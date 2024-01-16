B-roll of energy-saving tips to combat the cold available here

Financial assistance and energy-saving tools and tips are available to help customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures dip across the Carolinas this week, Duke Energy is reminding customers of resources, tips and tools to help them manage energy usage and utility bills.

Money-saving tips to combat the cold

Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage and bills.

One of the easiest things customers can do for heating efficiency is to change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a heating system work harder, which uses more energy and can increase costs. Also, have heating systems checked regularly by a qualified heating and air conditioning contractor to maintain efficiency and peak performance.

Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun's rays to warm the house, but close them at night to help insulate your home.

One of best energy-saving habits you can do each year is to check windows, doors and vents for air leaks. Caulking, sealing and weatherstripping leaks can save 10% to 20% in heating costs.

Replace standard bulbs with light-emitting diodes (LED). LEDs are more efficient than regular bulbs, while giving off the same amount of light. Replacing just six of your most frequently used bulbs with LEDs can save up to $480 over the lifetime of the bulbs.

over the lifetime of the bulbs. Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction in the winter, which pushes warm air back down into the room. (Most fans have a switch that allows you to reverse the motor.) While fans move air and make people more comfortable, they do not provide heat, so remember to turn the fan off when you leave the room.

Manage water heating. Set your water heater to 120 degrees or less. Water heating is typically the second biggest user of energy in your home.

Ways to manage winter heating bills

Duke Energy offers free programs and tools to help customers better manage and understand their monthly energy expenses:

Budget Billing gives customers better control over their energy spending by establishing predictable monthly payments.

gives customers better control over their energy spending by establishing predictable monthly payments. Pick Your Due Date allows customers to adjust the date their bill is due.

allows customers to adjust the date their bill is due. Interest-free Installment Payment Plans are available for customers who need flexibility with paying a bill.

are available for customers who need flexibility with paying a bill. Usage Alerts notify customers how much energy they are using and how much it costs in time to adjust before the end of a billing cycle.

For customers who qualify, Duke Energy's partnerships with community and state agencies can help them access a range of state, federal assistance and Duke Energy programs, including:

Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP): Provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible North Carolina households pay their energy bills during winter months.

Provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their energy bills during winter months. Crisis Intervention Program (CIP): Covers heating- and cooling-related crises and is available throughout the year.

Covers heating- and cooling-related crises and is available throughout the year. Weatherization Program: Available in some Duke Energy service territories to help income-qualified customers save energy and reduce expenses through energy conservation measures like weatherstripping and HVAC repairs or replacements.

Available in some Duke Energy service territories to help income-qualified customers save energy and reduce expenses through energy conservation measures like weatherstripping and HVAC repairs or replacements. Share the Light Fund®: Assists qualifying customers struggling to pay their energy bills. Employees, customers and Duke Energy shareholders contribute to these funds.

Customers can learn about agencies that serve their area by dialing 211, texting "electric" to 211211, or visiting sc211.org or nc211.org online. This free service helps connect customers to local community agencies supplying aid for a wide range of needs, including help with energy bills.

The company is prepared to respond to any customer outages or equipment problems that might occur as a result of the forecast low temperatures over the coming days.

With the colder temperatures, it's also a good time to check on friends, neighbors and family members to ensure they have what they need to stay warm and that their emergency kits are ready in the event of an emergency.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-offers-tips-to-save-energy-and-money-as-temperatures-dip-in-the-carolinas-302036103.html

SOURCE Duke Energy