Duke Energy : reports first quarter 2021 financial results (Form 8-K)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Duke Energy reports first quarter 2021 financial results ▪First quarter 2021 reported EPS of $1.25 and adjusted EPS of $1.26 ▪Delivered strong adjusted EPS results to start the year, driven by Electric Utilities and Infrastructure growth ▪Advanced clean energy transformation with 570 MW of renewable generation placed in service and the retirement of a 270 MW coal unit during the quarter ▪Company reaffirms 2021 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.00 to $5.30 and long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today announced first quarter 2021 reported EPS of $1.25, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and adjusted EPS of $1.26. This is compared to reported EPS of $1.24 and adjusted EPS of $1.14 for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of certain items that are included in reported EPS. The difference between the first quarter 2021 reported and adjusted EPS was due to exit obligations from gas pipeline investments. Higher first quarter 2021 adjusted results were led by growth in Electric Utilities and Infrastructure from rate case contributions and prior year unfavorable weather. Gas Utilities and Infrastructure also benefited from customer growth, rate case contributions and rider programs. Higher market returns on certain benefit trusts and lower financing costs drove higher results in the Other segment. These items were partially offset by impacts from Texas Storm Uri, the loss of ACP earnings, higher depreciation and amortization on a growing asset base and share dilution. 'We're off to a very strong start in 2021, executing well and delivering on our commitments to our customers, communities and investors,' said Lynn Good, Duke Energy chair, president and chief executive officer. 'We are positioned to deliver sustainable long-term value as we accelerate our clean energy transformation by investing in renewables, battery storage and in our delivery system. As a result, we have reaffirmed our 2021 adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.00 to $5.30 and long-term growth rate of 5% to 7%, off the 2021 midpoint.'



Business segment results In addition to the following summary of first quarter 2021 business segment performance, comprehensive tables with detailed EPS drivers for the first quarter compared to prior year are provided at the end of this news release. The discussion below of first quarter results includes both GAAP segment income and adjusted segment income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables at the end of this news release present a full reconciliation of GAAP reported results to adjusted results. Electric Utilities and Infrastructure On a reported and adjusted basis, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure recognized first quarter 2021 segment income of $820 million, compared to segment income of $705 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.15 per share, excluding share dilution of $0.04 per share. Higher quarterly results were primarily due to contributions from rate cases (+$0.10 per share), prior year unfavorable weather (+$0.09 per share) and timing of O&M expenses (+$0.03 per share). These results were partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization on a growing asset base (-$0.04 per share) and unfavorable retail and wholesale volumes (-$0.03 per share). First quarter 2020 retail and wholesale volumes were on a pre-pandemic basis. Gas Utilities and Infrastructure On a reported basis, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure recognized first quarter 2021 segment income of $245 million, compared to $249 million in the first quarter of 2020. Lower first quarter 2021 results include exit obligations for ACP. These charges were treated as special items and excluded from adjusted earnings. On an adjusted basis, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure recognized first quarter 2021 segment income of $250 million, compared to $249 million in the first quarter of 2020, flat excluding share dilution of $0.02 per share. Riders and margin expansion (+$0.03 per share) and contributions from the Tennessee rate case (+$0.01 per share) were offset by the loss of ACP earnings (-$0.03 per share) and higher property taxes and depreciation on a growing asset base (-$0.01). Commercial Renewables On a reported and adjusted basis, Commercial Renewables recognized first quarter 2021 segment income of $27 million, compared to reported and adjusted segment income of $57 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a decrease of $0.04 per share due to impacts from Texas Storm Uri in February 2021.



Other Other primarily includes interest expense on holding company debt, other unallocated corporate costs and results from Duke Energy's captive insurance company. On a reported and adjusted basis, Other recognized a first quarter 2021 net loss of $139 million. This is compared to a reported and adjusted net loss of $112 million and $187 million, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.06 per share, excluding share dilution of -$0.01 per share. Higher quarterly results at Other were primarily due to market returns on certain benefit trusts (+$0.04 per share) and lower financing costs (+$0.02 per share). Effective tax rate Duke Energy's consolidated reported effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 8.2% compared to 13.3% in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to an increase in the amortization of excess deferred taxes. The effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items for the first quarter of 2021 was 8.1% compared to 12.2% in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the amortization of excess deferred taxes. The tables at the end of this news release present a reconciliation of the reported effective tax rate to the effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items. Earnings conference call for analysts An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. ET today to discuss first quarter 2021 financial results. The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The call can be accessed via the investors section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 800.458.4121 in the United States or 323.794.2093 outside the United States. The confirmation code is 5906267. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the conference call will be available until 1 p.m. ET, May 20, 2021, by calling 888.203.1112 in the United States or 719.457.0820 outside the United States and using the code 5906267. An audio replay and transcript will also be available by accessing the investors section of the company's website.



Special Items and Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In millions, except per share amounts) After-Tax Amount 1Q 2021 EPS 1Q 2020 EPS EPS, as reported $ 1.25 $ 1.24 Adjustments to reported EPS: First Quarter 2021 Exit obligations for gas pipeline investments $ 5 0.01 First Quarter 2020 Severance $ (75) (0.10) Total adjustments $ 0.01 $ (0.10) EPS, adjusted $ 1.26 $ 1.14 The following tables present a reconciliation of GAAP reported to adjusted earnings per share for first quarter 2021 and 2020 financial results: Non-GAAP financial measures Management evaluates financial performance in part based on non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items. Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS represent income from continuing operations available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders in dollar and per share amounts, adjusted for the dollar and per share impact of special items. The effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items is calculated using pretax earnings and income tax expense, both as adjusted for the impact of noncontrolling interests, preferred dividends and special items. As discussed below, special items include certain charges and credits, which management believes are not indicative of Duke Energy's ongoing performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning and forecasting, and for reporting financial results to the Board of Directors, employees, stockholders, analysts and investors. The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including impacts of noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items are Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported earnings), Basic earnings per share Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported earnings per share), and the reported effective tax rate, respectively. Special items included in the periods presented include the following items, which management believes do not reflect ongoing costs: •Gas Pipeline Investments represents additional exit obligations related to ACP. •Severance represents the reversal of 2018 Severance charges, which were deferred as a result of a partial settlement in the Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress 2019 North Carolina rate cases.



Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted earnings guidance, information to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to project all special items for future periods (such as legal settlements, the impact of regulatory orders or asset impairments). Management evaluates segment performance based on segment income and other net loss. Segment income is defined as income from continuing operations net of income attributable to noncontrolling interests and preferred stock dividends. Segment income includes intercompany revenues and expenses that are eliminated in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Management also uses adjusted segment income as a measure of historical and anticipated future segment performance. Adjusted segment income is a non-GAAP financial measure, as it is based upon segment income adjusted for special items, which are discussed above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted segment income provides useful information to investors, as it provides them with an additional relevant comparison of a segment's performance across periods. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss is segment income and other net loss. Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss and any related growth rates for future periods, information to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not available at this time, as the company is unable to forecast all special items, as discussed above. Duke Energy's adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted segment income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because other companies may not calculate the measures in the same manner.



Duke Energy Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people. Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities - with goals of at least a 50% carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to operate or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear. Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 'World's Most Admired Companies' list and Forbes' 'America's Best Employers' list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. Forward-Looking Information This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and can often be identified by terms and phrases that include 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'continue,' 'should,' 'could,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'will,' 'potential,' 'forecast,' 'target,' 'guidance,' 'outlook' or other similar terminology. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different than the suggested outcomes within forward-looking statements; accordingly, there is no assurance that such results will be realized. These factors include, but are not limited to: ◦The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; ◦State, federal and foreign legislative and regulatory initiatives, including costs of compliance with existing and future environmental requirements, including those related to climate change, as well as rulings that affect cost and investment recovery or have an impact on rate structures or market prices; ◦The extent and timing of costs and liabilities to comply with federal and state laws, regulations and legal requirements related to coal ash remediation, including amounts for required closure of certain ash impoundments, are uncertain and difficult to estimate; ◦The ability to recover eligible costs, including amounts associated with coal ash impoundment retirement obligations and costs related to significant weather events, and to earn an adequate return on investment through rate case proceedings and the regulatory process; ◦The costs of decommissioning nuclear facilities could prove to be more extensive than amounts estimated and all costs may not be fully recoverable through the regulatory process; ◦Costs and effects of legal and administrative proceedings, settlements, investigations and claims; ◦Industrial, commercial and residential growth or decline in service territories or customer bases resulting from sustained downturns of the economy and the economic health of our service territories or variations in customer usage patterns, including energy efficiency efforts and use of alternative energy sources, such as self-generation and distributed generation technologies;



◦Federal and state regulations, laws and other efforts designed to promote and expand the use of energy efficiency measures and distributed generation technologies, such as private solar and battery storage, in Duke Energy service territories could result in customers leaving the electric distribution system, excess generation resources as well as stranded costs; ◦Advancements in technology; ◦Additional competition in electric and natural gas markets and continued industry consolidation; ◦The influence of weather and other natural phenomena on operations, including the economic, operational and other effects of severe storms, hurricanes, droughts, earthquakes and tornadoes, including extreme weather associated with climate change; ◦Changing customer expectations and demands including heightened emphasis on environmental, social and governance concerns; ◦The ability to successfully operate electric generating facilities and deliver electricity to customers including direct or indirect effects to the company resulting from an incident that affects the U.S. electric grid or generating resources; ◦Operational interruptions to our natural gas distribution and transmission activities; ◦The availability of adequate interstate pipeline transportation capacity and natural gas supply; ◦The impact on facilities and business from a terrorist attack, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, operational accidents, information technology failures or other catastrophic events, such as fires, explosions, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences; ◦The inherent risks associated with the operation of nuclear facilities, including environmental, health, safety, regulatory and financial risks, including the financial stability of third-party service providers; ◦The timing and extent of changes in commodity prices and interest rates and the ability to recover such costs through the regulatory process, where appropriate, and their impact on liquidity positions and the value of underlying assets; ◦The results of financing efforts, including the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, interest rate fluctuations, compliance with debt covenants and conditions and general market and economic conditions; ◦Credit ratings of the Duke Energy Registrants may be different from what is expected; ◦Declines in the market prices of equity and fixed-income securities and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans, other post-retirement benefit plans and nuclear decommissioning trust funds; ◦Construction and development risks associated with the completion of the Duke Energy Registrants' capital investment projects, including risks related to financing, obtaining and complying with terms of permits, meeting construction budgets and schedules and satisfying operating and environmental performance standards, as well as the ability to recover costs from customers in a timely manner, or at all; ◦Changes in rules for regional transmission organizations, including changes in rate designs and new and evolving capacity markets, and risks related to obligations created by the default of other participants; ◦The ability to control operation and maintenance costs; ◦The level of creditworthiness of counterparties to transactions; ◦The ability to obtain adequate insurance at acceptable costs; ◦Employee workforce factors, including the potential inability to attract and retain key personnel; ◦The ability of subsidiaries to pay dividends or distributions to Duke Energy Corporation holding company (the Parent); ◦The performance of projects undertaken by our nonregulated businesses and the success of efforts to invest in and develop new opportunities; ◦The effect of accounting pronouncements issued periodically by accounting standard-setting bodies; ◦The impact of U.S. tax legislation to our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows and our credit ratings; ◦The impacts from potential impairments of goodwill or equity method investment carrying values; and ◦The ability to implement our business strategy, including enhancing existing technology systems.



Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the Duke Energy Registrants' reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website at sec.gov. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events described in the forward-looking statements might not occur or might occur to a different extent or at a different time than described. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Duke Energy Registrants expressly disclaim an obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Special Item Reported Earnings Gas Pipeline Investments Total Adjustments Adjusted Earnings SEGMENT INCOME Electric Utilities and Infrastructure $ 820 $ - $ - $ 820 Gas Utilities and Infrastructure 245 5 A 5 250 Commercial Renewables 27 - - 27 Total Reportable Segment Income 1,092 5 5 1,097 Other (139) - - (139) Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 953 $ 5 $ 5 $ 958 EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 1.25 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 1.26 Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are adjusted for accumulated dividends for Series B Preferred Stock of $0.02. A - Net of $1 million tax benefit. $6 million of exit obligations recorded within Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated affiliates on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 769 million

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Special Item Reported Earnings Severance Total Adjustments Adjusted Earnings SEGMENT INCOME Electric Utilities and Infrastructure $ 705 $ - $ - $ 705 Gas Utilities and Infrastructure 249 - - 249 Commercial Renewables 57 - - 57 Total Reportable Segment Income 1,011 - - 1,011 Other (112) (75) A (75) (187) Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 899 $ (75) $ (75) $ 824 EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 1.24 $ (0.10) $ (0.10) $ 1.14 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are adjusted for accumulated dividends for Series B Preferred Stock of $0.02. A - Net of $23 million tax expense. $98 million reversal of 2018 charges recorded within Operations, maintenance and other on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 734 million

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION EFFECTIVE TAX RECONCILIATION March 2021 (Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021 Balance Effective Tax Rate Reported Income Before Income Taxes $ 1,025 Exit Obligations for Gas Pipeline Investments 6 Noncontrolling Interests 51 Preferred Dividends (39) Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items $ 1,043 Reported Income Tax Expense $ 84 8.2 % Gas Pipeline Investments 1 Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items $ 85 8.1 %

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2020 Balance Effective Tax Rate Reported Income Before Income Taxes $ 1,027 Severance (98) Noncontrolling Interests 48 Preferred Dividends (39) Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items $ 938 Reported Income Tax Expense $ 137 13.3 % Severance (23) Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items $ 114 12.2 % 11

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS VARIANCES (Dollars per share) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Commercial Renewables Other Consolidated 2020 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share $ 0.96 $ 0.35 $ 0.08 $ (0.15) $ 1.24 Severance - - - (0.10) (0.10) 2020 YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 0.96 $ 0.35 $ 0.08 $ (0.25) $ 1.14 Weather 0.09 - - - 0.09 Volume (0.01) - - - (0.01) Riders and Other Retail Margin - 0.03 - - 0.03 Rate case impacts, net(a) 0.10 0.01 - - 0.11 Wholesale (0.02) - - - (0.02) Operations and maintenance, net of recoverables(b) 0.03 - - - 0.03 Midstream Gas Pipelines(c) - (0.03) - - (0.03) Duke Energy Renewables(d) - - (0.04) - (0.04) Interest Expense 0.01 - - 0.02 0.03 Depreciation and amortization(e) (0.04) - - - (0.04) Other(f) (0.01) (0.01) - 0.04 0.02 Total variance before share count $ 0.15 $ - $ (0.04) $ 0.06 $ 0.17 Change in share count (0.04) (0.02) - 0.01 (0.05) 2021 YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 1.07 $ 0.33 $ 0.04 $ (0.18) $ 1.26 Gas Pipeline Investments - (0.01) - - (0.01) 2021 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share $ 1.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.04 $ (0.18) $ 1.25 Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are calculated using the consolidated statutory income tax rate for all drivers except for Commercial Renewables, which uses an effective rate. Weighted average shares outstanding increased from 734 million shares to 769 million. March 2021 YTD vs. Prior Year

(a) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes the net impact of DEC and DEP North Carolina interim rates effective August and September 2020, respectively (+0.08), DEI base rate increases, effective August 2020 (+0.01) and DEK base rate increases (+0.01). Gas Utilities and Infrastructure includes the net impact of the Piedmont Tennessee rate case, effective January 2021. (b) Primarily due to lower labor costs and employee-related expenses, partially offset by higher storm costs. (c) Primarily the loss of ACP earnings. (d) Primarily due to Texas Storm Uri in February 2021. (e) Excludes rate case impacts. (f) Other includes market returns certain benefit trusts. 12

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Operating Revenues Regulated electric $ 5,219 $ 5,124 Regulated natural gas 749 638 Nonregulated electric and other 182 187 Total operating revenues 6,150 5,949 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 1,443 1,447 Cost of natural gas 276 199 Operation, maintenance and other 1,402 1,339 Depreciation and amortization 1,226 1,130 Property and other taxes 353 345 Impairment of assets and other charges - 2 Total operating expenses 4,700 4,462 Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net - 1 Operating Income 1,450 1,488 Other Income and Expenses Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (17) 44 Other income and expenses, net 127 46 Total other income and expenses 110 90 Interest Expense 535 551 Income Before Income Taxes 1,025 1,027 Income Tax Expense 84 137 Net Income 941 890 Add: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 51 48 Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation 992 938 Less: Preferred Dividends 39 39 Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 953 $ 899 Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted Net income available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders Basic and Diluted $ 1.25 $ 1.24 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 769 734 Diluted 769 736

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 379 $ 259 Receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $31 at 2021 and $29 at 2020) 950 1,009 Receivables of VIEs (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $116 at 2021 and $117 at 2020) 1,834 2,144 Inventory 3,076 3,167 Regulatory assets (includes $54 at 2021 and $53 at 2020 related to VIEs) 1,650 1,641 Other (includes $333 at 2021 and $296 at 2020 related to VIEs) 619 462 Total current assets 8,508 8,682 Property, Plant and Equipment Cost 157,372 155,580 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (49,772) (48,827) Generation facilities to be retired, net 29 29 Net property, plant and equipment 107,629 106,782 Other Noncurrent Assets Goodwill 19,303 19,303 Regulatory assets (includes $927 at 2021 and $937 at 2020 related to VIEs) 12,441 12,421 Nuclear decommissioning trust funds 9,410 9,114 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,540 1,524 Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates 919 961 Other (includes $82 at 2021 and $81 at 2020 related to VIEs) 3,715 3,601 Total other noncurrent assets 47,328 46,924 Total Assets $ 163,465 $ 162,388 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,497 $ 3,144 Notes payable and commercial paper 4,064 2,873 Taxes accrued 574 482 Interest accrued 536 537 Current maturities of long-term debt (includes $472 at 2021 and 2020 related to VIEs) 5,586 4,238 Asset retirement obligations 709 718 Regulatory liabilities 1,509 1,377 Other 1,858 2,936 Total current liabilities 17,333 16,305 Long-Term Debt (includes $3,686 at 2021 and $3,535 at 2020 related to VIEs) 54,768 55,625 Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes 9,459 9,244 Asset retirement obligations 12,299 12,286 Regulatory liabilities 15,070 15,029 Operating lease liabilities 1,352 1,340 Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs 1,010 969 Investment tax credits 747 687 Other (includes $331 at 2021 and $316 at 2020 related to VIEs) 1,769 1,719 Total other noncurrent liabilities 41,706 41,274 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value, 40 million depositary shares authorized and outstanding at 2021 and 2020 973 973 Preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value, 1 million shares authorized and outstanding at 2021 and 2020 989 989 Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 2 billion shares authorized; 769 million shares outstanding at 2021 and 2020 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 43,761 43,767 Retained earnings 2,680 2,471 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (218) (237) Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity 48,186 47,964 Noncontrolling interests 1,472 1,220 Total equity 49,658 49,184 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 163,465 $ 162,388 14

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 941 $ 890 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 1,147 664 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,088 1,554 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net cash used in investing activities (3,137) (3,022) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net cash provided by financing activities 1,185 2,593 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 136 1,125 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 556 573 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 692 $ 1,698

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (In millions) Electric

Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Commercial Renewables Other Eliminations/Adjustments Duke Energy Operating Revenues Regulated electric $ 5,281 $ - $ - $ - $ (62) $ 5,219 Regulated natural gas - 772 - - (23) 749 Nonregulated electric and other - 3 119 26 34 182 Total operating revenues 5,281 775 119 26 (51) 6,150 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 1,462 - - - (19) 1,443 Cost of natural gas - 276 - - - 276 Operation, maintenance and other 1,282 102 72 (24) (30) 1,402 Depreciation and amortization 1,057 68 53 55 (7) 1,226 Property and other taxes 311 35 9 (3) 1 353 Total operating expenses 4,112 481 134 28 (55) 4,700 Operating Income (Loss) 1,169 294 (15) (2) 4 1,450 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 3 - (27) 7 - (17) Other income and expenses, net 101 17 2 14 (7) 127 Total Other Income and Expenses 104 17 (25) 21 (7) 110 Interest Expense 340 33 13 151 (2) 535 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 933 278 (53) (132) (1) 1,025 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 113 33 (29) (32) (1) 84 Net Income (Loss) 820 245 (24) (100) - 941 Add: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest - - 51 - - 51 Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation 820 245 27 (100) - 992 Less: Preferred Dividends - - - 39 - 39 Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 820 $ 245 $ 27 $ (139) $ - $ 953 Special Item - 5 - - - 5 Adjusted Earnings(a) $ 820 $ 250 $ 27 $ (139) $ - $ 958

(a) See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income / Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings. 16

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (In millions) Electric

Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Commercial Renewables Other Eliminations/Adjustments Duke Energy Operating Revenues Regulated electric $ 5,183 $ - $ 1 $ - $ (60) $ 5,124 Regulated natural gas - 661 - - (23) 638 Nonregulated electric and other - 3 128 23 33 187 Total operating revenues 5,183 664 129 23 (50) 5,949 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 1,467 - - - (20) 1,447 Cost of natural gas - 199 - - - 199 Operation, maintenance and other 1,325 110 69 (138) (27) 1,339 Depreciation and amortization 977 66 48 45 (6) 1,130 Property and other taxes 303 30 8 4 - 345 Impairment of assets and other charges 2 - - - - 2 Total operating expenses 4,074 405 125 (89) (53) 4,462 Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net 1 - - - - 1 Operating Income 1,110 259 4 112 3 1,488 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 2 37 (2) 7 - 44 Other income and expenses, net 83 12 1 (40) (10) 46 Total Other Income and Expenses 85 49 (1) (33) (10) 90 Interest Expense 339 31 18 171 (8) 551 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 856 277 (15) (92) 1 1,027 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 151 28 (24) (19) 1 137 Net Income (Loss) 705 249 9 (73) - 890 Add: Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest - - 48 - - 48 Net Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation 705 249 57 (73) - 938 Less: Preferred Dividends - - - 39 - 39 Segment Income / Other Net Loss / Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 705 $ 249 $ 57 $ (112) $ - $ 899 Special Item - - - (75) - (75) Adjusted Earnings(a) $ 705 $ 249 $ 57 $ (187) $ - $ 824 (a) See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income / Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings.

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS (Unaudited)

March 31, 2021 (In millions) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Commercial

Renewables Other Eliminations/

Adjustments Duke Energy Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 110 $ 6 $ 13 $ 251 $ (1) $ 379 Receivables, net 487 266 191 5 1 950 Receivables of variable interest entities, net 1,834 - - - - 1,834 Receivables from affiliated companies 117 337 655 1,212 (2,321) - Notes receivable from affiliated companies 21 189 - 1,110 (1,320) - Inventory 2,885 54 93 45 (1) 3,076 Regulatory assets 1,434 119 - 97 - 1,650 Other 337 18 241 83 (60) 619 Total current assets 7,225 989 1,193 2,803 (3,702) 8,508 Property, Plant and Equipment Cost 135,001 13,056 6,910 2,504 (99) 157,372 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (44,481) (2,609) (1,272) (1,409) (1) (49,772) Generation facilities to be retired, net 29 - - - - 29 Net property, plant and equipment 90,549 10,447 5,638 1,095 (100) 107,629 Other Noncurrent Assets Goodwill 17,379 1,924 - - - 19,303 Regulatory assets 11,198 731 - 513 (1) 12,441 Nuclear decommissioning trust funds 9,410 - - - - 9,410 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,123 19 122 276 - 1,540 Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates 108 215 484 112 - 919 Investment in consolidated subsidiaries 558 3 - 65,375 (65,936) - Other 2,063 305 113 1,857 (623) 3,715 Total other noncurrent assets 41,839 3,197 719 68,133 (66,560) 47,328 Total Assets 139,613 14,633 7,550 72,031 (70,362) 163,465 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (879) (494) (656) (68,321) 70,350 - Segment Assets $ 138,734 $ 14,139 $ 6,894 $ 3,710 $ (12) $ 163,465

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (Unaudited)

March 31, 2021 (In millions) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Commercial

Renewables Other Eliminations/

Adjustments Duke Energy Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,819 $ 214 $ 108 $ 355 $ 1 $ 2,497 Accounts payable to affiliated companies 608 22 658 945 (2,233) - Notes payable to affiliated companies 1,113 80 50 89 (1,332) - Notes payable and commercial paper - - 89 3,975 - 4,064 Taxes accrued 582 50 (150) 93 (1) 574 Interest accrued 357 45 2 133 (1) 536 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,888 187 166 2,349 (4) 5,586 Asset retirement obligations 709 - - - - 709 Regulatory liabilities 1,417 91 - 1 - 1,509 Other 1,336 116 106 437 (137) 1,858 Total current liabilities 10,829 805 1,029 8,377 (3,707) 17,333 Long-Term Debt 33,899 3,649 1,585 15,730 (95) 54,768 Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies 618 7 - - (625) - Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes 10,533 1,140 (595) (1,619) - 9,459 Asset retirement obligations 12,081 63 155 - - 12,299 Regulatory liabilities 13,621 1,426 - 23 - 15,070 Operating lease liabilities 1,027 17 126 182 - 1,352 Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs 456 37 (27) 545 (1) 1,010 Investment tax credits 745 2 - - - 747 Other 803 261 357 536 (188) 1,769 Total other noncurrent liabilities 39,266 2,946 16 (333) (189) 41,706 Equity Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity 55,001 7,226 3,450 48,255 (65,746) 48,186 Noncontrolling interests - - 1,470 2 - 1,472 Total equity 55,001 7,226 4,920 48,257 (65,746) 49,658 Total Liabilities and Equity 139,613 14,633 7,550 72,031 (70,362) 163,465 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (879) (494) (656) (68,321) 70,350 - Segment Liabilities and Equity $ 138,734 $ 14,139 $ 6,894 $ 3,710 $ (12) $ 163,465

ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (In millions) Duke

Energy

Carolinas Duke

Energy

Progress Duke

Energy

Florida Duke Energy Ohio(a) Duke

Energy

Indiana Eliminations/

Other Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Operating Revenues $ 1,716 $ 1,401 $ 1,101 $ 363 $ 745 $ (45) $ 5,281 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 422 436 359 82 217 (54) 1,462 Operation, maintenance and other 432 352 238 81 176 3 1,282 Depreciation and amortization 359 285 200 54 152 7 1,057 Property and other taxes 83 49 93 71 21 (6) 311 Total operating expenses 1,296 1,122 890 288 566 (50) 4,112 Operating Income 420 279 211 75 179 5 1,169 Other Income and Expenses, net(b) 48 24 18 4 9 1 104 Interest Expense 124 69 80 22 50 (5) 340 Income Before Income Taxes 344 234 149 57 138 11 933 Income Tax Expense 25 21 30 7 24 6 113 Segment Income $ 319 $ 213 $ 119 $ 50 $ 114 $ 5 $ 820 (a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. (b) Includes an equity component of allowance for funds used during construction of $16 million for Duke Energy Carolinas, $8 million for Duke Energy Progress, $4 million for Duke Energy Florida, $2 million for Duke Energy Ohio and $5 million for Duke Energy Indiana. 20

ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS (Unaudited)

March 31, 2021 (In millions) Duke

Energy

Carolinas Duke

Energy

Progress Duke

Energy

Florida Duke Energy Ohio(a) Duke

Energy

Indiana Eliminations/ Adjustments(b) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12 $ 46 $ 22 $ 13 $ 17 $ - $ 110 Receivables, net 171 80 84 88 63 1 487 Receivables of variable interest entities, net 613 422 327 - - 472 1,834 Receivables from affiliated companies 119 70 7 58 62 (199) 117 Notes receivable from affiliated companies - - - - 51 (30) 21 Inventory 1,021 882 455 91 436 - 2,885 Regulatory assets 433 469 352 23 151 6 1,434 Other 90 138 82 (3) 34 (4) 337 Total current assets 2,459 2,107 1,329 270 814 246 7,225 Property, Plant and Equipment Cost 51,027 36,077 22,459 7,500 17,548 390 135,001 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (17,690) (13,064) (5,646) (2,249) (5,821) (11) (44,481) Generation facilities to be retired, net - 29 - - - - 29 Net property, plant and equipment 33,337 23,042 16,813 5,251 11,727 379 90,549 Other Noncurrent Assets Goodwill - - - 596 - 16,783 17,379 Regulatory assets 3,028 4,033 1,717 353 1,217 850 11,198 Nuclear decommissioning trust funds 5,147 3,645 617 - - 1 9,410 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 105 386 333 20 54 225 1,123 Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates - - 1 - - 107 108 Investment in consolidated subsidiaries 49 14 2 244 1 248 558 Other 1,186 759 354 58 251 (545) 2,063 Total other noncurrent assets 9,515 8,837 3,024 1,271 1,523 17,669 41,839 Total Assets 45,311 33,986 21,166 6,792 14,064 18,294 139,613 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (313) (119) (103) (248) (77) (19) (879) Reportable Segment Assets $ 44,998 $ 33,867 $ 21,063 $ 6,544 $ 13,987 $ 18,275 $ 138,734 (a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. (b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances, purchase accounting adjustments and restricted receivables related to Cinergy Receivables Company.

ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (Unaudited)

March 31, 2021 (In millions) Duke

Energy

Carolinas Duke

Energy

Progress Duke

Energy

Florida Duke Energy Ohio(a) Duke

Energy

Indiana Eliminations/

Adjustments(b) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 643 $ 339 $ 457 $ 217 $ 163 $ - $ 1,819 Accounts payable to affiliated companies 206 225 108 17 72 (20) 608 Notes payable to affiliated companies 508 163 279 180 - (17) 1,113 Taxes accrued 140 75 85 166 122 (6) 582 Interest accrued 128 71 75 24 59 - 357 Current maturities of long-term debt 507 1,302 824 23 123 109 2,888 Asset retirement obligations 258 267 - 8 176 - 709 Regulatory liabilities 559 618 84 37 119 - 1,417 Other 440 382 356 63 83 12 1,336 Total current liabilities 3,389 3,442 2,268 735 917 78 10,829 Long-Term Debt 11,522 7,904 7,060 2,446 3,818 1,149 33,899 Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies 300 150 - 18 150 - 618 Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes 3,960 2,386 2,210 711 1,231 35 10,533 Asset retirement obligations 5,117 5,366 493 61 997 47 12,081 Regulatory liabilities 6,540 4,454 672 343 1,629 (17) 13,621 Operating lease liabilities 93 356 292 20 52 214 1,027 Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs 72 240 230 85 172 (343) 456 Investment tax credits 235 131 208 3 168 - 745 Other 617 87 59 59 34 (53) 803 Total other noncurrent liabilities 16,634 13,020 4,164 1,282 4,283 (117) 39,266 Equity 13,466 9,470 7,674 2,311 4,896 17,184 55,001 Total Liabilities and Equity 45,311 33,986 21,166 6,792 14,064 18,294 139,613 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (313) (119) (103) (248) (77) (19) (879) Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity $ 44,998 $ 33,867 $ 21,063 $ 6,544 $ 13,987 $ 18,275 $ 138,734 (a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. (b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.

GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (In millions)

Duke Energy

Ohio(a) Piedmont Natural Gas LDC

Gas Utilities and Infrastructure(b) Operating Revenues $ 169 $ 606 $ 775 Operating Expenses Cost of natural gas 51 225 276 Operation, maintenance and other 25 77 102 Depreciation and amortization 20 48 68 Property and other taxes 21 14 35 Total operating expenses 117 364 481 Operating Income 52 242 294 Other income and expenses, net 2 15 17 Interest Expense 4 29 33 Income Before Income Taxes 50 228 278 Income Tax Expense 7 26 33 Segment Income $ 43 $ 202 $ 245 (a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. (b) Includes losses from the cancellation of the ACP pipeline and earnings from investments in Sabal Trail and Cardinal pipelines, as well as Hardy and Pine Needle storage facilities. 23

GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS (Unaudited)

March 31, 2021 (In millions) Duke Energy Ohio(a) Piedmont Natural Gas LDC Midstream Pipelines and Storage Eliminations/

Adjustments(b) Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4 $ 1 $ - $ 1 $ 6 Receivables, net 10 257 - (1) 266 Receivables from affiliated companies 2 65 355 (85) 337 Notes receivable from affiliated companies - 198 - (9) 189 Inventory 17 37 - - 54 Regulatory assets 18 100 - 1 119 Other 7 11 1 (1) 18 Total current assets 58 669 356 (94) 989 Property, Plant and Equipment Cost 3,699 9,357 - - 13,056 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (801) (1,809) - 1 (2,609) Net property, plant and equipment 2,898 7,548 - 1 10,447 Other Noncurrent Assets Goodwill 324 49 - 1,551 1,924 Regulatory assets 280 324 - 127 731 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net - 19 - - 19 Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates - - 210 5 215 Investment in consolidated subsidiaries - - - 3 3 Other 17 273 16 (1) 305 Total other noncurrent assets 621 665 226 1,685 3,197 Total Assets 3,577 8,882 582 1,592 14,633 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (2) (54) 5 (443) (494) Reportable Segment Assets $ 3,575 $ 8,828 $ 587 $ 1,149 $ 14,139 (a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. (b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments. 24

GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (Unaudited)

March 31, 2021 (In millions) Duke Energy Ohio(a) Piedmont Natural Gas LDC Midstream Pipelines and Storage Eliminations/ Adjustments(b) Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 49 $ 166 $ - $ (1) $ 214 Accounts payable to affiliated companies 5 45 62 (90) 22 Notes payable to affiliated companies 90 - - (10) 80 Taxes accrued 16 67 (33) - 50 Interest accrued 8 37 - - 45 Current maturities of long-term debt 26 160 - 1 187 Regulatory liabilities 21 70 - - 91 Other 4 72 39 1 116 Total current liabilities 219 617 68 (99) 805 Long-Term Debt 570 2,967 - 112 3,649 Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies 7 - - - 7 Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes 298 821 19 2 1,140 Asset retirement obligations 43 20 - - 63 Regulatory liabilities 397 1,015 - 14 1,426 Operating lease liabilities - 17 - - 17 Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs 29 8 - - 37 Investment tax credits 1 1 - - 2 Other 35 177 49 - 261 Total other noncurrent liabilities 803 2,059 68 16 2,946 Equity 1,978 3,239 446 1,563 7,226 Total Liabilities and Equity 3,577 8,882 582 1,592 14,633 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (2) (54) 5 (443) (494) Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity $ 3,575 $ 8,828 $ 587 $ 1,149 $ 14,139 (a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky. (b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.

Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Quarterly Highlights March 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) Gigawatt-hour (GWh) Sales(a) Residential 23,769 20,874 13.9 % 2.6 % General Service 17,308 17,682 (2.1 %) (5.0 %) Industrial 11,769 11,983 (1.8 %) (2.0 %) Other Energy Sales 139 144 (3.5 %) n/a Unbilled Sales (2,082) (585) (255.9 %) n/a Total Retail Sales 50,903 50,098 1.6 % (1.1 %) Wholesale and Other 9,880 8,854 11.6 % Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure 60,783 58,952 3.1 % Average Number of Customers (Electric) Residential 6,937,684 6,811,644 1.9 % General Service 1,011,684 996,789 1.5 % Industrial 17,187 17,314 (0.7 %) Other Energy Sales 30,668 30,930 (0.8 %) Total Retail Customers 7,997,223 7,856,677 1.8 % Wholesale and Other 39 46 (15.2 %) Total Average Number of Customers - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure 7,997,262 7,856,723 1.8 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 13,071 7,152 82.8 % Nuclear 18,972 18,804 0.9 % Hydro 963 1,021 (5.7 %) Natural Gas and Oil 17,584 19,587 (10.2 %) Renewable Energy 301 215 40.0 % Total Generation(d) 50,891 46,779 8.8 % Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 13,690 15,163 (9.7 %) Total Sources of Energy 64,581 61,942 4.3 % Less: Line Loss and Other 3,798 2,990 27.0 % Total GWh Sources 60,783 58,952 3.1 % Owned Megawatt (MW) Capacity(c) Summer 50,374 50,635 Winter 53,795 54,175 Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f) 99 97 (a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. (b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). (c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. (d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. (e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases. (f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.

Duke Energy Carolinas Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information March 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 8,354 7,361 13.5 % General Service 6,570 6,815 (3.6 %) Industrial 4,758 4,875 (2.4 %) Other Energy Sales 75 79 (5.1 %) Unbilled Sales (355) (75) (373.3 %) Total Retail Sales 19,402 19,055 1.8 % (1.5 %) Wholesale and Other 2,560 2,181 17.4 % Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Carolinas 21,962 21,236 3.4 % Average Number of Customers Residential 2,333,704 2,285,112 2.1 % General Service 371,039 364,075 1.9 % Industrial 6,070 6,113 (0.7 %) Other Energy Sales 22,453 22,787 (1.5 %) Total Retail Customers 2,733,266 2,678,087 2.1 % Wholesale and Other 19 24 (20.8 %) Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Carolinas 2,733,285 2,678,111 2.1 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 4,118 2,459 67.5 % Nuclear 11,651 11,522 1.1 % Hydro 619 743 (16.7 %) Natural Gas and Oil 4,496 4,868 (7.6 %) Renewable Energy 67 44 52.3 % Total Generation(d) 20,951 19,636 6.7 % Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 2,159 2,415 (10.6 %) Total Sources of Energy 23,110 22,051 4.8 % Less: Line Loss and Other 1,148 815 40.9 % Total GWh Sources 21,962 21,236 3.4 % Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 20,001 20,192 Winter 20,877 21,127 Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f) 101 99 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 1,683 1,390 21.1 % Cooling Degree Days 5 35 (85.7 %) Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (2.0 %) (19.6 %) Cooling Degree Days (33.2 %) 382.8 % (a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. (b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). (c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. (d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. (e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases. (f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.

Duke Energy Progress Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information March 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 5,481 4,618 18.7 % General Service 3,441 3,471 (0.9 %) Industrial 2,452 2,497 (1.8 %) Other Energy Sales 19 19 - % Unbilled Sales (591) (355) (66.5 %) Total Retail Sales 10,802 10,250 5.4 % (0.4 %) Wholesale and Other 5,735 5,420 5.8 % Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Progress 16,537 15,670 5.5 % Average Number of Customers Residential 1,391,105 1,362,360 2.1 % General Service 241,471 237,477 1.7 % Industrial 3,997 4,002 (0.1 %) Other Energy Sales 1,415 1,416 (0.1 %) Total Retail Customers 1,637,988 1,605,255 2.0 % Wholesale and Other 8 9 (11.1 %) Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Progress 1,637,996 1,605,264 2.0 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 2,207 615 258.9 % Nuclear 7,321 7,282 0.5 % Hydro 280 241 16.2 % Natural Gas and Oil 5,432 5,891 (7.8 %) Renewable Energy 49 52 (5.8 %) Total Generation(d) 15,289 14,081 8.6 % Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 1,811 2,099 (13.7 %) Total Sources of Energy 17,100 16,180 5.7 % Less: Line Loss and Other 563 510 10.4 % Total GWh Sources 16,537 15,670 5.5 % Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 12,468 12,442 Winter 13,612 13,497 Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f) 94 93 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 1,548 1,186 30.5 % Cooling Degree Days 14 52 (73.1 %) Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (2.3 %) (25.8 %) Cooling Degree Days 32.1 % 349.1 % (a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. (b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). (c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. (d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. (e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases. (f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.

Duke Energy Florida Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information March 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 4,488 4,060 10.5 % General Service 3,216 3,285 (2.1 %) Industrial 812 769 5.6 % Other Energy Sales 6 6 - % Unbilled Sales (402) 183 (319.7 %) Total Retail Sales 8,120 8,303 (2.2 %) 0.3 % Wholesale and Other 434 314 38.2 % Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Florida 8,554 8,617 (0.7 %) Average Number of Customers Residential 1,675,242 1,642,342 2.0 % General Service 206,790 204,184 1.3 % Industrial 1,951 2,010 (2.9 %) Other Energy Sales 1,488 1,492 (0.3 %) Total Retail Customers 1,885,471 1,850,028 1.9 % Wholesale and Other 7 8 (12.5 %) Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Florida 1,885,478 1,850,036 1.9 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 1,036 35 2,860.0 % Natural Gas and Oil 7,176 8,266 (13.2 %) Renewable Energy 184 114 61.4 % Total Generation(d) 8,396 8,415 (0.2 %) Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 837 901 (7.1 %) Total Sources of Energy 9,233 9,316 (0.9 %) Less: Line Loss and Other 679 699 (2.9 %) Total GWh Sources 8,554 8,617 (0.7 %) Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 10,206 10,302 Winter 11,081 11,347 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 295 220 34.1 % Cooling Degree Days 268 470 (43.0 %) Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (20.2 %) (9.8 %) Cooling Degree Days 40.4 % 138.0 % (a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. (b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). (c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. (d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. (e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.

Duke Energy Ohio Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information March 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 2,587 2,290 13.0 % General Service 2,172 2,198 (1.2 %) Industrial 1,335 1,365 (2.2 %) Other Energy Sales 26 27 (3.7 %) Unbilled Sales (321) (152) (111.2 %) Total Retail Sales 5,799 5,728 1.2 % (2.1 %) Wholesale and Other 205 95 115.8 % Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Ohio 6,004 5,823 3.1 % Average Number of Customers Residential 785,987 779,652 0.8 % General Service 89,654 88,871 0.9 % Industrial 2,479 2,491 (0.5 %) Other Energy Sales 3,456 3,431 0.7 % Total Retail Customers 881,576 874,445 0.8 % Wholesale and Other 1 1 - % Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Ohio 881,577 874,446 0.8 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 966 622 55.3 % Natural Gas and Oil 2 (1) 300.0 % Total Generation(d) 968 621 55.9 % Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 5,781 5,874 (1.6 %) Total Sources of Energy 6,749 6,495 3.9 % Less: Line Loss and Other 745 672 10.9 % Total GWh Sources 6,004 5,823 3.1 % Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 1,076 1,076 Winter 1,164 1,164 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 2,500 2,186 14.4 % Cooling Degree Days - 5 (100.0 %) Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (2.3 %) (15.1 %) Cooling Degree Days (100.0 %) 45.7 % (a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. (b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). (c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. (d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. (e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.

Duke Energy Indiana Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information March 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 2,859 2,545 12.3 % General Service 1,909 1,913 (0.2 %) Industrial 2,412 2,477 (2.6 %) Other Energy Sales 13 13 - % Unbilled Sales (413) (186) (122.0 %) Total Retail Sales 6,780 6,762 0.3 % (1.6 %) Wholesale and Other 946 844 12.1 % Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Indiana 7,726 7,606 1.6 % Average Number of Customers Residential 751,646 742,178 1.3 % General Service 102,730 102,182 0.5 % Industrial 2,690 2,698 (0.3 %) Other Energy Sales 1,856 1,804 2.9 % Total Retail Customers 858,922 848,862 1.2 % Wholesale and Other 4 4 - % Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Indiana 858,926 848,866 1.2 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 4,744 3,421 38.7 % Hydro 64 37 73.0 % Natural Gas and Oil 478 563 (15.1 %) Renewable Energy 1 5 (80.0 %) Total Generation(d) 5,287 4,026 31.3 % Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 3,102 3,874 (19.9 %) Total Sources of Energy 8,389 7,900 6.2 % Less: Line Loss and Other 663 294 125.5 % Total GWh Sources 7,726 7,606 1.6 % Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 6,623 6,623 Winter 7,061 7,040 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 2,705 2,457 10.1 % Cooling Degree Days - - - % Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (1.6 %) (10.6 %) Cooling Degree Days (100.0 %) (100.0 %) (a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes. (b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales). (c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations. (d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power. (e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.

Gas Utilities and Infrastructure Quarterly Highlights March 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 %

Inc. (Dec.) Total Sales Piedmont Natural Gas Local Distribution Company (LDC) throughput (dekatherms)(a) 149,626,582 148,503,995 0.8 % Duke Energy Midwest LDC throughput (Mcf) 37,109,003 33,785,834 9.8 % Average Number of Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas Residential 1,021,856 998,267 2.4 % Commercial 106,055 105,460 0.6 % Industrial 965 974 (0.9 %) Power Generation 19 17 11.8 % Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas 1,128,895 1,104,718 2.2 % Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Midwest Residential 501,260 496,426 1.0 % General Service 44,628 45,131 (1.1 %) Industrial 1,610 1,622 (0.7 %) Other 131 132 (0.8 %) Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Duke Energy Midwest 547,629 543,311 0.8 % (a) Piedmont has a margin decoupling mechanism in North Carolina, weather normalization mechanisms in South Carolina and Tennessee and fixed-price contracts with most power generation customers that significantly eliminate the impact of throughput changes on earnings. Duke Energy Ohio's rate design also serves to offset this impact.

Commercial Renewables Quarterly Highlights March 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 % Inc. (Dec.) Renewable Plant Production, GWh 2,588 2,437 6.2 % Net Proportional MW Capacity in Operation(a) 4,294 3,502 22.6 % (a) Includes 100% tax equity project capacity.

