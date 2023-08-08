Duke Energy reports second-quarter 2023 financial results

▪Second-quarter 2023 reported loss per share of $(0.32) and adjusted EPS of $0.91

▪First-half results reflect record mild weather compared to normal and last year

▪On track to close Commercial Renewables sale by year-end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today announced second-quarter 2023 reported loss per share of $(0.32), prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and adjusted EPS of $0.91. This is compared to reported EPS of $1.14 and adjusted EPS of $1.09 for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of certain items that are included in reported EPS. The difference between the second-quarter 2023 reported and adjusted EPS includes an impairment on the sale of the Commercial Renewables business.

Lower second-quarter 2023 adjusted results were driven by unfavorable weather and volumes, along with higher interest expense and depreciation. These items were partially offset by growth from riders and other retail margin, lower O&M spending excluding storms, and favorable rate case impacts.

The company is reaffirming the adjusted 2023 EPS guidance range of $5.55 to $5.75, and long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2027 off the 2023 midpoint of $5.65. Management does not forecast reported GAAP EPS and related long-term growth rates.

"Challenging as the first half of this year has been due to record mild weather, our team responded with agile cost reduction efforts and a determined focus on our strategic priorities, including the sale of the Commercial Renewables business. The sale completes our transition to a fully regulated company, positioned in growing and constructive jurisdictions to deliver value for our customers, communities, and shareholders." said Lynn Good, Duke Energy chair, president and chief executive officer.

"The fundamentals of our business are strong and we are on track to deliver long-term EPS growth of 5-7% through 2027 as we invest to serve growing demand for affordable and reliable clean energy."







Business segment results

In addition to the following summary of second-quarter 2023 business segment performance, comprehensive tables with detailed EPS drivers for the second quarter compared to prior year are provided at the end of this news release.

The discussion below of second-quarter results includes both GAAP segment income and adjusted segment income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables at the end of this news release present a full reconciliation of GAAP reported results to adjusted results.

Electric Utilities and Infrastructure

On a reported basis, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure recognized second-quarter 2023 segment income of $850 million, compared to reported segment income of $974 million in the second quarter of 2022. In addition to the drivers outlined below, second-quarter 2022 results include impacts related to the 2022 Indiana Supreme Court ruling on coal ash, which was treated as a special item and excluded from adjusted earnings.

On an adjusted basis, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure recognized second-quarter 2023 segment income of $850 million, compared to adjusted segment income of $958 million in the second quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, this represents a decrease of $0.14 per share. Lower quarterly results were primarily due to unfavorable weather and volumes, along with higher interest expense and depreciation, partially offset by growth from riders and other retail margin, lower O&M spending excluding storms, and favorable rate case impacts.

Gas Utilities and Infrastructure

On a reported and adjusted basis, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure recognized second-quarter 2023 segment income of $25 million, compared to reported and adjusted segment income of $19 million in the second quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, this represents an increase of $0.01 per share. Higher quarterly results were primarily driven by growth from riders and other retail margin.

Other

Other primarily includes interest expense on holding company debt, other unallocated corporate costs and results from Duke Energy's captive insurance company.

On a reported and adjusted basis, Other recognized a second-quarter 2023 segment loss of $161 million, compared to reported and adjusted segment loss of $126 million in the second quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, this represents a decrease of $0.05 per share. Lower quarterly results were primarily due to higher interest expense, partially offset by higher returns on investments.







Discontinued Operations

Discontinued operations primarily includes the impairments recorded for the sale of the Commercial Renewables business along with the operating results from Duke Energy's Commercial Renewables business. In November 2022, the company announced it had initiated a sale process of the Commercial Renewables business, which is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

For the second quarter of 2023, Duke Energy's GAAP reported Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax, includes an impairment loss on the sale of the Commercial Renewables business and other transaction costs of approximately $1 billion.

Effective tax rate

Duke Energy's consolidated reported effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 13.7% compared to 11.3% in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to a decrease in the amortization of excess deferred taxes.

The effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items for the second quarter of 2023 was 13.8% compared to 13.2% in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in the amortization of excess deferred taxes.

The tables at the end of this news release present a reconciliation of the reported effective tax rate to the effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items.

Earnings conference call for analysts

An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss second-quarter 2023 financial results and other business and financial updates. The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Brian Savoy, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The call can be accessed via the investors section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 844.200.6205 in the U.S. or 929.526.1599 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 616981. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A recording of the webcast with transcript will be available on the investors' section of the company's website by August 9.







Special Items and Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(In millions, except per share amounts) After-Tax Amount 2Q 2023 EPS 2Q 2022 EPS (Loss) Earnings Per Share, as reported $ (0.32) $ 1.14 Adjustments to reported EPS: Second Quarter 2023 Discontinued operations $ 948 $ 1.23 Second Quarter 2022 Regulatory matters $ (16) $ (0.02) Discontinued operations (26) (0.03) Total adjustments $ 1.23 $ (0.05) EPS, adjusted $ 0.91 $ 1.09 The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported (loss) earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share for second-quarter 2023 and 2022 financial results:





Non-GAAP financial measures

Management evaluates financial performance in part based on non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items. Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS represent income (loss) from continuing operations available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders in dollar and per share amounts, adjusted for the dollar and per share impact of special items. The effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items is calculated using pretax earnings and income tax expense, both as adjusted for the impact of noncontrolling interests, preferred dividends and special items. As discussed below, special items include certain charges and credits, which management believes are not indicative of Duke Energy's ongoing performance.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning and forecasting, and for reporting financial results to the Board of Directors, employees, stockholders, analysts and investors. The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items are Net Income (Loss) Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported earnings (loss)), Basic earnings (loss) per share Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported earnings (loss) per share), and the reported effective tax rate, respectively.

Special items included in the periods presented include the following items, which management believes do not reflect ongoing costs:

•Regulatory matters represents the net impact of charges related to the 2022 Indiana Supreme Court ruling on coal ash.







Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted earnings guidance, information to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to project all special items for future periods (such as legal settlements, the impact of regulatory orders or asset impairments).

Management evaluates segment performance based on segment income and other net loss. Segment income and other net loss is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations net of income attributable to noncontrolling interests and preferred stock dividends. Segment income and other net loss includes intercompany revenues and expenses that are eliminated in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Management also uses adjusted segment income and adjusted other net loss as a measure of historical and anticipated future segment performance. Adjusted segment income and adjusted other net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure, as it is based upon segment income and other net loss adjusted for special items, which are discussed above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted segment income and adjusted other net loss provides useful information to investors, as it provides them with an additional relevant comparison of a segment's performance across periods. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss is segment income and other net loss.

Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss and any related growth rates for future periods, information to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not available at this time, as the company is unable to forecast all special items, as discussed above.

Duke Energy's adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted segment income and adjusted other net loss may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because other companies may not calculate the measures in the same manner.







Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Information

This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and can often be identified by terms and phrases that include "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will," "potential," "forecast," "target," "guidance," "outlook" or other similar terminology. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different than the suggested outcomes within forward-looking statements; accordingly, there is no assurance that such results will be realized. These factors include, but are not limited to:

◦The ability to implement our business strategy, including our carbon emission reduction goals;

◦State, federal and foreign legislative and regulatory initiatives, including costs of compliance with existing and future environmental requirements, including those related to climate change, as well as rulings that affect cost and investment recovery or have an impact on rate structures or market prices;

◦The extent and timing of costs and liabilities to comply with federal and state laws, regulations and legal requirements related to coal ash remediation, including amounts for required closure of certain ash impoundments, are uncertain and difficult to estimate;

◦The ability to recover eligible costs, including amounts associated with coal ash impoundment retirement obligations, asset retirement and construction costs related to carbon emissions reductions, and costs related to significant weather events, and to earn an adequate return on investment through rate case proceedings and the regulatory process;

◦The costs of decommissioning nuclear facilities could prove to be more extensive than amounts estimated and all costs may not be fully recoverable through the regulatory process;

◦The impact of extraordinary external events, such as the pandemic health event resulting from COVID-19, and their collateral consequences, including the disruption of global supply chains or the economic activity in our service territories;

◦Costs and effects of legal and administrative proceedings, settlements, investigations and claims;







◦Industrial, commercial and residential growth or decline in service territories or customer bases resulting from sustained downturns of the economy, reduced customer usage due to cost pressures from inflation or fuel costs, and the economic health of our service territories or variations in customer usage patterns, including energy efficiency efforts, natural gas building and appliance electrification, and use of alternative energy sources, such as self-generation and distributed generation technologies;

◦Federal and state regulations, laws and other efforts designed to promote and expand the use of energy efficiency measures, natural gas electrification, and distributed generation technologies, such as private solar and battery storage, in Duke Energy service territories could result in a reduced number of customers, excess generation resources as well as stranded costs;

◦Advancements in technology;

◦Additional competition in electric and natural gas markets and continued industry consolidation;

◦The influence of weather and other natural phenomena on operations, including the economic, operational and other effects of severe storms, hurricanes, droughts, earthquakes and tornadoes, including extreme weather associated with climate change;

◦Changing investor, customer and other stakeholder expectations and demands including heightened emphasis on environmental, social and governance concerns and costs related thereto;

◦The ability to successfully operate electric generating facilities and deliver electricity to customers including direct or indirect effects to the company resulting from an incident that affects the United States electric grid or generating resources;

◦Operational interruptions to our natural gas distribution and transmission activities;

◦The availability of adequate interstate pipeline transportation capacity and natural gas supply;

◦The impact on facilities and business from a terrorist or other attack, war, vandalism, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, operational events, information technology failures or other catastrophic events, such as fires, explosions, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences;

◦The inherent risks associated with the operation of nuclear facilities, including environmental, health, safety, regulatory and financial risks, including the financial stability of third-party service providers;

◦The timing and extent of changes in commodity prices and interest rates and the ability to recover such costs through the regulatory process, where appropriate, and their impact on liquidity positions and the value of underlying assets;

◦The results of financing efforts, including the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, interest rate fluctuations, compliance with debt covenants and conditions, an individual utility's generation mix, and general market and economic conditions;

◦Credit ratings of the Duke Energy Registrants may be different from what is expected;

◦Declines in the market prices of equity and fixed-income securities and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans, other post-retirement benefit plans and nuclear decommissioning trust funds;

◦Construction and development risks associated with the completion of the Duke Energy Registrants' capital investment projects, including risks related to financing, timing and receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, obtaining and complying with terms of permits, meeting construction budgets and schedules and satisfying operating and environmental performance standards, as well as the ability to recover costs from customers in a timely manner, or at all;

◦Changes in rules for regional transmission organizations, including changes in rate designs and new and evolving capacity markets, and risks related to obligations created by the default of other participants;

◦The ability to control operation and maintenance costs;

◦The level of creditworthiness of counterparties to transactions;

◦The ability to obtain adequate insurance at acceptable costs;

◦Employee workforce factors, including the potential inability to attract and retain key personnel;

◦The ability of subsidiaries to pay dividends or distributions to Duke Energy Corporation holding company (the Parent);

◦The performance of projects undertaken by our nonregulated businesses and the success of efforts to invest in and develop new opportunities, as well as the successful sale of the Commercial Renewables Disposal Groups;







◦The effect of accounting and reporting pronouncements issued periodically by accounting standard-setting bodies and the SEC;

◦The impact of United States tax legislation to our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows and our credit ratings;

◦The impacts from potential impairments of goodwill or equity method investment carrying values;

◦Asset or business acquisitions and dispositions may not yield the anticipated benefits; and

◦The actions of activist shareholders could disrupt our operations, impact our ability to execute on our business strategy, or cause fluctuations in the trading price of our common stock.

Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the Duke Energy Registrants' reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website at sec.gov. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events described in the forward-looking statements might not occur or might occur to a different extent or at a different time than described. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Duke Energy Registrants expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Reported Earnings Discontinued Operations Total Adjustments Adjusted Earnings SEGMENT INCOME Electric Utilities and Infrastructure $ 850 $ - $ - $ 850 Gas Utilities and Infrastructure 25 - - 25 Total Reportable Segment Income 875 - - 875 Other (161) - - (161) Discontinued Operations (948) 948 A 948 - Net (Loss) Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ (234) $ 948 $ 948 $ 714 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (0.32) $ 1.23 $ 1.23 $ 0.91

Note: (Loss) Earnings Per Share amounts are adjusted for accumulated dividends for Series B Preferred Stock of $(0.02).

A - Recorded in Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax, and Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.





Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 771 million

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Reported Earnings Discontinued Operations Total Adjustments Adjusted Earnings SEGMENT INCOME Electric Utilities and Infrastructure $ 1,641 $ - $ - $ 1,641 Gas Utilities and Infrastructure 312 - - 312 Total Reportable Segment Income 1,953 - - 1,953 Other (329) - - (329) Discontinued Operations (1,093) 1,093 A 1,093 - Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 531 $ 1,093 $ 1,093 $ 1,624 EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.69 $ 1.41 $ 1.41 $ 2.10

A - Recorded in Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax, and Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 770 million

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Special Item Reported Earnings Regulatory Matters Discontinued Operations Total Adjustments Adjusted Earnings SEGMENT INCOME Electric Utilities and Infrastructure $ 974 $ (16) A $ - $ (16) $ 958 Gas Utilities and Infrastructure 19 - - 19 Total Reportable Segment Income 993 (16) - (16) 977 Other (126) - - - (126) Intercompany Eliminations (1) - $ 1 1 - Discontinued Operations 27 - $ (27) B (27) - Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 893 $ (16) $ (26) $ (42) $ 851 EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 1.14 $ (0.02) $ (0.03) $ (0.05) $ 1.09 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are adjusted for accumulated dividends for Series B Preferred Stock of $(0.02).

A - Net of $2 million recorded within Noncontrolling Interests. $18 million tax benefit related to the Duke Energy Indiana Supreme Court rulingon the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

B-Recorded in Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax, and Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 770 million

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Special Item Reported Earnings Regulatory Matters Discontinued Operations Total Adjustments Adjusted Earnings SEGMENT INCOME Electric Utilities and Infrastructure $ 1,697 $ 157 A $ - $ 157 $ 1,854 Gas Utilities and Infrastructure 273 - - - 273 Total Reportable Segment Income 1,970 157 - 157 2,127 Other (297) - - - (297) Intercompany Eliminations (1) - 1 1 - Discontinued Operations 39 - (39) B (39) - Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 1,711 $ 157 $ (38) $ 119 $ 1,830 EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 2.22 $ 0.21 $ (0.05) $ 0.16 $ 2.38





A - Net of $80 million tax benefit. $211 million recorded within Impairment of assets and other charges, $46 million within Regulated electric (Operating revenues) and $20 million within Noncontrolling Interests related to the Duke Energy Indiana Supreme Court ruling on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

B - Recorded in Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax, and Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 770 million

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

EFFECTIVE TAX RECONCILIATION

June 2023

(Dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023 Balance Effective Tax Rate Balance Effective Tax Rate Reported Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes $ 870 $ 1,995 Noncontrolling Interests (28) (53) Preferred Dividends (14) (53) Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items $ 828 $ 1,889 Reported Income Tax Expense From Continuing Operations $ 119 13.7 % $ 274 13.7 % Noncontrolling Interest Portion of Income Taxes(a) (5) (9) Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items $ 114 13.8 % $ 265 14.0 %





Three Months Ended



June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 Balance Effective Tax Rate Balance Effective Tax Rate Reported Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes $ 1,012 $ 1,872 Regulatory Matters - 257 Noncontrolling Interests (18) (32) Preferred Dividends (14) (53) Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items $ 980 $ 2,044 Reported Income Tax Expense From Continuing Operations $ 114 11.3 % $ 139 7.4 % Regulatory Matters 18 80 Noncontrolling Interest Portion of Income Taxes(a) (3) (5) Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items $ 129 13.2 % $ 214 10.5 %

(a) Income tax related to non-pass-through entities for tax purposes.

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS VARIANCES

June 2023 QTD vs. Prior Year

(Dollars per share) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Other Discontinued Operations Consolidated 2022 QTD Reported Earnings Per Share $ 1.27 $ 0.02 $ (0.18) $ 0.03 $ 1.14 Regulatory Matters (0.02) - - - (0.02) Discontinued Operations - - - (0.03) (0.03) 2022 QTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 1.25 $ 0.02 $ (0.18) $ - $ 1.09 Weather (0.16) - - - (0.16) Volume (0.05) - - - (0.05) Riders and Other Retail Margin(a) 0.10 0.02 - - 0.12 Rate case impacts, net(b) 0.05 - - - 0.05 Wholesale (0.01) - - - (0.01) Operations and maintenance, net of recoverables(c) 0.07 - - - 0.07 Interest Expense(d) (0.08) (0.01) (0.08) - (0.17) AFUDC Equity (0.01) - - - (0.01) Depreciation and amortization(d) (0.05) - - - (0.05) Other(e) - - 0.03 - 0.03 Total variance $ (0.14) $ 0.01 $ (0.05) $ - $ (0.18) 2023 QTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 1.11 $ 0.03 $ (0.23) $ - $ 0.91 Discontinued Operations - - - (1.23) (1.23) 2023 QTD Reported Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 1.11 $ 0.03 $ (0.23) $ (1.23) $ (0.32) Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are calculated using the consolidated statutory income tax rate for all drivers. Weighted average shares outstanding increased from 770 million shares to 771 million.

(a) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes riders and transmission revenues (+$0.04) and favorable fuel and purchased power (+$0.02).

(b) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes impacts from the Duke Energy Florida (DEF) multiyear rate plan (+$0.03), DOE nuclear fuel storage funding at DEF (+$0.01) and Duke Energy Progress (DEP) SC rates, effective April 2023 and DEP NC interim rates, effective June 2023 (+$0.01). Per the 2021 Settlement, DEF is permitted to recognize into earnings a total of $173 million through the approved settlement period, while also remaining within the approved return on equity band.

(c) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure is primarily due to lower employee-related expenses, partially offset by higher storm costs.

(d) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure excludes rate case impacts.

(e) Other includes higher returns on investments.

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS VARIANCES

(Dollars per share) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Other Discontinued Operations Consolidated 2022 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share $ 2.20 $ 0.35 $ (0.38) $ 0.05 $ 2.22 Regulatory Matters 0.21 - - - 0.21 Discontinued Operations - - - (0.05) (0.05) 2022 YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 2.41 $ 0.35 $ (0.38) $ - $ 2.38 Weather (0.35) - - - (0.35) Volume (0.14) - - - (0.14) Riders and Other Retail Margin(a) 0.17 0.06 - - 0.23 Rate case impacts, net(b) 0.14 - - - 0.14 Wholesale(c) (0.04) - - - (0.04) Operations and maintenance, net of recoverables(d) 0.17 - - - 0.17 Interest Expense(e) (0.14) (0.02) (0.15) - (0.31) AFUDC Equity (0.01) - - - (0.01) Depreciation and amortization(e) (0.06) - - - (0.06) Other(f) (0.02) 0.01 0.10 - 0.09 Total variance $ (0.28) $ 0.05 $ (0.05) $ - $ (0.28) 2023 YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 2.13 $ 0.40 $ (0.43) $ - $ 2.10 Discontinued Operations - - - (1.41) (1.41) 2023 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share $ 2.13 $ 0.40 $ (0.43) $ (1.41) $ 0.69 Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are calculated using the consolidated statutory income tax rate for all drivers. Weighted average shares outstanding is 770 million shares in 2022 and 2023. June 2023 YTD vs. Prior Year

(a) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes riders and transmission revenues (+$0.06) and favorable fuel and purchased power (+$0.05).

(b) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes impacts from the DEF multiyear rate plan (+$0.07), DOE nuclear fuel storage funding at DEF (+$0.06) and DEP SC rates, effective April 2023 and DEP NC interim rates, effective June 2023 (+$0.01). Per the 2021 Settlement, DEF is permitted to recognize into earnings a total of $173 million through the approved settlement period, while also remaining within the approved return on equity band.

(c) Primarily due to lower capacity volumes.

(d) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure is primarily due to higher storm costs in the prior year and lower employee-related expenses in the current year.

(e) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure excludes rate case impacts.

(f) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes the impact of GIC minority interest sale. Other includes higher returns on investments.

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Revenues Regulated electric $ 6,176 $ 6,075 $ 12,500 $ 12,008 Regulated natural gas 331 425 1,213 1,427 Nonregulated electric and other 71 64 141 140 Total operating revenues 6,578 6,564 13,854 13,575 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 2,039 1,972 4,416 3,789 Cost of natural gas 79 189 377 670 Operation, maintenance and other 1,375 1,367 2,685 2,915 Depreciation and amortization 1,333 1,237 2,560 2,494 Property and other taxes 353 368 742 750 Impairment of assets and other charges - (9) 8 206 Total operating expenses 5,179 5,124 10,788 10,824 Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net 31 8 38 11 Operating Income 1,430 1,448 3,104 2,762 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 20 38 40 64 Other income and expenses, net 147 114 298 203 Total other income and expenses 167 152 338 267 Interest Expense 727 588 1,447 1,157 Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 870 1,012 1,995 1,872 Income Tax Expense From Continuing Operations 119 114 274 139 Income From Continuing Operations 751 898 1,721 1,733 Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of tax (955) (18) (1,164) (33) Net (Loss) Income (204) 880 557 1,700 Add: Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (16) 27 27 64 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation (220) 907 584 1,764 Less: Preferred Dividends 14 14 53 53 Net (Loss) Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ (234) $ 893 $ 531 $ 1,711 Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted Income from continuing operations available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders Basic and Diluted $ 0.91 $ 1.11 $ 2.10 $ 2.17 (Loss) Income from discontinued operations attributable to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders Basic and Diluted $ (1.23) $ 0.03 $ (1.41) $ 0.05 Net (loss) income available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders Basic and Diluted $ (0.32) $ 1.14 $ 0.69 $ 2.22 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and Diluted 771 770 770 770





DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 377 $ 409 Receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $47 at 2023 and $40 at 2022) 1,016 1,309 Receivables of VIEs (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $152 at 2023 and $176 at 2022) 2,812 3,106 Inventory 4,100 3,584 Regulatory assets (includes $107 at 2023 and $106 at 2022 related to VIEs) 3,760 3,485 Assets held for sale 390 356 Other (includes $73 at 2023 and $116 at 2022 related to VIEs) 633 973 Total current assets 13,088 13,222 Property, Plant and Equipment Cost 168,506 163,839 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (54,030) (52,100) Facilities to be retired, net 4 9 Net property, plant and equipment 114,480 111,748 Other Noncurrent Assets Goodwill 19,303 19,303 Regulatory assets (includes $1,667 at 2023 and $1,715 at 2022 related to VIEs) 14,147 14,645 Nuclear decommissioning trust funds 9,565 8,637 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,009 1,042 Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates 479 455 Assets held for sale 4,561 $ 5,634 Other (includes $45 at 2023 and $52 at 2022 related to VIEs) 3,444 3,400 Total other noncurrent assets 52,508 53,116 Total Assets $ 180,076 $ 178,086 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,225 $ 4,754 Notes payable and commercial paper 3,455 3,952 Taxes accrued 708 722 Interest accrued 714 626 Current maturities of long-term debt (includes $426 at 2023 and $350 at 2022 related to VIEs) 4,609 3,878 Asset retirement obligations 692 773 Regulatory liabilities 1,303 1,466 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 575 535 Other 2,094 2,167 Total current liabilities 17,375 18,873 Long-Term Debt (includes $3,051 at 2023 and $3,108 at 2022 related to VIEs) 69,914 65,873 Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes 10,210 9,964 Asset retirement obligations 11,991 11,955 Regulatory liabilities 13,944 13,582 Operating lease liabilities 841 876 Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs 808 832 Investment tax credits 849 849 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 1,720 $ 1,927 Other 1,353 1,502 Total other noncurrent liabilities 41,716 41,487 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value, 40 million depositary shares authorized and outstanding at 2023 and 2022 973 973 Preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value, 1 million shares authorized and outstanding at 2023 and 2022 989 989 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 2 billion shares authorized; 771 million and 770 million shares outstanding at 2023 and 2022 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 44,866 44,862 Retained earnings 1,615 2,637 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (111) (140) Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity 48,333 49,322 Noncontrolling interests 2,738 2,531 Total equity 51,071 51,853 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 180,076 $ 178,086 (Unaudited)

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 557 $ 1,700 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 3,228 2,335 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,785 4,035 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net cash used in investing activities (6,508) (5,492) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net cash provided by financing activities 2,687 1,576 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (36) 119 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 603 520 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 567 $ 639





DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In millions) Electric

Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Other Eliminations/Adjustments Duke Energy Operating Revenues Regulated electric $ 6,192 $ - $ - $ (16) $ 6,176 Regulated natural gas - 353 - (22) 331 Nonregulated electric and other 58 6 34 (27) 71 Total operating revenues 6,250 359 34 (65) 6,578 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 2,058 - - (19) 2,039 Cost of natural gas - 79 - - 79 Operation, maintenance and other 1,341 110 (33) (43) 1,375 Depreciation and amortization 1,188 84 67 (6) 1,333 Property and other taxes 337 30 (14) - 353 Impairment of assets and other charges 5 (5) - - - Total operating expenses 4,929 298 20 (68) 5,179 Gains (Losses) on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net 27 (1) 5 - 31 Operating Income 1,348 60 19 3 1,430 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 2 6 12 - 20 Other income and expenses, net 125 18 47 (43) 147 Total Other Income and Expenses 127 24 59 (43) 167 Interest Expense 444 52 271 (40) 727 Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 1,031 32 (193) - 870 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) from Continuing Operations 158 7 (46) - 119 Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 873 25 (147) - 751 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 23 - - - 23 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation 850 25 (147) - 728 Less: Preferred Dividends - - 14 - 14 Segment Income / Other Net Loss $ 850 $ 25 $ (161) $ - $ 714 Discontinued Operations (948) Net Loss Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ (234)





DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In millions) Electric

Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Other Eliminations/Adjustments Duke Energy Operating Revenues Regulated electric $ 12,532 $ - $ - $ (32) $ 12,500 Regulated natural gas - 1,258 - (45) 1,213 Nonregulated electric and other 116 12 65 (52) 141 Total operating revenues 12,648 1,270 65 (129) 13,854 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 4,454 - - (38) 4,416 Cost of natural gas - 377 - - 377 Operation, maintenance and other 2,610 229 (68) (86) 2,685 Depreciation and amortization 2,284 169 121 (14) 2,560 Property and other taxes 685 61 (4) - 742 Impairment of assets and other charges 12 (4) - - 8 Total operating expenses 10,045 832 49 (138) 10,788 Gains (Losses) on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net 28 (1) 11 - 38 Operating Income 2,631 437 27 9 3,104 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 3 12 25 - 40 Other income and expenses, net 254 35 96 (87) 298 Total Other Income and Expenses 257 47 121 (87) 338 Interest Expense 896 102 527 (78) 1,447 Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 1,992 382 (379) - 1,995 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) from Continuing Operations 307 70 (103) - 274 Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 1,685 312 (276) - 1,721 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 44 - - - 44 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation 1,641 312 (276) - 1,677 Less: Preferred Dividends - - 53 - 53 Segment Income/Other Net Loss $ 1,641 $ 312 $ (329) $ - $ 1,624 Discontinued Operations (1,093) Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 531





DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) Electric

Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Other Eliminations/Adjustments Duke Energy Operating Revenues Regulated electric $ 6,082 $ - $ 1 $ (8) $ 6,075 Regulated natural gas - 448 - (23) 425 Nonregulated electric and other 53 5 30 (24) 64 Total operating revenues 6,135 453 31 (55) 6,564 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 1,991 - - (19) 1,972 Cost of natural gas - 189 - - 189 Operation, maintenance and other 1,328 113 (45) (29) 1,367 Depreciation and amortization 1,110 82 53 (8) 1,237 Property and other taxes 331 33 4 - 368 Impairment of assets and other charges (8) - - (1) (9) Total operating expenses 4,752 417 12 (57) 5,124 Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net 3 4 - 1 8 Operating Income 1,386 40 19 3 1,448 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 2 4 32 - 38 Other income and expenses, net 151 15 (38) (14) 114 Total Other Income and Expenses 153 19 (6) (14) 152 Interest Expense 391 42 166 (11) 588 Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 1,148 17 (153) - 1,012 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) from Continuing Operations 158 (2) (42) - 114 Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 990 19 (111) - 898 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 16 - 1 1 18 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation 974 19 (112) (1) 880 Less: Preferred Dividends - - 14 - 14 Segment Income/Other Net Loss/Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 974 $ 19 $ (126) $ (1) $ 866 Discontinued Operations 27 Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 893 Segment Income/Other Net Loss $ 974 $ 19 $ (126) $ (1) $ 866 Special Items (16) - - 1 (15) Adjusted Earnings(a) $ 958 $ 19 $ (126) $ - $ 851

(a) See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income/Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings.





DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) Electric

Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Other Eliminations/Adjustments Duke Energy Operating Revenues Regulated electric $ 12,022 $ - $ 1 $ (15) $ 12,008 Regulated natural gas - 1,473 - (46) 1,427 Nonregulated electric and other 115 12 60 (47) 140 Total operating revenues 12,137 1,485 61 (108) 13,575 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 3,828 - - (39) 3,789 Cost of natural gas - 670 - - 670 Operation, maintenance and other 2,754 295 (72) (62) 2,915 Depreciation and amortization 2,241 161 106 (14) 2,494 Property and other taxes 668 74 8 - 750 Impairment of assets and other charges 206 - - - 206 Total operating expenses 9,697 1,200 42 (115) 10,824 Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net 5 4 1 1 11 Operating Income 2,445 289 20 8 2,762 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 4 8 52 - 64 Other income and expenses, net 263 28 (63) (25) 203 Total Other Income and Expenses 267 36 (11) (25) 267 Interest Expense 767 82 324 (16) 1,157 Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 1,945 243 (315) (1) 1,872 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) from Continuing Operations 241 (30) (72) - 139 Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 1,704 273 (243) (1) 1,733 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 7 - 1 - 8 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation 1,697 273 (244) (1) 1,725 Less: Preferred Dividends - - 53 - 53 Segment Income/Other Net Loss $ 1,697 $ 273 $ (297) $ (1) $ 1,672 Discontinued Operations 39 Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders $ 1,711 Segment Income/Other Net Loss $ 1,697 $ 273 $ (297) $ (1) $ 1,672 Special Items 157 - - 1 158 Adjusted Earnings(a) $ 1,854 $ 273 $ (297) $ - $ 1,830

(a) See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income/Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings.





DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS

(Unaudited)





June 30, 2023 (In millions) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Other(a) Eliminations/

Adjustments Duke Energy Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 93 $ 3 $ 281 $ - $ 377 Receivables, net 859 146 11 - 1,016 Receivables of variable interest entities, net 2,812 - - - 2,812 Receivables from affiliated companies 111 135 1,270 (1,516) - Notes receivable from affiliated companies 44 56 1,682 (1,782) - Inventory 3,976 87 37 - 4,100 Regulatory assets 3,531 127 102 - 3,760 Assets held for sale - - 390 - 390 Other 318 80 282 (47) 633 Total current assets 11,744 634 4,055 (3,345) 13,088 Property, Plant and Equipment Cost 150,033 15,833 2,729 (89) 168,506 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (49,241) (3,245) (1,544) - (54,030) Facilities to be retired, net - 4 - - 4 Net property, plant and equipment 100,792 12,592 1,185 (89) 114,480 Other Noncurrent Assets Goodwill 17,379 1,924 - - 19,303 Regulatory assets 12,844 817 485 1 14,147 Nuclear decommissioning trust funds 9,565 - - - 9,565 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 716 3 290 - 1,009 Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates 97 250 132 - 479 Investment in consolidated subsidiaries 610 4 69,668 (70,282) - Assets held for sale - - 4,561 - 4,561 Other 2,166 328 1,577 (627) 3,444 Total other noncurrent assets 43,377 3,326 76,713 (70,908) 52,508 Total Assets 155,913 16,552 81,953 (74,342) 180,076 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (930) (167) (73,245) 74,342 - Segment Assets $ 154,983 $ 16,385 $ 8,708 $ - $ 180,076





(a) Includes amounts in held for sale accounts related to the Commercial Renewables Disposal Groups.

23





DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

(Unaudited)





June 30, 2023 (In millions) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Other(a) Eliminations/

Adjustments Duke Energy Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,493 $ 228 $ 504 $ - $ 3,225 Accounts payable to affiliated companies 635 44 769 (1,448) - Notes payable to affiliated companies 1,632 138 49 (1,819) - Notes payable and commercial paper - - 3,455 - 3,455 Taxes accrued 879 38 (210) 1 708 Interest accrued 470 46 198 - 714 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,000 211 2,404 (6) 4,609 Asset retirement obligations 692 - - - 692 Regulatory liabilities 1,176 126 - 1 1,303 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale - - 575 - 575 Other 1,592 93 489 (80) 2,094 Total current liabilities 11,569 924 8,233 (3,351) 17,375 Long-Term Debt 43,759 4,443 21,795 (83) 69,914 Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies 618 7 - (625) - Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes 11,925 1,271 (2,986) - 10,210 Asset retirement obligations 11,906 85 - - 11,991 Regulatory liabilities 12,625 1,279 40 - 13,944 Operating lease liabilities 637 11 193 - 841 Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs 285 30 493 - 808 Investment tax credits 849 1 - (1) 849 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale - - 1,720 - 1,720 Other 788 275 479 (189) 1,353 Total other noncurrent liabilities 39,015 2,952 (61) (190) 41,716 Equity Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity 59,989 8,217 50,220 (70,093) 48,333 Noncontrolling interests 963 9 1,766 - 2,738 Total equity 60,952 8,226 51,986 (70,093) 51,071 Total Liabilities and Equity 155,913 16,552 81,953 (74,342) 180,076 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (930) (167) (73,245) 74,342 - Segment Liabilities and Equity $ 154,983 $ 16,385 $ 8,708 $ - $ 180,076





(a) Includes amounts in held for sale accounts related to the Commercial Renewables Disposal Groups.

ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In millions) Duke

Energy

Carolinas Duke

Energy

Progress Duke

Energy

Florida Duke Energy Ohio(a) Duke

Energy

Indiana Eliminations/

Other Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Operating Revenues $ 1,828 $ 1,425 $ 1,782 $ 465 $ 780 $ (30) $ 6,250 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 510 489 687 164 248 (40) 2,058 Operation, maintenance and other 414 353 322 91 179 (18) 1,341 Depreciation and amortization 413 296 245 59 169 6 1,188 Property and other taxes 91 47 126 67 7 (1) 337 Impairment of assets and other charges 4 3 (2) - - - 5 Total operating expenses 1,432 1,188 1,378 381 603 (53) 4,929 Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net 26 1 - - - - 27 Operating Income 422 238 404 84 177 23 1,348 Other Income and Expenses, net(b) 61 34 7 9 14 2 127 Interest Expense 172 104 87 31 52 (2) 444 Income Before Income Taxes 311 168 324 62 139 27 1,031 Income Tax Expense 35 24 65 8 24 2 158 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest(c) - - - - - 23 23 Segment Income $ 276 $ 144 $ 259 $ 54 $ 115 $ 2 $ 850

(a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.

(b) Includes an equity component of allowance for funds used during construction of $24 million for Duke Energy Carolinas, $14 million for Duke Energy Progress, $3 million for Duke Energy Florida, $2 million for Duke Energy Ohio and $2 million for Duke Energy Indiana.

(c) Includes a noncontrolling interest in Duke Energy Indiana.





ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In millions) Duke

Energy

Carolinas Duke

Energy

Progress Duke

Energy

Florida Duke Energy Ohio(a) Duke

Energy

Indiana Eliminations/

Other Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Operating Revenues $ 3,762 $ 2,958 $ 3,292 $ 939 $ 1,755 $ (58) $ 12,648 Operating Expenses Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power 1,133 1,034 1,333 340 697 (83) 4,454 Operation, maintenance and other 847 700 533 182 362 (14) 2,610 Depreciation and amortization 779 611 435 123 327 9 2,284 Property and other taxes 186 95 246 133 25 - 685 Impairment of assets and other charges 6 7 (1) - - - 12 Total operating expenses 2,951 2,447 2,546 778 1,411 (88) 10,045 Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net 26 1 1 - - - 28 Operating Income 837 512 747 161 344 30 2,631 Other Income and Expenses, net(b) 120 65 38 15 28 (9) 257 Interest Expense 332 206 202 56 104 (4) 896 Income Before Income Taxes 625 371 583 120 268 25 1,992 Income Tax Expense 72 54 116 17 46 2 307 Net Income 553 317 467 103 222 23 1,685 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest(c) - - - - - 44 44 Segment Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation $ 553 $ 317 $ 467 $ 103 $ 222 $ (21) $ 1,641

(a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.

(b) Includes an equity component of allowance for funds used during construction of $48 million for Duke Energy Carolinas, $27 million for Duke Energy Progress, $6 million for Duke Energy Florida, $2 million of Duke Energy Ohio and $3 million for Duke Energy Indiana.

(c) Includes a noncontrolling interest in Duke Energy Indiana.



ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS

(Unaudited)





June 30, 2023 (In millions) Duke

Energy

Carolinas Duke

Energy

Progress Duke

Energy

Florida Duke Energy Ohio(a) Duke

Energy

Indiana Eliminations/ Adjustments(b) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20 $ 21 $ 37 $ 6 $ 11 $ (2) $ 93 Receivables, net 324 158 129 60 178 10 859 Receivables of variable interest entities, net 855 694 618 - - 645 2,812 Receivables from affiliated companies 156 30 5 178 164 (422) 111 Notes receivable from affiliated companies - 37 - 105 - (98) 44 Inventory 1,403 1,164 653 163 593 - 3,976 Regulatory assets 1,483 888 1,039 26 97 (2) 3,531 Other 61 61 100 13 90 (7) 318 Total current assets 4,302 3,053 2,581 551 1,133 124 11,744 Property, Plant and Equipment Cost 56,116 39,779 27,094 8,364 18,514 166 150,033 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (19,328) (14,598) (6,794) (2,281) (6,254) 14 (49,241) Facilities to be retired, net - - - - - - - Net property, plant and equipment 36,788 25,181 20,300 6,083 12,260 180 100,792 Other Noncurrent Assets Goodwill - - - 596 - 16,783 17,379 Regulatory assets 4,056 4,658 2,161 340 896 733 12,844 Nuclear decommissioning trust funds 5,332 3,828 405 - - - 9,565 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 71 343 238 17 47 - 716 Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates - - 1 - - 96 97 Investment in consolidated subsidiaries 55 13 3 331 1 207 610 Other 1,005 651 408 56 279 (233) 2,166 Total other noncurrent assets 10,519 9,493 3,216 1,340 1,223 17,586 43,377 Total Assets 51,609 37,727 26,097 7,974 14,616 17,890 155,913 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (230) (179) (21) (291) 165 (374) (930) Reportable Segment Assets $ 51,379 $ 37,548 $ 26,076 $ 7,683 $ 14,781 $ 17,516 $ 154,983

(a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.

(b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances, purchase accounting adjustments, restricted receivables related to Cinergy Receivables Company and Commercial Transmission and Duke Energy Indiana Holdco, LLC balances.





ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

(Unaudited)





June 30, 2023 (In millions) Duke

Energy

Carolinas Duke

Energy

Progress Duke

Energy

Florida Duke Energy Ohio(a) Duke

Energy

Indiana Eliminations/

Adjustments(b) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 821 $ 506 $ 572 $ 297 $ 291 $ 6 $ 2,493 Accounts payable to affiliated companies 139 250 112 19 97 18 635 Notes payable to affiliated companies 578 - 829 75 209 (59) 1,632 Taxes accrued 278 122 262 154 80 (17) 879 Interest accrued 169 120 89 35 56 1 470 Current maturities of long-term debt 18 370 1,201 310 3 98 2,000 Asset retirement obligations 237 256 1 12 187 (1) 692 Regulatory liabilities 464 267 188 36 222 (1) 1,176 Other 598 440 335 64 179 (24) 1,592 Total current liabilities 3,302 2,331 3,589 1,002 1,324 21 11,569 Long-Term Debt 15,648 11,521 8,554 2,863 4,350 823 43,759 Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies 300 150 - 18 150 - 618 Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes 4,355 2,582 2,787 828 1,324 49 11,925 Asset retirement obligations 5,166 5,555 335 82 737 31 11,906 Regulatory liabilities 5,887 4,284 739 227 1,523 (35) 12,625 Operating lease liabilities 72 313 190 17 45 - 637 Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs 36 155 105 69 124 (204) 285 Investment tax credits 298 128 233 3 186 1 849 Other 561 90 77 51 27 (18) 788 Total other noncurrent liabilities 16,375 13,107 4,466 1,277 3,966 (176) 39,015 Equity Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders equity 15,984 10,618 9,488 2,814 4,826 16,259 59,989 Noncontrolling interests(c) - - - - - 963 963 Total equity 15,984 10,618 9,488 2,814 4,826 17,222 60,952 Total Liabilities and Equity 51,609 37,727 26,097 7,974 14,616 17,890 155,913 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (230) (179) (21) (291) 165 (374) (930) Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity $ 51,379 $ 37,548 $ 26,076 $ 7,683 $ 14,781 $ 17,516 $ 154,983

(a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.

(b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances, purchase accounting adjustments and Commercial Transmission and Duke Energy Indiana Holdco, LLC balances.

(c) Includes a noncontrolling interest in Duke Energy Indiana.





GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In millions) Duke Energy

Ohio(a) Piedmont Natural Gas LDC Midstream Pipelines and Storage(b) Eliminations/

Adjustments Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Operating Revenues $ 124 $ 236 $ - $ (1) $ 359 Operating Expenses Cost of natural gas 20 59 - - 79 Operation, maintenance and other 29 81 1 (1) 110 Depreciation and amortization 26 59 - (1) 84 Property and other taxes 17 14 - (1) 30 Impairment of assets and other charges - (5) - - (5) Total operating expenses 92 208 1 (3) 298 Losses on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net (1) - - - (1) Operating Income (Loss) 31 28 (1) 2 60 Other Income and Expenses Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates - - 6 - 6 Other income and expenses, net 5 13 - - 18 Total other income and expenses 5 13 6 - 24 Interest Expense 13 39 - - 52 Income Before Income Taxes 23 2 5 2 32 Income Tax Expense 5 - 1 1 7 Segment Income $ 18 $ 2 $ 4 $ 1 $ 25

(a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.

(b) Primarily earnings from investments in Sabal Trail and Cardinal pipelines, as well as Hardy and Pine Needle storage facilities.





GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (In millions) Duke Energy Ohio(a) Piedmont Natural Gas LDC Midstream Pipelines and Storage(b) Eliminations/

Adjustments Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Operating Revenues $ 359 $ 911 $ - $ - $ 1,270 Operating Expenses Cost of natural gas 112 265 - - 377 Operation, maintenance and other 59 169 2 (1) 229 Depreciation and amortization 53 116 - - 169 Property and other taxes 31 30 - - 61 Impairment of assets and other charges - (4) - - (4) Total operating expenses 255 576 2 (1) 832 Losses on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net (1) - - - (1) Operating Income (Loss) 103 335 (2) 1 437 Other Income and Expenses, net Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates - - 12 - 12 Other income and expenses, net 8 28 - (1) 35 Other Income and Expenses, net 8 28 12 (1) 47 Interest Expense 24 79 - (1) 102 Income Before Income Taxes 87 284 10 1 382 Income Tax Expense 17 50 2 1 70 Segment Income $ 70 $ 234 $ 8 $ - $ 312

(a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.

(b) Includes earnings from investments in Sabal Trail and Cardinal pipelines, as well as Hardy and Pine Needle storage facilities.

GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS

(Unaudited)





June 30, 2023 (In millions) Duke Energy Ohio(a) Piedmont Natural Gas LDC Midstream Pipelines and Storage Eliminations/

Adjustments(b) Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2 $ - $ - $ 1 $ 3 Receivables, net 29 117 - - 146 Receivables from affiliated companies 59 88 79 (91) 135 Notes receivable from affiliated companies 59 - - (3) 56 Inventory 14 73 - - 87 Regulatory assets 5 121 - 1 127 Other 21 56 6 (3) 80 Total current assets 189 455 85 (95) 634 Property, Plant and Equipment Cost 4,398 11,342 93 - 15,833 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,057) (2,188) - - (3,245) Facilities to be retired, net - 4 - - 4 Net property, plant and equipment 3,341 9,158 93 - 12,592 Other Noncurrent Assets Goodwill 324 49 - 1,551 1,924 Regulatory assets 327 401 - 89 817 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net - 3 - - 3 Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates - - 245 5 250 Investment in consolidated subsidiaries - - - 4 4 Other 17 281 28 2 328 Total other noncurrent assets 668 734 273 1,651 3,326 Total Assets 4,198 10,347 451 1,556 16,552 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (87) (90) (79) 89 (167) Reportable Segment Assets $ 4,111 $ 10,257 $ 372 $ 1,645 $ 16,385

(a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.

(b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.

GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

(Unaudited)





June 30, 2023 (In millions) Duke Energy Ohio(a) Piedmont Natural Gas LDC Midstream Pipelines and Storage Eliminations/ Adjustments(b) Gas

Utilities and Infrastructure Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 42 $ 180 $ 6 $ - $ 228 Accounts payable to affiliated companies 23 79 34 (92) 44 Notes payable to affiliated companies 37 104 - (3) 138 Taxes accrued 16 27 (5) - 38 Interest accrued 6 41 - (1) 46 Current maturities of long-term debt 165 45 - 1 211 Regulatory liabilities 15 111 - - 126 Other 3 67 22 1 93 Total current liabilities 307 654 57 (94) 924 Long-Term Debt 629 3,667 71 76 4,443 Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies 7 - - - 7 Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income taxes 340 910 20 1 1,271 Asset retirement obligations 58 27 - - 85 Regulatory liabilities 260 1,006 - 13 1,279 Operating lease liabilities - 11 - - 11 Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs 23 6 - 1 30 Investment tax credits - 1 - - 1 Other 48 178 50 (1) 275 Total other noncurrent liabilities 729 2,139 70 14 2,952 Equity Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity 2,526 3,887 244 1,560 8,217 Noncontrolling interests - - 9 - 9 Total equity 2,526 3,887 253 1,560 8,226 Total Liabilities and Equity 4,198 10,347 451 1,556 16,552 Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other (87) (90) (79) 89 (167) Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity $ 4,111 $ 10,257 $ 372 $ 1,645 $ 16,385

(a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.

(b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.





Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Quarterly Highlights June 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) 2023 2022 %

Inc. (Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) Gigawatt-hour (GWh) Sales(a) Residential 18,483 19,594 (5.7 %) (1.9 %) 40,351 42,623 (5.3 %) (2.7 %) General Service 18,378 18,449 (0.4 %) 0.2 % 36,143 36,502 (1.0 %) (1.4 %) Industrial 11,917 11,715 1.7 % (2.5 %) 23,763 24,216 (1.9 %) (5.0 %) Other Energy Sales 137 143 (4.2 %) n/a 290 280 3.6 % n/a Unbilled Sales 1,464 3,369 (56.5 %) n/a (1,098) 3,262 (133.7 %) n/a Total Retail Sales 50,379 53,270 (5.4 %) (1.3) % 99,449 106,883 (7.0 %) (2.7 %) Wholesale and Other 9,735 11,215 (13.2 %) 18,912 21,969 (13.9 %) Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure 60,114 64,485 (6.8 %) 118,361 128,852 (8.1 %) Average Number of Customers (Electric) Residential 7,229,773 7,104,616 1.8 % 7,214,598 7,089,954 1.8 % General Service 1,036,272 1,038,653 (0.2 %) 1,036,183 1,036,420 - % Industrial 16,173 16,348 (1.1 %) 16,220 16,371 (0.9 %) Other Energy Sales 24,175 24,409 (1.0 %) 24,202 24,416 (0.9 %) Total Retail Customers 8,306,393 8,184,026 1.5 % 8,291,203 8,167,161 1.5 % Wholesale and Other 53 37 43.2 % 49 38 28.9 % Total Average Number of Customers - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure 8,306,446 8,184,063 1.5 % 8,291,252 8,167,199 1.5 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 6,343 10,013 (36.7 %) 12,717 19,755 (35.6 %) Nuclear 19,139 17,826 7.4 % 36,866 35,993 2.4 % Hydro 574 542 5.9 % 1,382 1,132 22.1 % Natural Gas and Oil 20,998 20,594 2.0 % 41,847 42,796 (2.2 %) Renewable Energy 811 706 14.9 % 1,373 1,134 21.1 % Total Generation(d) 47,865 49,681 (3.7 %) 94,185 100,810 (6.6 %) Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 15,438 17,866 (13.6 %) 30,404 32,713 (7.1 %) Total Sources of Energy 63,303 67,547 (6.3 %) 124,589 133,523 (6.7 %) Less: Line Loss and Other 3,189 3,062 4.1 % 6,228 4,671 33.3 % Total GWh Sources 60,114 64,485 (6.8 %) 118,361 128,852 (8.1 %) Owned Megawatt (MW) Capacity(c) Summer 50,239 49,789 Winter 53,154 53,015 Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f) 94 94

(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather-normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.

(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).

(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.

(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.

(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.

(f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.





Duke Energy Carolinas Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information June 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) 2023 2022 %

Inc. (Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 5,806 6,308 (8.0 %) 13,514 14,365 (5.9 %) General Service 6,990 7,195 (2.8 %) 13,889 14,041 (1.1 %) Industrial 4,994 5,281 (5.4 %) 9,704 10,264 (5.5 %) Other Energy Sales 69 75 (8.0 %) 140 152 (7.9 %) Unbilled Sales 454 1,009 (55.0 %) (501) 1,244 (140.3 %) Total Retail Sales 18,313 19,868 (7.8 %) (2.7 %) 36,746 40,066 (8.3 %) (3.3 %) Wholesale and Other 2,325 2,154 7.9 % 4,811 4,505 6.8 % Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Carolinas 20,638 22,022 (6.3 %) 41,557 44,571 (6.8 %) Average Number of Customers Residential 2,420,581 2,371,493 2.1 % 2,413,982 2,366,535 2.0 % General Service 399,721 401,994 (0.6 %) 399,756 401,098 (0.3 %) Industrial 6,075 6,059 0.3 % 6,085 6,057 0.5 % Other Energy Sales 11,227 11,247 (0.2 %) 11,227 11,247 (0.2 %) Total Retail Customers 2,837,604 2,790,793 1.7 % 2,831,050 2,784,937 1.7 % Wholesale and Other 31 17 82.4 % 27 17 58.8 % Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Carolinas 2,837,635 2,790,810 1.7 % 2,831,077 2,784,954 1.7 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 1,554 2,209 (29.7 %) 2,933 4,597 (36.2 %) Nuclear 11,335 10,099 12.2 % 21,931 21,246 3.2 % Hydro 283 299 (5.4 %) 763 637 19.8 % Natural Gas and Oil 5,769 6,066 (4.9 %) 12,421 12,305 0.9 % Renewable Energy 96 152 (36.8 %) 164 246 (33.3 %) Total Generation(d) 19,037 18,825 1.1 % 38,212 39,031 (2.1 %) Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 2,339 3,917 (40.3 %) 5,257 6,923 (24.1 %) Total Sources of Energy 21,376 22,742 (6.0 %) 43,469 45,954 (5.4 %) Less: Line Loss and Other 738 720 2.5 % 1,912 1,383 38.3 % Total GWh Sources 20,638 22,022 (6.3 %) 41,557 44,571 (6.8 %) Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 19,620 19,491 Winter 20,439 20,350 Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f) 93 94 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 206 182 13.2 % 1,458 1,795 (18.8 %) Cooling Degree Days 331 590 (43.9 %) 347 600 (42.2 %) Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (3.4 %) (13.4 %) (24.6 %) (6.9 %) Cooling Degree Days (33.6 %) 17.4 % (31.4 %) 17.8 %

(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather-normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.

(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).

(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.

(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.

(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.

(f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.





Duke Energy Progress Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information June 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) 2023 2022 %

Inc. (Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 3,617 3,964 (8.8 %) 8,463 9,197 (8.0 %) General Service 3,459 3,672 (5.8 %) 6,898 7,468 (7.6 %) Industrial 2,497 2,593 (3.7 %) 4,848 5,727 (15.3 %) Other Energy Sales 21 34 (38.2 %) 43 46 (6.5 %) Unbilled Sales 241 318 (24.2 %) (491) (296) (65.9 %) Total Retail Sales 9,835 10,581 (7.1 %) (2.2 %) 19,761 22,142 (10.8 %) (5.2 %) Wholesale and Other 5,619 6,334 (11.3 %) 11,038 12,742 (13.4 %) Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Progress 15,454 16,915 (8.6 %) 30,799 34,884 (11.7 %) Average Number of Customers Residential 1,460,240 1,430,619 2.1 % 1,455,819 1,427,896 2.0 % General Service 247,323 249,109 (0.7 %) 247,549 248,315 (0.3 %) Industrial 3,303 3,325 (0.7 %) 3,307 3,331 (0.7 %) Other Energy Sales 2,498 2,563 (2.5 %) 2,508 2,567 (2.3 %) Total Retail Customers 1,713,364 1,685,616 1.6 % 1,709,183 1,682,109 1.6 % Wholesale and Other 9 8 12.5 % 8 8 - % Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Progress 1,713,373 1,685,624 1.6 % 1,709,191 1,682,117 1.6 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 709 1,972 (64.0 %) 1,457 3,744 (61.1 %) Nuclear 7,804 7,727 1.0 % 14,935 14,747 1.3 % Hydro 179 171 4.7 % 433 396 9.3 % Natural Gas and Oil 4,663 4,441 5.0 % 10,389 11,189 (7.1 %) Renewable Energy 74 82 (9.8 %) 129 134 (3.7 %) Total Generation(d) 13,429 14,393 (6.7 %) 27,343 30,210 (9.5 %) Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 2,632 2,978 (11.6 %) 4,554 5,068 (10.1 %) Total Sources of Energy 16,061 17,371 (7.5 %) 31,897 35,278 (9.6 %) Less: Line Loss and Other 607 456 33.1 % 1,098 394 178.7 % Total GWh Sources 15,454 16,915 (8.6 %) 30,799 34,884 (11.7 %) Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 12,519 12,464 Winter 13,618 13,605 Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f) 96 95 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 131 151 (13.2 %) 1,194 1,604 (25.6 %) Cooling Degree Days 467 677 (31.0 %) 499 705 (29.2 %) Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (26.9 %) (15.1 %) (32.5 %) (8.9 %) Cooling Degree Days (15.2 %) 22.3 % (11.3 %) 24.8 %

(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather-normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.

(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).

(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.

(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.

(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.

(f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.





Duke Energy Florida Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information June 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) 2023 2022 %

Inc. (Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 5,365 5,367 - % 9,858 9,894 (0.4 %) General Service 3,895 3,891 0.1 % 7,302 7,236 0.9 % Industrial 870 962 (9.6 %) 1,690 1,767 (4.4 %) Other Energy Sales 8 8 - % 16 17 (5.9 %) Unbilled Sales 599 753 - % 460 1,199 (61.6 %) Total Retail Sales 10,737 10,981 (2.2 %) (0.5 %) 19,326 20,113 (3.9 %) (2.5 %) Wholesale and Other 663 1,359 (51.2 %) 1,064 2,129 (50.0 %) Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Florida 11,400 12,340 (7.6 %) 20,390 22,242 (8.3 %) Average Number of Customers Residential 1,747,307 1,715,895 1.8 % 1,744,077 1,713,661 1.8 % General Service 209,034 207,626 0.7 % 208,839 207,380 0.7 % Industrial 1,783 1,881 (5.2 %) 1,798 1,894 (5.1 %) Other Energy Sales 3,684 3,751 (1.8 %) 3,694 3,757 (1.7 %) Total Retail Customers 1,961,808 1,929,153 1.7 % 1,958,408 1,926,692 1.6 % Wholesale and Other 8 8 - % 9 9 - % Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Florida 1,961,816 1,929,161 1.7 % 1,958,417 1,926,701 1.6 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 1,003 1,360 (26.3 %) 1,511 2,183 (30.8 %) Natural Gas and Oil 9,242 9,179 0.7 % 16,883 17,143 (1.5 %) Renewable Energy 632 463 36.5 % 1,066 742 43.7 % Total Generation(d) 10,877 11,002 (1.1 %) 19,460 20,068 (3.0 %) Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 872 1,609 (45.8 %) 1,586 2,214 (28.4 %) Total Sources of Energy 11,749 12,611 (6.8 %) 21,046 22,282 (5.5 %) Less: Line Loss and Other 349 271 28.8 % 656 40 1,540.0 % Total GWh Sources 11,400 12,340 (7.6 %) 20,390 22,242 (8.3 %) Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 10,677 10,412 Winter 11,152 11,115 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days - 4 (100.0 %) 178 301 (40.9 %) Cooling Degree Days 1,134 1,188 (4.5 %) 1,531 1,481 3.4 % Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (100.0 %) (55.1 %) (53.4 %) (19.4 %) Cooling Degree Days 7.7 % 12.8 % 22.5 % 18.1 %

(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather-normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.

(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).

(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.

(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.

(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.





Duke Energy Ohio Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information June 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) 2023 2022 %

Inc. (Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 1,849 1,964 (5.9 %) 4,176 4,425 (5.6 %) General Service 2,143 1,717 24.8 % 4,254 3,868 10.0 % Industrial 1,300 959 35.6 % 2,684 2,255 19.0 % Other Energy Sales 23 13 76.9 % 58 39 48.7 % Unbilled Sales 261 747 (65.1 %) 11 644 (98.3 %) Total Retail Sales 5,576 5,400 3.3 % 8.6 % 11,183 11,231 (0.4 %) 4.3 % Wholesale and Other 119 164 (27.4 %) 155 330 (53.0 %) Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Ohio 5,695 5,564 2.4 % 11,338 11,561 (1.9 %) Average Number of Customers Residential 822,304 815,709 0.8 % 822,206 812,995 1.1 % General Service 74,723 74,631 0.1 % 74,646 74,442 0.3 % Industrial 2,364 2,419 (2.3 %) 2,379 2,423 (1.8 %) Other Energy Sales 2,844 2,840 0.1 % 2,840 2,829 0.4 % Total Retail Customers 902,235 895,599 0.7 % 902,071 892,689 1.1 % Wholesale and Other 1 1 - % 1 1 - % Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Ohio 902,236 895,600 0.7 % 902,072 892,690 1.1 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 536 792 (32.3 %) 992 1,690 (41.3 %) Natural Gas and Oil 71 19 273.7 % 82 24 241.7 % Total Generation(d) 607 811 (25.2 %) 1,074 1,714 (37.3 %) Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 5,890 5,869 0.4 % 11,645 11,698 (0.5 %) Total Sources of Energy 6,497 6,680 (2.7 %) 12,719 13,412 (5.2 %) Less: Line Loss and Other 802 1,116 (28.1 %) 1,381 1,851 (25.4 %) Total GWh Sources 5,695 5,564 2.4 % 11,338 11,561 (1.9 %) Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 1,076 1,076 Winter 1,164 1,164 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 433 440 (1.6 %) 2,530 2,959 (14.5 %) Cooling Degree Days 244 411 (40.6 %) 244 411 (40.6 %) Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (4.0 %) (0.8 %) (16.1 %) (1.6 %) Cooling Degree Days (26.1 %) 22.9 % (26.7 %) 21.8 %

(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather-normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.

(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).

(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.

(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.

(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.





Duke Energy Indiana Quarterly Highlights Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information June 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 %

Inc.(Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) 2023 2022 %

Inc. (Dec.) % Inc. (Dec.) Weather Normal(b) GWh Sales(a) Residential 1,846 1,991 (7.3 %) 4,340 4,742 (8.5 %) General Service 1,891 1,974 (4.2 %) 3,800 3,889 (2.3 %) Industrial 2,256 1,920 17.5 % 4,837 4,203 15.1 % Other Energy Sales 16 13 23.1 % 33 26 26.9 % Unbilled Sales (91) 542 (116.8 %) (577) 471 (222.5 %) Total Retail Sales 5,918 6,440 (8.1 %) (5.1 %) 12,433 13,331 (6.7 %) (3.1 %) Wholesale and Other 1,009 1,204 (16.2 %) 1,844 2,263 (18.5 %) Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Indiana 6,927 7,644 (9.4 %) 14,277 15,594 (8.4 %) Average Number of Customers Residential 779,341 770,900 1.1 % 778,514 768,867 1.3 % General Service 105,471 105,293 0.2 % 105,393 105,185 0.2 % Industrial 2,648 2,664 (0.6 %) 2,651 2,666 (0.6 %) Other Energy Sales 3,922 4,008 (2.1 %) 3,933 4,016 (2.1 %) Total Retail Customers 891,382 882,865 1.0 % 890,491 880,734 1.1 % Wholesale and Other 4 3 33.3 % 4 3 33.3 % Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Indiana 891,386 882,868 1.0 % 890,495 880,737 1.1 % Sources of Electric Energy (GWh) Generated - Net Output(c) Coal 2,541 3,680 (31.0 %) 5,824 7,541 (22.8 %) Hydro 112 72 55.6 % 186 99 87.9 % Natural Gas and Oil 1,253 889 40.9 % 2,072 2,135 (3.0 %) Renewable Energy 9 9 - % 14 12 16.7 % Total Generation(d) 3,915 4,650 (15.8 %) 8,096 9,787 (17.3 %) Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e) 3,705 3,493 6.1 % 7,362 6,810 8.1 % Total Sources of Energy 7,620 8,143 (6.4 %) 15,458 16,597 (6.9 %) Less: Line Loss and Other 693 499 38.9 % 1,181 1,003 17.7 % Total GWh Sources 6,927 7,644 (9.4 %) 14,277 15,594 (8.4 %) Owned MW Capacity(c) Summer 6,347 6,346 Winter 6,781 6,781 Heating and Cooling Degree Days Actual Heating Degree Days 471 499 (5.6 %) 2,770 3,297 (16.0 %) Cooling Degree Days 297 417 (28.8 %) 297 417 (28.8 %) Variance from Normal Heating Degree Days (3.9 %) 1.8 % (14.6 %) 1.8 % Cooling Degree Days (12.3 %) 24.4 % (13.0 %) 23.3 %

(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather-normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.

(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).

(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.

(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.

(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.





Gas Utilities and Infrastructure Quarterly Highlights June 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 %

Inc. (Dec.) 2023 2022 %

Inc. (Dec.) Total Sales Piedmont Natural Gas Local Distribution Company (LDC) throughput (dekatherms)(a) 122,238,056 126,530,274 (3.4 %) 283,701,849 306,717,375 (7.5 %) Duke Energy Midwest LDC throughput (Mcf) 13,908,430 16,571,611 (16.1 %) 45,910,155 53,817,683 (14.7 %) Average Number of Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas Residential 1,055,561 1,039,928 1.5 % 1,055,632 1,039,641 1.5 % Commercial 107,157 106,391 0.7 % 107,322 106,628 0.7 % Industrial 955 957 (0.2 %) 955 957 (0.2 %) Power Generation 19 19 - % 19 19 - % Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas 1,163,692 1,147,295 1.4 % 1,163,928 1,147,245 1.5 % Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Midwest Residential 517,405 515,240 0.4 % 518,454 515,298 0.6 % General Service 34,131 34,516 (1.1 %) 34,743 34,843 (0.3 %) Industrial 1,736 1,492 16.4 % 1,725 1,561 10.5 % Other 116 103 12.6 % 116 118 (1.7 %) Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Duke Energy Midwest 553,388 551,351 0.4 % 555,038 551,820 0.6 %

(a) Piedmont has a margin decoupling mechanism in North Carolina, weather normalization mechanisms in South Carolina and Tennessee and fixed-price contracts with most power generation customers that significantly eliminate the impact of throughput changes on earnings. Duke Energy Ohio's rate design also serves to offset this impact.





39