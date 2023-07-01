Original storm affected more than 200,000 customers

New storm system caused an additional 20,000 outages overnight

Estimated restoration times are now posted for remaining customers

PLAINFIELD, Ind., July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy crews continue to make progress bringing customers back to service from Thursday's powerful storms, with approximately 169,000 customers restored. Crews are also responding to power outages from new storm systems that have caused an additional 20,000 outages, but overall power outages are down statewide to approximately 76,000 as of Saturday morning.

"We've made a lot of progress, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us," said Anthony Brown, Duke Energy's Indiana storm director. "The widespread nature of this storm, which affected nearly all of the 28 Indiana districts we serve, has made power restoration especially challenging and so have the new storm systems that have moved through the state. We have a workforce of approximately 1,600 in the field responding, including our employees from the Carolinas and Ohio/Kentucky. We appreciate our customers' patience as we finish the job."

Duke Energy estimates the vast majority of remaining outages in the following regions will be resolved by midnight Saturday, although most customers affected will receive their power sooner:

Bloomfield

Columbus

Franklin

Martinsville

Vincennes

Duke Energy estimates the vast majority of remaining outages in the following regions will be returned to service by midnight Sunday, although most customers affected will receive their power sooner:

Bedford

Bloomington

Clinton

Greencastle

Princeton

Sullivan

Terre Haute

"While restoring service is our priority, so is safety," Brown added. "If you see a downed power line--or anything touching it--consider it energized, avoid it, and contact us."

Power restoration process

Click here for more information on how Duke Energy restores power.

Customers who experience a power outage can report it the following ways:

Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

on a desktop computer or mobile device. Use the Duke Energy mobile app (download the Duke Energy App on your smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play).

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Call Duke Energy's automated outage reporting system at 1.800.343.3525.

More tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Contact: Angeline Protogere

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

