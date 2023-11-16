For every residential customer who signs up for Duke Energy's Renewable Advantage program, the company will plant a tree

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable energy now comes with an added bonus -- helping plant trees to benefit the environment.

For the first 1,000 Duke Energy residential customers who start a Renewable Advantage subscription between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15, the company will plant a tree with help from the One Tree Planted organization.

"More than half of Duke Energy's generation in the Carolinas is already carbon-free and renewable energy plays an important role in helping further reduce carbon and serve our state's growing energy needs," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina state president. "Renewable Advantage gives customers an easy option to support renewable energy and help reduce your environmental impact related to their electric usage."

Currently, more than 8,000 customers participate in the Renewable Advantage program. Each $4 purchase in the Renewable Advantage program supports the generation of 250 kilowatt-hour (kWh) blocks of electricity from renewable energy resources. Customers can purchase as many blocks as they wish. A typical residential customer uses roughly 1,000 kWh a month.

The Renewable Advantage program represents wind, solar and biomass generation that is verified and certified by Green-e® Energy. Duke Energy is required to disclose the quantity, type and geographic source of each certificate. For information on Green-e Energy, please visit www.green-e.org.

"We all have a role to play in protecting the environment and combating climate change, and we admire Duke Energy's dedication to being a force for good," said Matt Hill, founder and chief environmental evangelist at One Tree Planted. "With Duke Energy's commitment to giving back to the environment by planting a tree for customers who start a Renewable Advantage subscription, we are restoring forests, creating habitat for biodiversity, and making a positive social impact."

Since 2014, One Tree Planted has planted nearly 93 million trees in more than 80 countries around the globe. Learn more about its forest restoration efforts to help recover ecosystems after natural disasters, restore habitat for biodiversity, stabilize vital watersheds and more.

In addition, for each block of renewable energy that is purchased, 50 cents will be donated to support solar installation and education at North Carolina K-12 schools through NC GreenPower.

Duke Energy does not profit from Renewable Advantage. Program participation fees go directly toward the purchase of renewable energy certificates (RECs) and program administration.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

