sales
13
13
-
%
Unbilled Sales
(413)
(186)
(122.0
%)
Total Retail Sales
6,780
6,762
0.3
%
(1.6
%)
Wholesale and Other
946
844
12.1
%
Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Indiana
7,726
7,606
1.6
%
Average Number of Customers
Residential
751,646
742,178
1.3
%
General Service
102,730
102,182
0.5
%
Industrial
2,690
2,698
(0.3
%)
Other Energy Sales
1,856
1,804
2.9
%
Total Retail Customers
858,922
848,862
1.2
%
Wholesale and Other
4
4
-
%
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Indiana
858,926
848,866
1.2
%
Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
Coal
4,744
3,421
38.7
%
Hydro
64
37
73.0
%
Natural Gas and Oil
478
563
(15.1
%)
Renewable Energy
1
5
(80.0
%)
Total Generation(d)
5,287
4,026
31.3
%
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
3,102
3,874
(19.9
%)
Total Sources of Energy
8,389
7,900
6.2
%
Less: Line Loss and Other
663
294
125.5
%
Total GWh Sources
7,726
7,606
1.6
%
Owned MW Capacity(c)
Summer
6,623
6,623
Winter
7,061
7,040
Heating and Cooling Degree Days
Actual
Heating Degree Days
2,705
2,457
10.1
%
Cooling Degree Days
-
-
-
%
Variance from Normal
Heating Degree Days
(1.6
%)
(10.6
%)
Cooling Degree Days
(100.0
%)
(100.0
%)
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
31
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
Quarterly Highlights
March 2021
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
%
Inc. (Dec.)
Total Sales
Piedmont Natural Gas Local Distribution Company (LDC) throughput (dekatherms)(a)
149,626,582
148,503,995
0.8
%
Duke Energy Midwest LDC throughput (Mcf)
37,109,003
33,785,834
9.8
%
Average Number of Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas
Residential
1,021,856
998,267
2.4
%
Commercial
106,055
105,460
0.6
%
Industrial
965
974
(0.9
%)
Power Generation
19
17
11.8
%
Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas
1,128,895
1,104,718
2.2
%
Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Midwest
Residential
501,260
496,426
1.0
%
General Service
44,628
45,131
(1.1
%)
Industrial
1,610
1,622
(0.7
%)
Other
131
132
(0.8
%)
Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Duke Energy Midwest
547,629
543,311
0.8
%
(a) Piedmont has a margin decoupling mechanism in North Carolina, weather normalization mechanisms in South Carolina and Tennessee and fixed-price contracts with most power generation customers that significantly eliminate the impact of throughput changes on earnings. Duke Energy Ohio's rate design also serves to offset this impact.
