Duke Energy reports second-quarter 2023 financial results
▪Second-quarter 2023 reported loss per share of $(0.32) and adjusted EPS of $0.91
▪First-half results reflect record mild weather compared to normal and last year
▪On track to close Commercial Renewables sale by year-end
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today announced second-quarter 2023 reported loss per share of $(0.32), prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and adjusted EPS of $0.91. This is compared to reported EPS of $1.14 and adjusted EPS of $1.09 for the second quarter of 2022.
Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of certain items that are included in reported EPS. The difference between the second-quarter 2023 reported and adjusted EPS includes an impairment on the sale of the Commercial Renewables business.
Lower second-quarter 2023 adjusted results were driven by unfavorable weather and volumes, along with higher interest expense and depreciation. These items were partially offset by growth from riders and other retail margin, lower O&M spending excluding storms, and favorable rate case impacts.
The company is reaffirming the adjusted 2023 EPS guidance range of $5.55 to $5.75, and long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2027 off the 2023 midpoint of $5.65. Management does not forecast reported GAAP EPS and related long-term growth rates.
"Challenging as the first half of this year has been due to record mild weather, our team responded with agile cost reduction efforts and a determined focus on our strategic priorities, including the sale of the Commercial Renewables business. The sale completes our transition to a fully regulated company, positioned in growing and constructive jurisdictions to deliver value for our customers, communities, and shareholders." said Lynn Good, Duke Energy chair, president and chief executive officer.
"The fundamentals of our business are strong and we are on track to deliver long-term EPS growth of 5-7% through 2027 as we invest to serve growing demand for affordable and reliable clean energy."
Duke Energy News Release 2
Business segment results
In addition to the following summary of second-quarter 2023 business segment performance, comprehensive tables with detailed EPS drivers for the second quarter compared to prior year are provided at the end of this news release.
The discussion below of second-quarter results includes both GAAP segment income and adjusted segment income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables at the end of this news release present a full reconciliation of GAAP reported results to adjusted results.
Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
On a reported basis, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure recognized second-quarter 2023 segment income of $850 million, compared to reported segment income of $974 million in the second quarter of 2022. In addition to the drivers outlined below, second-quarter 2022 results include impacts related to the 2022 Indiana Supreme Court ruling on coal ash, which was treated as a special item and excluded from adjusted earnings.
On an adjusted basis, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure recognized second-quarter 2023 segment income of $850 million, compared to adjusted segment income of $958 million in the second quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, this represents a decrease of $0.14 per share. Lower quarterly results were primarily due to unfavorable weather and volumes, along with higher interest expense and depreciation, partially offset by growth from riders and other retail margin, lower O&M spending excluding storms, and favorable rate case impacts.
Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
On a reported and adjusted basis, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure recognized second-quarter 2023 segment income of $25 million, compared to reported and adjusted segment income of $19 million in the second quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, this represents an increase of $0.01 per share. Higher quarterly results were primarily driven by growth from riders and other retail margin.
Other
Other primarily includes interest expense on holding company debt, other unallocated corporate costs and results from Duke Energy's captive insurance company.
On a reported and adjusted basis, Other recognized a second-quarter 2023 segment loss of $161 million, compared to reported and adjusted segment loss of $126 million in the second quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, this represents a decrease of $0.05 per share. Lower quarterly results were primarily due to higher interest expense, partially offset by higher returns on investments.
Duke Energy News Release 3
Discontinued Operations
Discontinued operations primarily includes the impairments recorded for the sale of the Commercial Renewables business along with the operating results from Duke Energy's Commercial Renewables business. In November 2022, the company announced it had initiated a sale process of the Commercial Renewables business, which is expected to close in the second half of 2023.
For the second quarter of 2023, Duke Energy's GAAP reported Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax, includes an impairment loss on the sale of the Commercial Renewables business and other transaction costs of approximately $1 billion.
Effective tax rate
Duke Energy's consolidated reported effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 13.7% compared to 11.3% in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to a decrease in the amortization of excess deferred taxes.
The effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items for the second quarter of 2023 was 13.8% compared to 13.2% in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in the amortization of excess deferred taxes.
The tables at the end of this news release present a reconciliation of the reported effective tax rate to the effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items.
Earnings conference call for analysts
An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss second-quarter 2023 financial results and other business and financial updates. The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Brian Savoy, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
The call can be accessed via the investors section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 844.200.6205 in the U.S. or 929.526.1599 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 616981. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A recording of the webcast with transcript will be available on the investors' section of the company's website by August 9.
Duke Energy News Release 4
Special Items and Non-GAAP Reconciliation
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported (loss) earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share for second-quarter 2023 and 2022 financial results:
|(In millions, except per share amounts)
|After-Tax Amount
|2Q 2023 EPS
|2Q 2022 EPS
|(Loss) Earnings Per Share, as reported
|$
|(0.32)
|$
|1.14
|Adjustments to reported EPS:
|Second Quarter 2023
|Discontinued operations
|$
|948
|$
|1.23
|Second Quarter 2022
|Regulatory matters
|$
|(16)
|$
|(0.02)
|Discontinued operations
|(26)
|(0.03)
|Total adjustments
|$
|1.23
|$
|(0.05)
|EPS, adjusted
|$
|0.91
|$
|1.09
Non-GAAP financial measures
Management evaluates financial performance in part based on non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items. Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS represent income (loss) from continuing operations available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders in dollar and per share amounts, adjusted for the dollar and per share impact of special items. The effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items is calculated using pretax earnings and income tax expense, both as adjusted for the impact of noncontrolling interests, preferred dividends and special items. As discussed below, special items include certain charges and credits, which management believes are not indicative of Duke Energy's ongoing performance.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning and forecasting, and for reporting financial results to the Board of Directors, employees, stockholders, analysts and investors. The most directly comparable GAAP measures for adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends and excluding special items are Net Income (Loss) Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported earnings (loss)), Basic earnings (loss) per share Available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders (GAAP reported earnings (loss) per share), and the reported effective tax rate, respectively.
Special items included in the periods presented include the following items, which management believes do not reflect ongoing costs:
•Regulatory matters represents the net impact of charges related to the 2022 Indiana Supreme Court ruling on coal ash.
Duke Energy News Release 5
Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted earnings guidance, information to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available at this time, as management is unable to project all special items for future periods (such as legal settlements, the impact of regulatory orders or asset impairments).
Management evaluates segment performance based on segment income and other net loss. Segment income and other net loss is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations net of income attributable to noncontrolling interests and preferred stock dividends. Segment income and other net loss includes intercompany revenues and expenses that are eliminated in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Management also uses adjusted segment income and adjusted other net loss as a measure of historical and anticipated future segment performance. Adjusted segment income and adjusted other net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure, as it is based upon segment income and other net loss adjusted for special items, which are discussed above. Management believes the presentation of adjusted segment income and adjusted other net loss provides useful information to investors, as it provides them with an additional relevant comparison of a segment's performance across periods. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss is segment income and other net loss.
Due to the forward-looking nature of any forecasted adjusted segment income or adjusted other net loss and any related growth rates for future periods, information to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not available at this time, as the company is unable to forecast all special items, as discussed above.
Duke Energy's adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted segment income and adjusted other net loss may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because other companies may not calculate the measures in the same manner.
Duke Energy News Release 6
Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.
Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.
Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
Forward-Looking Information
This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and can often be identified by terms and phrases that include "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will," "potential," "forecast," "target," "guidance," "outlook" or other similar terminology. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different than the suggested outcomes within forward-looking statements; accordingly, there is no assurance that such results will be realized. These factors include, but are not limited to:
◦The ability to implement our business strategy, including our carbon emission reduction goals;
◦State, federal and foreign legislative and regulatory initiatives, including costs of compliance with existing and future environmental requirements, including those related to climate change, as well as rulings that affect cost and investment recovery or have an impact on rate structures or market prices;
◦The extent and timing of costs and liabilities to comply with federal and state laws, regulations and legal requirements related to coal ash remediation, including amounts for required closure of certain ash impoundments, are uncertain and difficult to estimate;
◦The ability to recover eligible costs, including amounts associated with coal ash impoundment retirement obligations, asset retirement and construction costs related to carbon emissions reductions, and costs related to significant weather events, and to earn an adequate return on investment through rate case proceedings and the regulatory process;
◦The costs of decommissioning nuclear facilities could prove to be more extensive than amounts estimated and all costs may not be fully recoverable through the regulatory process;
◦The impact of extraordinary external events, such as the pandemic health event resulting from COVID-19, and their collateral consequences, including the disruption of global supply chains or the economic activity in our service territories;
◦Costs and effects of legal and administrative proceedings, settlements, investigations and claims;
Duke Energy News Release 7
◦Industrial, commercial and residential growth or decline in service territories or customer bases resulting from sustained downturns of the economy, reduced customer usage due to cost pressures from inflation or fuel costs, and the economic health of our service territories or variations in customer usage patterns, including energy efficiency efforts, natural gas building and appliance electrification, and use of alternative energy sources, such as self-generation and distributed generation technologies;
◦Federal and state regulations, laws and other efforts designed to promote and expand the use of energy efficiency measures, natural gas electrification, and distributed generation technologies, such as private solar and battery storage, in Duke Energy service territories could result in a reduced number of customers, excess generation resources as well as stranded costs;
◦Advancements in technology;
◦Additional competition in electric and natural gas markets and continued industry consolidation;
◦The influence of weather and other natural phenomena on operations, including the economic, operational and other effects of severe storms, hurricanes, droughts, earthquakes and tornadoes, including extreme weather associated with climate change;
◦Changing investor, customer and other stakeholder expectations and demands including heightened emphasis on environmental, social and governance concerns and costs related thereto;
◦The ability to successfully operate electric generating facilities and deliver electricity to customers including direct or indirect effects to the company resulting from an incident that affects the United States electric grid or generating resources;
◦Operational interruptions to our natural gas distribution and transmission activities;
◦The availability of adequate interstate pipeline transportation capacity and natural gas supply;
◦The impact on facilities and business from a terrorist or other attack, war, vandalism, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, operational events, information technology failures or other catastrophic events, such as fires, explosions, pandemic health events or other similar occurrences;
◦The inherent risks associated with the operation of nuclear facilities, including environmental, health, safety, regulatory and financial risks, including the financial stability of third-party service providers;
◦The timing and extent of changes in commodity prices and interest rates and the ability to recover such costs through the regulatory process, where appropriate, and their impact on liquidity positions and the value of underlying assets;
◦The results of financing efforts, including the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, interest rate fluctuations, compliance with debt covenants and conditions, an individual utility's generation mix, and general market and economic conditions;
◦Credit ratings of the Duke Energy Registrants may be different from what is expected;
◦Declines in the market prices of equity and fixed-income securities and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans, other post-retirement benefit plans and nuclear decommissioning trust funds;
◦Construction and development risks associated with the completion of the Duke Energy Registrants' capital investment projects, including risks related to financing, timing and receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, obtaining and complying with terms of permits, meeting construction budgets and schedules and satisfying operating and environmental performance standards, as well as the ability to recover costs from customers in a timely manner, or at all;
◦Changes in rules for regional transmission organizations, including changes in rate designs and new and evolving capacity markets, and risks related to obligations created by the default of other participants;
◦The ability to control operation and maintenance costs;
◦The level of creditworthiness of counterparties to transactions;
◦The ability to obtain adequate insurance at acceptable costs;
◦Employee workforce factors, including the potential inability to attract and retain key personnel;
◦The ability of subsidiaries to pay dividends or distributions to Duke Energy Corporation holding company (the Parent);
◦The performance of projects undertaken by our nonregulated businesses and the success of efforts to invest in and develop new opportunities, as well as the successful sale of the Commercial Renewables Disposal Groups;
Duke Energy News Release 8
◦The effect of accounting and reporting pronouncements issued periodically by accounting standard-setting bodies and the SEC;
◦The impact of United States tax legislation to our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows and our credit ratings;
◦The impacts from potential impairments of goodwill or equity method investment carrying values;
◦Asset or business acquisitions and dispositions may not yield the anticipated benefits; and
◦The actions of activist shareholders could disrupt our operations, impact our ability to execute on our business strategy, or cause fluctuations in the trading price of our common stock.
Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the Duke Energy Registrants' reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website at sec.gov. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events described in the forward-looking statements might not occur or might occur to a different extent or at a different time than described. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Duke Energy Registrants expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Reported Earnings
|Discontinued Operations
|Total Adjustments
|Adjusted Earnings
|SEGMENT INCOME
|Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
|$
|850
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|850
|Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
|25
|-
|-
|25
|Total Reportable Segment Income
|875
|-
|-
|875
|Other
|(161)
|-
|-
|(161)
|Discontinued Operations
|(948)
|948
|A
|948
|-
|Net (Loss) Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
|$
|(234)
|$
|948
|$
|948
|$
|714
|(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|(0.32)
|$
|1.23
|$
|1.23
|$
|0.91
Note: (Loss) Earnings Per Share amounts are adjusted for accumulated dividends for Series B Preferred Stock of $(0.02).
A - Recorded in Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax, and Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 771 million
9
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Reported Earnings
|Discontinued Operations
|Total Adjustments
|Adjusted Earnings
|SEGMENT INCOME
|Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
|$
|1,641
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1,641
|Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
|312
|-
|-
|312
|Total Reportable Segment Income
|1,953
|-
|-
|1,953
|Other
|(329)
|-
|-
|(329)
|Discontinued Operations
|(1,093)
|1,093
|A
|1,093
|-
|Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
|$
|531
|$
|1,093
|$
|1,093
|$
|1,624
|EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|0.69
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.41
|$
|2.10
A - Recorded in Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax, and Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 770 million
10
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Special Item
|Reported Earnings
|Regulatory Matters
|Discontinued Operations
|Total Adjustments
|Adjusted Earnings
|SEGMENT INCOME
|Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
|$
|974
|$
|(16)
|A
|$
|-
|$
|(16)
|$
|958
|Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
|19
|-
|-
|19
|Total Reportable Segment Income
|993
|(16)
|-
|(16)
|977
|Other
|(126)
|-
|-
|-
|(126)
|Intercompany Eliminations
|(1)
|-
|$
|1
|1
|-
|Discontinued Operations
|27
|-
|$
|(27)
|B
|(27)
|-
|Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
|$
|893
|$
|(16)
|$
|(26)
|$
|(42)
|$
|851
|EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|1.14
|$
|(0.02)
|$
|(0.03)
|$
|(0.05)
|$
|1.09
Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are adjusted for accumulated dividends for Series B Preferred Stock of $(0.02).
A - Net of $2 million recorded within Noncontrolling Interests. $18 million tax benefit related to the Duke Energy Indiana Supreme Court rulingon the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
B-Recorded in Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax, and Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 770 million
11
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
REPORTED TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Special Item
|Reported Earnings
|Regulatory Matters
|Discontinued Operations
|Total Adjustments
|Adjusted Earnings
|SEGMENT INCOME
|Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
|$
|1,697
|$
|157
|A
|$
|-
|$
|157
|$
|1,854
|Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
|273
|-
|-
|-
|273
|Total Reportable Segment Income
|1,970
|157
|-
|157
|2,127
|Other
|(297)
|-
|-
|-
|(297)
|Intercompany Eliminations
|(1)
|-
|1
|1
|-
|Discontinued Operations
|39
|-
|(39)
|B
|(39)
|-
|Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
|$
|1,711
|$
|157
|$
|(38)
|$
|119
|$
|1,830
|EPS AVAILABLE TO DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|2.22
|$
|0.21
|$
|(0.05)
|$
|0.16
|$
|2.38
A - Net of $80 million tax benefit. $211 million recorded within Impairment of assets and other charges, $46 million within Regulated electric (Operating revenues) and $20 million within Noncontrolling Interests related to the Duke Energy Indiana Supreme Court ruling on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
B - Recorded in Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax, and Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Weighted Average Shares (reported and adjusted) - 770 million
12
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
EFFECTIVE TAX RECONCILIATION
June 2023
(Dollars in millions)
|
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
|
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
|Balance
|Effective Tax Rate
|Balance
|Effective Tax Rate
|Reported Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
|$
|870
|$
|1,995
|Noncontrolling Interests
|(28)
|(53)
|Preferred Dividends
|(14)
|(53)
|Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items
|$
|828
|$
|1,889
|Reported Income Tax Expense From Continuing Operations
|$
|119
|13.7
|%
|$
|274
|13.7
|%
Noncontrolling Interest Portion of Income Taxes(a)
|(5)
|(9)
|Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items
|$
|114
|13.8
|%
|$
|265
|14.0
|%
|
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
|
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
|Balance
|Effective Tax Rate
|Balance
|Effective Tax Rate
|Reported Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
|$
|1,012
|$
|1,872
|Regulatory Matters
|-
|257
|Noncontrolling Interests
|(18)
|(32)
|Preferred Dividends
|(14)
|(53)
|Pretax Income Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items
|$
|980
|$
|2,044
|Reported Income Tax Expense From Continuing Operations
|$
|114
|11.3
|%
|$
|139
|7.4
|%
|Regulatory Matters
|18
|80
Noncontrolling Interest Portion of Income Taxes(a)
|(3)
|(5)
|Tax Expense Including Noncontrolling Interests and Preferred Dividends and Excluding Special Items
|$
|129
|13.2
|%
|$
|214
|10.5
|%
(a) Income tax related to non-pass-through entities for tax purposes.
13
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS VARIANCES
June 2023 QTD vs. Prior Year
|(Dollars per share)
|Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
|
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
|Other
|Discontinued Operations
|Consolidated
|2022 QTD Reported Earnings Per Share
|$
|1.27
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.18)
|$
|0.03
|$
|1.14
|Regulatory Matters
|(0.02)
|-
|-
|-
|(0.02)
|Discontinued Operations
|-
|-
|-
|(0.03)
|(0.03)
|2022 QTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|$
|1.25
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.18)
|$
|-
|$
|1.09
|Weather
|(0.16)
|-
|-
|-
|(0.16)
|Volume
|(0.05)
|-
|-
|-
|(0.05)
Riders and Other Retail Margin(a)
|0.10
|0.02
|-
|-
|0.12
Rate case impacts, net(b)
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|0.05
|Wholesale
|(0.01)
|-
|-
|-
|(0.01)
Operations and maintenance, net of recoverables(c)
|0.07
|-
|-
|-
|0.07
Interest Expense(d)
|(0.08)
|(0.01)
|(0.08)
|-
|(0.17)
|AFUDC Equity
|(0.01)
|-
|-
|-
|(0.01)
Depreciation and amortization(d)
|(0.05)
|-
|-
|-
|(0.05)
Other(e)
|-
|-
|0.03
|-
|0.03
|Total variance
|$
|(0.14)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.05)
|$
|-
|$
|(0.18)
|2023 QTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|$
|1.11
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.23)
|$
|-
|$
|0.91
|Discontinued Operations
|-
|-
|-
|(1.23)
|(1.23)
|2023 QTD Reported Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|$
|1.11
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.23)
|$
|(1.23)
|$
|(0.32)
Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are calculated using the consolidated statutory income tax rate for all drivers. Weighted average shares outstanding increased from 770 million shares to 771 million.
(a) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes riders and transmission revenues (+$0.04) and favorable fuel and purchased power (+$0.02).
(b) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes impacts from the Duke Energy Florida (DEF) multiyear rate plan (+$0.03), DOE nuclear fuel storage funding at DEF (+$0.01) and Duke Energy Progress (DEP) SC rates, effective April 2023 and DEP NC interim rates, effective June 2023 (+$0.01). Per the 2021 Settlement, DEF is permitted to recognize into earnings a total of $173 million through the approved settlement period, while also remaining within the approved return on equity band.
(c) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure is primarily due to lower employee-related expenses, partially offset by higher storm costs.
(d) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure excludes rate case impacts.
(e) Other includes higher returns on investments.
14
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
EARNINGS VARIANCES
June 2023 YTD vs. Prior Year
|(Dollars per share)
|Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
|
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
|Other
|Discontinued Operations
|Consolidated
|2022 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share
|$
|2.20
|$
|0.35
|$
|(0.38)
|$
|0.05
|$
|2.22
|Regulatory Matters
|0.21
|-
|-
|-
|0.21
|Discontinued Operations
|-
|-
|-
|(0.05)
|(0.05)
|2022 YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|$
|2.41
|$
|0.35
|$
|(0.38)
|$
|-
|$
|2.38
|Weather
|(0.35)
|-
|-
|-
|(0.35)
|Volume
|(0.14)
|-
|-
|-
|(0.14)
Riders and Other Retail Margin(a)
|0.17
|0.06
|-
|-
|0.23
Rate case impacts, net(b)
|0.14
|-
|-
|-
|0.14
Wholesale(c)
|(0.04)
|-
|-
|-
|(0.04)
Operations and maintenance, net of recoverables(d)
|0.17
|-
|-
|-
|0.17
Interest Expense(e)
|(0.14)
|(0.02)
|(0.15)
|-
|(0.31)
|AFUDC Equity
|(0.01)
|-
|-
|-
|(0.01)
Depreciation and amortization(e)
|(0.06)
|-
|-
|-
|(0.06)
Other(f)
|(0.02)
|0.01
|0.10
|-
|0.09
|Total variance
|$
|(0.28)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.05)
|$
|-
|$
|(0.28)
|2023 YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|$
|2.13
|$
|0.40
|$
|(0.43)
|$
|-
|$
|2.10
|Discontinued Operations
|-
|-
|-
|(1.41)
|(1.41)
|2023 YTD Reported Earnings Per Share
|$
|2.13
|$
|0.40
|$
|(0.43)
|$
|(1.41)
|$
|0.69
|Note: Earnings Per Share amounts are calculated using the consolidated statutory income tax rate for all drivers. Weighted average shares outstanding is 770 million shares in 2022 and 2023.
(a) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes riders and transmission revenues (+$0.06) and favorable fuel and purchased power (+$0.05).
(b) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes impacts from the DEF multiyear rate plan (+$0.07), DOE nuclear fuel storage funding at DEF (+$0.06) and DEP SC rates, effective April 2023 and DEP NC interim rates, effective June 2023 (+$0.01). Per the 2021 Settlement, DEF is permitted to recognize into earnings a total of $173 million through the approved settlement period, while also remaining within the approved return on equity band.
(c) Primarily due to lower capacity volumes.
(d) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure is primarily due to higher storm costs in the prior year and lower employee-related expenses in the current year.
(e) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure excludes rate case impacts.
(f) Electric Utilities and Infrastructure includes the impact of GIC minority interest sale. Other includes higher returns on investments.
15
|DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited)
|(In millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Operating Revenues
|Regulated electric
|$
|6,176
|$
|6,075
|$
|12,500
|$
|12,008
|Regulated natural gas
|331
|425
|1,213
|1,427
|Nonregulated electric and other
|71
|64
|141
|140
|Total operating revenues
|6,578
|6,564
|13,854
|13,575
|Operating Expenses
|Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
|2,039
|1,972
|4,416
|3,789
|Cost of natural gas
|79
|189
|377
|670
|Operation, maintenance and other
|1,375
|1,367
|2,685
|2,915
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,333
|1,237
|2,560
|2,494
|Property and other taxes
|353
|368
|742
|750
|Impairment of assets and other charges
|-
|(9)
|8
|206
|Total operating expenses
|5,179
|5,124
|10,788
|10,824
|Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
|31
|8
|38
|11
|Operating Income
|1,430
|1,448
|3,104
|2,762
|Other Income and Expenses
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|20
|38
|40
|64
|Other income and expenses, net
|147
|114
|298
|203
|Total other income and expenses
|167
|152
|338
|267
|Interest Expense
|727
|588
|1,447
|1,157
|Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
|870
|1,012
|1,995
|1,872
|Income Tax Expense From Continuing Operations
|119
|114
|274
|139
|Income From Continuing Operations
|751
|898
|1,721
|1,733
|Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of tax
|(955)
|(18)
|(1,164)
|(33)
|Net (Loss) Income
|(204)
|880
|557
|1,700
|Add: Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
|(16)
|27
|27
|64
|Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
|(220)
|907
|584
|1,764
|Less: Preferred Dividends
|14
|14
|53
|53
|Net (Loss) Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
|$
|(234)
|$
|893
|$
|531
|$
|1,711
|Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted
|Income from continuing operations available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|0.91
|$
|1.11
|$
|2.10
|$
|2.17
|(Loss) Income from discontinued operations attributable to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|(1.23)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(1.41)
|$
|0.05
|Net (loss) income available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.32)
|$
|1.14
|$
|0.69
|$
|2.22
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic and Diluted
|771
|770
|770
|770
16
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|(In millions)
|June 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|377
|$
|409
|Receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $47 at 2023 and $40 at 2022)
|1,016
|1,309
|Receivables of VIEs (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $152 at 2023 and $176 at 2022)
|2,812
|3,106
|Inventory
|4,100
|3,584
|Regulatory assets (includes $107 at 2023 and $106 at 2022 related to VIEs)
|3,760
|3,485
|Assets held for sale
|390
|356
|Other (includes $73 at 2023 and $116 at 2022 related to VIEs)
|633
|973
|Total current assets
|13,088
|13,222
|Property, Plant and Equipment
|Cost
|168,506
|163,839
|Accumulated depreciation and amortization
|(54,030)
|(52,100)
|Facilities to be retired, net
|4
|9
|Net property, plant and equipment
|114,480
|111,748
|Other Noncurrent Assets
|Goodwill
|19,303
|19,303
|Regulatory assets (includes $1,667 at 2023 and $1,715 at 2022 related to VIEs)
|14,147
|14,645
|Nuclear decommissioning trust funds
|9,565
|8,637
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|1,009
|1,042
|Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates
|479
|455
|Assets held for sale
|4,561
|$
|5,634
|Other (includes $45 at 2023 and $52 at 2022 related to VIEs)
|3,444
|3,400
|Total other noncurrent assets
|52,508
|53,116
|Total Assets
|$
|180,076
|$
|178,086
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,225
|$
|4,754
|Notes payable and commercial paper
|3,455
|3,952
|Taxes accrued
|708
|722
|Interest accrued
|714
|626
|Current maturities of long-term debt (includes $426 at 2023 and $350 at 2022 related to VIEs)
|4,609
|3,878
|Asset retirement obligations
|692
|773
|Regulatory liabilities
|1,303
|1,466
|Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|575
|535
|Other
|2,094
|2,167
|Total current liabilities
|17,375
|18,873
|Long-Term Debt (includes $3,051 at 2023 and $3,108 at 2022 related to VIEs)
|69,914
|65,873
|Other Noncurrent Liabilities
|Deferred income taxes
|10,210
|9,964
|Asset retirement obligations
|11,991
|11,955
|Regulatory liabilities
|13,944
|13,582
|Operating lease liabilities
|841
|876
|Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs
|808
|832
|Investment tax credits
|849
|849
|Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|1,720
|$
|1,927
|Other
|1,353
|1,502
|Total other noncurrent liabilities
|41,716
|41,487
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Equity
Preferred stock, Series A, $0.001 par value, 40 million depositary shares authorized and outstanding at 2023 and 2022
|973
|973
Preferred stock, Series B, $0.001 par value, 1 million shares authorized and outstanding at 2023 and 2022
|989
|989
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 2 billion shares authorized; 771 million and 770 million shares outstanding at 2023 and 2022
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|44,866
|44,862
|Retained earnings
|1,615
|2,637
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(111)
|(140)
|Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity
|48,333
|49,322
|Noncontrolling interests
|2,738
|2,531
|Total equity
|51,071
|51,853
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|180,076
|$
|178,086
17
|DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited)
|(In millions)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net Income
|$
|557
|$
|1,700
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|3,228
|2,335
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|3,785
|4,035
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(6,508)
|(5,492)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|2,687
|1,576
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(36)
|119
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|603
|520
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|567
|$
|639
18
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|(In millions)
|
Electric
Utilities and Infrastructure
|
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
|Other
|Eliminations/Adjustments
|Duke Energy
|Operating Revenues
|Regulated electric
|$
|6,192
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(16)
|$
|6,176
|Regulated natural gas
|-
|353
|-
|(22)
|331
|Nonregulated electric and other
|58
|6
|34
|(27)
|71
|Total operating revenues
|6,250
|359
|34
|(65)
|6,578
|Operating Expenses
|Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
|2,058
|-
|-
|(19)
|2,039
|Cost of natural gas
|-
|79
|-
|-
|79
|Operation, maintenance and other
|1,341
|110
|(33)
|(43)
|1,375
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,188
|84
|67
|(6)
|1,333
|Property and other taxes
|337
|30
|(14)
|-
|353
|Impairment of assets and other charges
|5
|(5)
|-
|-
|-
|Total operating expenses
|4,929
|298
|20
|(68)
|5,179
|Gains (Losses) on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
|27
|(1)
|5
|-
|31
|Operating Income
|1,348
|60
|19
|3
|1,430
|Other Income and Expenses
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|2
|6
|12
|-
|20
|Other income and expenses, net
|125
|18
|47
|(43)
|147
|Total Other Income and Expenses
|127
|24
|59
|(43)
|167
|Interest Expense
|444
|52
|271
|(40)
|727
|Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes
|1,031
|32
|(193)
|-
|870
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit) from Continuing Operations
|158
|7
|(46)
|-
|119
|Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
|873
|25
|(147)
|-
|751
|Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|23
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
|850
|25
|(147)
|-
|728
|Less: Preferred Dividends
|-
|-
|14
|-
|14
|Segment Income / Other Net Loss
|$
|850
|$
|25
|$
|(161)
|$
|-
|$
|714
|Discontinued Operations
|(948)
|Net Loss Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
|$
|(234)
19
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|(In millions)
|
Electric
Utilities and Infrastructure
|
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
|Other
|Eliminations/Adjustments
|Duke Energy
|Operating Revenues
|Regulated electric
|$
|12,532
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(32)
|$
|12,500
|Regulated natural gas
|-
|1,258
|-
|(45)
|1,213
|Nonregulated electric and other
|116
|12
|65
|(52)
|141
|Total operating revenues
|12,648
|1,270
|65
|(129)
|13,854
|Operating Expenses
|Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
|4,454
|-
|-
|(38)
|4,416
|Cost of natural gas
|-
|377
|-
|-
|377
|Operation, maintenance and other
|2,610
|229
|(68)
|(86)
|2,685
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,284
|169
|121
|(14)
|2,560
|Property and other taxes
|685
|61
|(4)
|-
|742
|Impairment of assets and other charges
|12
|(4)
|-
|-
|8
|Total operating expenses
|10,045
|832
|49
|(138)
|10,788
|Gains (Losses) on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
|28
|(1)
|11
|-
|38
|Operating Income
|2,631
|437
|27
|9
|3,104
|Other Income and Expenses
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|3
|12
|25
|-
|40
|Other income and expenses, net
|254
|35
|96
|(87)
|298
|Total Other Income and Expenses
|257
|47
|121
|(87)
|338
|Interest Expense
|896
|102
|527
|(78)
|1,447
|Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes
|1,992
|382
|(379)
|-
|1,995
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit) from Continuing Operations
|307
|70
|(103)
|-
|274
|Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
|1,685
|312
|(276)
|-
|1,721
|Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|44
|-
|-
|-
|44
|Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
|1,641
|312
|(276)
|-
|1,677
|Less: Preferred Dividends
|-
|-
|53
|-
|53
|Segment Income/Other Net Loss
|$
|1,641
|$
|312
|$
|(329)
|$
|-
|$
|1,624
|Discontinued Operations
|(1,093)
|Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
|$
|531
20
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|(In millions)
|
Electric
Utilities and Infrastructure
|
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
|Other
|Eliminations/Adjustments
|Duke Energy
|Operating Revenues
|Regulated electric
|$
|6,082
|$
|-
|$
|1
|$
|(8)
|$
|6,075
|Regulated natural gas
|-
|448
|-
|(23)
|425
|Nonregulated electric and other
|53
|5
|30
|(24)
|64
|Total operating revenues
|6,135
|453
|31
|(55)
|6,564
|Operating Expenses
|Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
|1,991
|-
|-
|(19)
|1,972
|Cost of natural gas
|-
|189
|-
|-
|189
|Operation, maintenance and other
|1,328
|113
|(45)
|(29)
|1,367
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,110
|82
|53
|(8)
|1,237
|Property and other taxes
|331
|33
|4
|-
|368
|Impairment of assets and other charges
|(8)
|-
|-
|(1)
|(9)
|Total operating expenses
|4,752
|417
|12
|(57)
|5,124
|Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
|3
|4
|-
|1
|8
|Operating Income
|1,386
|40
|19
|3
|1,448
|Other Income and Expenses
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|2
|4
|32
|-
|38
|Other income and expenses, net
|151
|15
|(38)
|(14)
|114
|Total Other Income and Expenses
|153
|19
|(6)
|(14)
|152
|Interest Expense
|391
|42
|166
|(11)
|588
|Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes
|1,148
|17
|(153)
|-
|1,012
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit) from Continuing Operations
|158
|(2)
|(42)
|-
|114
|Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
|990
|19
|(111)
|-
|898
|Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|16
|-
|1
|1
|18
|Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
|974
|19
|(112)
|(1)
|880
|Less: Preferred Dividends
|-
|-
|14
|-
|14
|Segment Income/Other Net Loss/Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
|$
|974
|$
|19
|$
|(126)
|$
|(1)
|$
|866
|Discontinued Operations
|27
|Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
|$
|893
|Segment Income/Other Net Loss
|$
|974
|$
|19
|$
|(126)
|$
|(1)
|$
|866
|Special Items
|(16)
|-
|-
|1
|(15)
Adjusted Earnings(a)
|$
|958
|$
|19
|$
|(126)
|$
|-
|$
|851
(a) See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income/Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings.
21
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|(In millions)
|
Electric
Utilities and Infrastructure
|
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
|Other
|Eliminations/Adjustments
|Duke Energy
|Operating Revenues
|Regulated electric
|$
|12,022
|$
|-
|$
|1
|$
|(15)
|$
|12,008
|Regulated natural gas
|-
|1,473
|-
|(46)
|1,427
|Nonregulated electric and other
|115
|12
|60
|(47)
|140
|Total operating revenues
|12,137
|1,485
|61
|(108)
|13,575
|Operating Expenses
|Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
|3,828
|-
|-
|(39)
|3,789
|Cost of natural gas
|-
|670
|-
|-
|670
|Operation, maintenance and other
|2,754
|295
|(72)
|(62)
|2,915
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,241
|161
|106
|(14)
|2,494
|Property and other taxes
|668
|74
|8
|-
|750
|Impairment of assets and other charges
|206
|-
|-
|-
|206
|Total operating expenses
|9,697
|1,200
|42
|(115)
|10,824
|Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
|5
|4
|1
|1
|11
|Operating Income
|2,445
|289
|20
|8
|2,762
|Other Income and Expenses
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|4
|8
|52
|-
|64
|Other income and expenses, net
|263
|28
|(63)
|(25)
|203
|Total Other Income and Expenses
|267
|36
|(11)
|(25)
|267
|Interest Expense
|767
|82
|324
|(16)
|1,157
|Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
|1,945
|243
|(315)
|(1)
|1,872
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit) from Continuing Operations
|241
|(30)
|(72)
|-
|139
|Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations
|1,704
|273
|(243)
|(1)
|1,733
|Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|7
|-
|1
|-
|8
|Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
|1,697
|273
|(244)
|(1)
|1,725
|Less: Preferred Dividends
|-
|-
|53
|-
|53
|Segment Income/Other Net Loss
|$
|1,697
|$
|273
|$
|(297)
|$
|(1)
|$
|1,672
|Discontinued Operations
|39
|Net Income Available to Duke Energy Corporation Common Stockholders
|$
|1,711
|Segment Income/Other Net Loss
|$
|1,697
|$
|273
|$
|(297)
|$
|(1)
|$
|1,672
|Special Items
|157
|-
|-
|1
|158
Adjusted Earnings(a)
|$
|1,854
|$
|273
|$
|(297)
|$
|-
|$
|1,830
(a) See Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation for a detailed reconciliation of Segment Income/Other Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings.
22
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS
(Unaudited)
|June 30, 2023
|(In millions)
|Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
|
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Other(a)
|
Eliminations/
Adjustments
|Duke Energy
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|93
|$
|3
|$
|281
|$
|-
|$
|377
|Receivables, net
|859
|146
|11
|-
|1,016
|Receivables of variable interest entities, net
|2,812
|-
|-
|-
|2,812
|Receivables from affiliated companies
|111
|135
|1,270
|(1,516)
|-
|Notes receivable from affiliated companies
|44
|56
|1,682
|(1,782)
|-
|Inventory
|3,976
|87
|37
|-
|4,100
|Regulatory assets
|3,531
|127
|102
|-
|3,760
|Assets held for sale
|-
|-
|390
|-
|390
|Other
|318
|80
|282
|(47)
|633
|Total current assets
|11,744
|634
|4,055
|(3,345)
|13,088
|Property, Plant and Equipment
|Cost
|150,033
|15,833
|2,729
|(89)
|168,506
|Accumulated depreciation and amortization
|(49,241)
|(3,245)
|(1,544)
|-
|(54,030)
|Facilities to be retired, net
|-
|4
|-
|-
|4
|Net property, plant and equipment
|100,792
|12,592
|1,185
|(89)
|114,480
|Other Noncurrent Assets
|Goodwill
|17,379
|1,924
|-
|-
|19,303
|Regulatory assets
|12,844
|817
|485
|1
|14,147
|Nuclear decommissioning trust funds
|9,565
|-
|-
|-
|9,565
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|716
|3
|290
|-
|1,009
|Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates
|97
|250
|132
|-
|479
|Investment in consolidated subsidiaries
|610
|4
|69,668
|(70,282)
|-
|Assets held for sale
|-
|-
|4,561
|-
|4,561
|Other
|2,166
|328
|1,577
|(627)
|3,444
|Total other noncurrent assets
|43,377
|3,326
|76,713
|(70,908)
|52,508
|Total Assets
|155,913
|16,552
|81,953
|(74,342)
|180,076
|Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
|(930)
|(167)
|(73,245)
|74,342
|-
|Segment Assets
|$
|154,983
|$
|16,385
|$
|8,708
|$
|-
|$
|180,076
(a) Includes amounts in held for sale accounts related to the Commercial Renewables Disposal Groups.
23
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
(Unaudited)
|June 30, 2023
|(In millions)
|Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
|
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
Other(a)
|
Eliminations/
Adjustments
|Duke Energy
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,493
|$
|228
|$
|504
|$
|-
|$
|3,225
|Accounts payable to affiliated companies
|635
|44
|769
|(1,448)
|-
|Notes payable to affiliated companies
|1,632
|138
|49
|(1,819)
|-
|Notes payable and commercial paper
|-
|-
|3,455
|-
|3,455
|Taxes accrued
|879
|38
|(210)
|1
|708
|Interest accrued
|470
|46
|198
|-
|714
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|2,000
|211
|2,404
|(6)
|4,609
|Asset retirement obligations
|692
|-
|-
|-
|692
|Regulatory liabilities
|1,176
|126
|-
|1
|1,303
|Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|-
|-
|575
|-
|575
|Other
|1,592
|93
|489
|(80)
|2,094
|Total current liabilities
|11,569
|924
|8,233
|(3,351)
|17,375
|Long-Term Debt
|43,759
|4,443
|21,795
|(83)
|69,914
|Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies
|618
|7
|-
|(625)
|-
|Other Noncurrent Liabilities
|Deferred income taxes
|11,925
|1,271
|(2,986)
|-
|10,210
|Asset retirement obligations
|11,906
|85
|-
|-
|11,991
|Regulatory liabilities
|12,625
|1,279
|40
|-
|13,944
|Operating lease liabilities
|637
|11
|193
|-
|841
|Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs
|285
|30
|493
|-
|808
|Investment tax credits
|849
|1
|-
|(1)
|849
|Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|-
|-
|1,720
|-
|1,720
|Other
|788
|275
|479
|(189)
|1,353
|Total other noncurrent liabilities
|39,015
|2,952
|(61)
|(190)
|41,716
|Equity
|Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity
|59,989
|8,217
|50,220
|(70,093)
|48,333
|Noncontrolling interests
|963
|9
|1,766
|-
|2,738
|Total equity
|60,952
|8,226
|51,986
|(70,093)
|51,071
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|155,913
|16,552
|81,953
|(74,342)
|180,076
|Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
|(930)
|(167)
|(73,245)
|74,342
|-
|Segment Liabilities and Equity
|$
|154,983
|$
|16,385
|$
|8,708
|$
|-
|$
|180,076
(a) Includes amounts in held for sale accounts related to the Commercial Renewables Disposal Groups.
24
ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|(In millions)
|
Duke
Energy
Carolinas
|
Duke
Energy
Progress
|
Duke
Energy
Florida
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
|
Duke
Energy
Indiana
|
Eliminations/
Other
|Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
|Operating Revenues
|$
|1,828
|$
|1,425
|$
|1,782
|$
|465
|$
|780
|$
|(30)
|$
|6,250
|Operating Expenses
|Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
|510
|489
|687
|164
|248
|(40)
|2,058
|Operation, maintenance and other
|414
|353
|322
|91
|179
|(18)
|1,341
|Depreciation and amortization
|413
|296
|245
|59
|169
|6
|1,188
|Property and other taxes
|91
|47
|126
|67
|7
|(1)
|337
|Impairment of assets and other charges
|4
|3
|(2)
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Total operating expenses
|1,432
|1,188
|1,378
|381
|603
|(53)
|4,929
|Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
|26
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|Operating Income
|422
|238
|404
|84
|177
|23
|1,348
Other Income and Expenses, net(b)
|61
|34
|7
|9
|14
|2
|127
|Interest Expense
|172
|104
|87
|31
|52
|(2)
|444
|Income Before Income Taxes
|311
|168
|324
|62
|139
|27
|1,031
|Income Tax Expense
|35
|24
|65
|8
|24
|2
|158
Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest(c)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|23
|Segment Income
|$
|276
|$
|144
|$
|259
|$
|54
|$
|115
|$
|2
|$
|850
(a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes an equity component of allowance for funds used during construction of $24 million for Duke Energy Carolinas, $14 million for Duke Energy Progress, $3 million for Duke Energy Florida, $2 million for Duke Energy Ohio and $2 million for Duke Energy Indiana.
(c) Includes a noncontrolling interest in Duke Energy Indiana.
25
ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME
(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|(In millions)
|
Duke
Energy
Carolinas
|
Duke
Energy
Progress
|
Duke
Energy
Florida
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
|
Duke
Energy
Indiana
|
Eliminations/
Other
|Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
|Operating Revenues
|$
|3,762
|$
|2,958
|$
|3,292
|$
|939
|$
|1,755
|$
|(58)
|$
|12,648
|Operating Expenses
|Fuel used in electric generation and purchased power
|1,133
|1,034
|1,333
|340
|697
|(83)
|4,454
|Operation, maintenance and other
|847
|700
|533
|182
|362
|(14)
|2,610
|Depreciation and amortization
|779
|611
|435
|123
|327
|9
|2,284
|Property and other taxes
|186
|95
|246
|133
|25
|-
|685
|Impairment of assets and other charges
|6
|7
|(1)
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Total operating expenses
|2,951
|2,447
|2,546
|778
|1,411
|(88)
|10,045
|Gains on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
|26
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|28
|Operating Income
|837
|512
|747
|161
|344
|30
|2,631
Other Income and Expenses, net(b)
|120
|65
|38
|15
|28
|(9)
|257
|Interest Expense
|332
|206
|202
|56
|104
|(4)
|896
|Income Before Income Taxes
|625
|371
|583
|120
|268
|25
|1,992
|Income Tax Expense
|72
|54
|116
|17
|46
|2
|307
|Net Income
|553
|317
|467
|103
|222
|23
|1,685
Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest(c)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|44
|44
|Segment Income Attributable to Duke Energy Corporation
|$
|553
|$
|317
|$
|467
|$
|103
|$
|222
|$
|(21)
|$
|1,641
(a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes an equity component of allowance for funds used during construction of $48 million for Duke Energy Carolinas, $27 million for Duke Energy Progress, $6 million for Duke Energy Florida, $2 million of Duke Energy Ohio and $3 million for Duke Energy Indiana.
(c) Includes a noncontrolling interest in Duke Energy Indiana.
26
ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS
(Unaudited)
|June 30, 2023
|(In millions)
|
Duke
Energy
Carolinas
|
Duke
Energy
Progress
|
Duke
Energy
Florida
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
|
Duke
Energy
Indiana
Eliminations/
Adjustments(b)
|Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|20
|$
|21
|$
|37
|$
|6
|$
|11
|$
|(2)
|$
|93
|Receivables, net
|324
|158
|129
|60
|178
|10
|859
|Receivables of variable interest entities, net
|855
|694
|618
|-
|-
|645
|2,812
|Receivables from affiliated companies
|156
|30
|5
|178
|164
|(422)
|111
|Notes receivable from affiliated companies
|-
|37
|-
|105
|-
|(98)
|44
|Inventory
|1,403
|1,164
|653
|163
|593
|-
|3,976
|Regulatory assets
|1,483
|888
|1,039
|26
|97
|(2)
|3,531
|Other
|61
|61
|100
|13
|90
|(7)
|318
|Total current assets
|4,302
|3,053
|2,581
|551
|1,133
|124
|11,744
|Property, Plant and Equipment
|Cost
|56,116
|39,779
|27,094
|8,364
|18,514
|166
|150,033
|Accumulated depreciation and amortization
|(19,328)
|(14,598)
|(6,794)
|(2,281)
|(6,254)
|14
|(49,241)
|Facilities to be retired, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net property, plant and equipment
|36,788
|25,181
|20,300
|6,083
|12,260
|180
|100,792
|Other Noncurrent Assets
|Goodwill
|-
|-
|-
|596
|-
|16,783
|17,379
|Regulatory assets
|4,056
|4,658
|2,161
|340
|896
|733
|12,844
|Nuclear decommissioning trust funds
|5,332
|3,828
|405
|-
|-
|-
|9,565
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|71
|343
|238
|17
|47
|-
|716
|Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|96
|97
|Investment in consolidated subsidiaries
|55
|13
|3
|331
|1
|207
|610
|Other
|1,005
|651
|408
|56
|279
|(233)
|2,166
|Total other noncurrent assets
|10,519
|9,493
|3,216
|1,340
|1,223
|17,586
|43,377
|Total Assets
|51,609
|37,727
|26,097
|7,974
|14,616
|17,890
|155,913
|Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
|(230)
|(179)
|(21)
|(291)
|165
|(374)
|(930)
|Reportable Segment Assets
|$
|51,379
|$
|37,548
|$
|26,076
|$
|7,683
|$
|14,781
|$
|17,516
|$
|154,983
(a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances, purchase accounting adjustments, restricted receivables related to Cinergy Receivables Company and Commercial Transmission and Duke Energy Indiana Holdco, LLC balances.
27
ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
(Unaudited)
|June 30, 2023
|(In millions)
|
Duke
Energy
Carolinas
|
Duke
Energy
Progress
|
Duke
Energy
Florida
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
|
Duke
Energy
Indiana
Eliminations/
Adjustments(b)
|Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|821
|$
|506
|$
|572
|$
|297
|$
|291
|$
|6
|$
|2,493
|Accounts payable to affiliated companies
|139
|250
|112
|19
|97
|18
|635
|Notes payable to affiliated companies
|578
|-
|829
|75
|209
|(59)
|1,632
|Taxes accrued
|278
|122
|262
|154
|80
|(17)
|879
|Interest accrued
|169
|120
|89
|35
|56
|1
|470
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|18
|370
|1,201
|310
|3
|98
|2,000
|Asset retirement obligations
|237
|256
|1
|12
|187
|(1)
|692
|Regulatory liabilities
|464
|267
|188
|36
|222
|(1)
|1,176
|Other
|598
|440
|335
|64
|179
|(24)
|1,592
|Total current liabilities
|3,302
|2,331
|3,589
|1,002
|1,324
|21
|11,569
|Long-Term Debt
|15,648
|11,521
|8,554
|2,863
|4,350
|823
|43,759
|Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies
|300
|150
|-
|18
|150
|-
|618
|Other Noncurrent Liabilities
|Deferred income taxes
|4,355
|2,582
|2,787
|828
|1,324
|49
|11,925
|Asset retirement obligations
|5,166
|5,555
|335
|82
|737
|31
|11,906
|Regulatory liabilities
|5,887
|4,284
|739
|227
|1,523
|(35)
|12,625
|Operating lease liabilities
|72
|313
|190
|17
|45
|-
|637
|Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs
|36
|155
|105
|69
|124
|(204)
|285
|Investment tax credits
|298
|128
|233
|3
|186
|1
|849
|Other
|561
|90
|77
|51
|27
|(18)
|788
|Total other noncurrent liabilities
|16,375
|13,107
|4,466
|1,277
|3,966
|(176)
|39,015
|Equity
|Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders equity
|15,984
|10,618
|9,488
|2,814
|4,826
|16,259
|59,989
Noncontrolling interests(c)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|963
|963
|Total equity
|15,984
|10,618
|9,488
|2,814
|4,826
|17,222
|60,952
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|51,609
|37,727
|26,097
|7,974
|14,616
|17,890
|155,913
|Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
|(230)
|(179)
|(21)
|(291)
|165
|(374)
|(930)
|Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity
|$
|51,379
|$
|37,548
|$
|26,076
|$
|7,683
|$
|14,781
|$
|17,516
|$
|154,983
(a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances, purchase accounting adjustments and Commercial Transmission and Duke Energy Indiana Holdco, LLC balances.
(c) Includes a noncontrolling interest in Duke Energy Indiana.
28
GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|(In millions)
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
Piedmont Natural Gas LDC
Midstream Pipelines and Storage(b)
|
Eliminations/
Adjustments
|
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
|Operating Revenues
|$
|124
|$
|236
|$
|-
|$
|(1)
|$
|359
|Operating Expenses
|Cost of natural gas
|20
|59
|-
|-
|79
|Operation, maintenance and other
|29
|81
|1
|(1)
|110
|Depreciation and amortization
|26
|59
|-
|(1)
|84
|Property and other taxes
|17
|14
|-
|(1)
|30
|Impairment of assets and other charges
|-
|(5)
|-
|-
|(5)
|Total operating expenses
|92
|208
|1
|(3)
|298
|Losses on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
|(1)
|-
|-
|-
|(1)
|Operating Income (Loss)
|31
|28
|(1)
|2
|60
|Other Income and Expenses
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|-
|-
|6
|-
|6
|Other income and expenses, net
|5
|13
|-
|-
|18
|Total other income and expenses
|5
|13
|6
|-
|24
|Interest Expense
|13
|39
|-
|-
|52
|Income Before Income Taxes
|23
|2
|5
|2
|32
|Income Tax Expense
|5
|-
|1
|1
|7
|Segment Income
|$
|18
|$
|2
|$
|4
|$
|1
|$
|25
(a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Primarily earnings from investments in Sabal Trail and Cardinal pipelines, as well as Hardy and Pine Needle storage facilities.
29
GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING SEGMENT INCOME
(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|(In millions)
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
Piedmont Natural Gas LDC
Midstream Pipelines and Storage(b)
|
Eliminations/
Adjustments
|
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
|Operating Revenues
|$
|359
|$
|911
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1,270
|Operating Expenses
|Cost of natural gas
|112
|265
|-
|-
|377
|Operation, maintenance and other
|59
|169
|2
|(1)
|229
|Depreciation and amortization
|53
|116
|-
|-
|169
|Property and other taxes
|31
|30
|-
|-
|61
|Impairment of assets and other charges
|-
|(4)
|-
|-
|(4)
|Total operating expenses
|255
|576
|2
|(1)
|832
|Losses on Sales of Other Assets and Other, net
|(1)
|-
|-
|-
|(1)
|Operating Income (Loss)
|103
|335
|(2)
|1
|437
|Other Income and Expenses, net
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|-
|-
|12
|-
|12
|Other income and expenses, net
|8
|28
|-
|(1)
|35
|Other Income and Expenses, net
|8
|28
|12
|(1)
|47
|Interest Expense
|24
|79
|-
|(1)
|102
|Income Before Income Taxes
|87
|284
|10
|1
|382
|Income Tax Expense
|17
|50
|2
|1
|70
|Segment Income
|$
|70
|$
|234
|$
|8
|$
|-
|$
|312
(a) Includes results of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes earnings from investments in Sabal Trail and Cardinal pipelines, as well as Hardy and Pine Needle storage facilities.
30
GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - ASSETS
(Unaudited)
|June 30, 2023
|(In millions)
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
|Piedmont Natural Gas LDC
|Midstream Pipelines and Storage
Eliminations/
Adjustments(b)
|
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1
|$
|3
|Receivables, net
|29
|117
|-
|-
|146
|Receivables from affiliated companies
|59
|88
|79
|(91)
|135
|Notes receivable from affiliated companies
|59
|-
|-
|(3)
|56
|Inventory
|14
|73
|-
|-
|87
|Regulatory assets
|5
|121
|-
|1
|127
|Other
|21
|56
|6
|(3)
|80
|Total current assets
|189
|455
|85
|(95)
|634
|Property, Plant and Equipment
|Cost
|4,398
|11,342
|93
|-
|15,833
|Accumulated depreciation and amortization
|(1,057)
|(2,188)
|-
|-
|(3,245)
|Facilities to be retired, net
|-
|4
|-
|-
|4
|Net property, plant and equipment
|3,341
|9,158
|93
|-
|12,592
|Other Noncurrent Assets
|Goodwill
|324
|49
|-
|1,551
|1,924
|Regulatory assets
|327
|401
|-
|89
|817
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|-
|3
|-
|-
|3
|Investments in equity method unconsolidated affiliates
|-
|-
|245
|5
|250
|Investment in consolidated subsidiaries
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|Other
|17
|281
|28
|2
|328
|Total other noncurrent assets
|668
|734
|273
|1,651
|3,326
|Total Assets
|4,198
|10,347
|451
|1,556
|16,552
|Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
|(87)
|(90)
|(79)
|89
|(167)
|Reportable Segment Assets
|$
|4,111
|$
|10,257
|$
|372
|$
|1,645
|$
|16,385
(a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.
31
GAS UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEETS - LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
(Unaudited)
|June 30, 2023
|(In millions)
Duke
Energy
Ohio(a)
|Piedmont Natural Gas LDC
|Midstream Pipelines and Storage
Eliminations/
Adjustments(b)
|
Gas
Utilities and Infrastructure
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|42
|$
|180
|$
|6
|$
|-
|$
|228
|Accounts payable to affiliated companies
|23
|79
|34
|(92)
|44
|Notes payable to affiliated companies
|37
|104
|-
|(3)
|138
|Taxes accrued
|16
|27
|(5)
|-
|38
|Interest accrued
|6
|41
|-
|(1)
|46
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|165
|45
|-
|1
|211
|Regulatory liabilities
|15
|111
|-
|-
|126
|Other
|3
|67
|22
|1
|93
|Total current liabilities
|307
|654
|57
|(94)
|924
|Long-Term Debt
|629
|3,667
|71
|76
|4,443
|Long-Term Debt Payable to Affiliated Companies
|7
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Other Noncurrent Liabilities
|Deferred income taxes
|340
|910
|20
|1
|1,271
|Asset retirement obligations
|58
|27
|-
|-
|85
|Regulatory liabilities
|260
|1,006
|-
|13
|1,279
|Operating lease liabilities
|-
|11
|-
|-
|11
|Accrued pension and other post-retirement benefit costs
|23
|6
|-
|1
|30
|Investment tax credits
|-
|1
|-
|-
|1
|Other
|48
|178
|50
|(1)
|275
|Total other noncurrent liabilities
|729
|2,139
|70
|14
|2,952
|Equity
|Total Duke Energy Corporation stockholders' equity
|2,526
|3,887
|244
|1,560
|8,217
|Noncontrolling interests
|-
|-
|9
|-
|9
|Total equity
|2,526
|3,887
|253
|1,560
|8,226
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|4,198
|10,347
|451
|1,556
|16,552
|Segment reclassifications, intercompany balances and other
|(87)
|(90)
|(79)
|89
|(167)
|Reportable Segment Liabilities and Equity
|$
|4,111
|$
|10,257
|$
|372
|$
|1,645
|$
|16,385
(a) Includes balances of the wholly owned subsidiary, Duke Energy Kentucky.
(b) Includes the elimination of intercompany balances and purchase accounting adjustments.
32
|Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
|Quarterly Highlights
|June 2023
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
|2023
|2022
|
%
Inc. (Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
Gigawatt-hour (GWh) Sales(a)
|Residential
|18,483
|19,594
|(5.7
|%)
|(1.9
|%)
|40,351
|42,623
|(5.3
|%)
|(2.7
|%)
|General Service
|18,378
|18,449
|(0.4
|%)
|0.2
|%
|36,143
|36,502
|(1.0
|%)
|(1.4
|%)
|Industrial
|11,917
|11,715
|1.7
|%
|(2.5
|%)
|23,763
|24,216
|(1.9
|%)
|(5.0
|%)
|Other Energy Sales
|137
|143
|(4.2
|%)
|n/a
|290
|280
|3.6
|%
|n/a
|Unbilled Sales
|1,464
|3,369
|(56.5
|%)
|n/a
|(1,098)
|3,262
|(133.7
|%)
|n/a
Total Retail Sales
|50,379
|53,270
|(5.4
|%)
|(1.3)
|%
|99,449
|106,883
|(7.0
|%)
|(2.7
|%)
|Wholesale and Other
|9,735
|11,215
|(13.2
|%)
|18,912
|21,969
|(13.9
|%)
Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
|60,114
|64,485
|(6.8
|%)
|118,361
|128,852
|(8.1
|%)
|Average Number of Customers (Electric)
|Residential
|7,229,773
|7,104,616
|1.8
|%
|7,214,598
|7,089,954
|1.8
|%
|General Service
|1,036,272
|1,038,653
|(0.2
|%)
|1,036,183
|1,036,420
|-
|%
|Industrial
|16,173
|16,348
|(1.1
|%)
|16,220
|16,371
|(0.9
|%)
|Other Energy Sales
|24,175
|24,409
|(1.0
|%)
|24,202
|24,416
|(0.9
|%)
Total Retail Customers
|8,306,393
|8,184,026
|1.5
|%
|8,291,203
|8,167,161
|1.5
|%
|Wholesale and Other
|53
|37
|43.2
|%
|49
|38
|28.9
|%
Total Average Number of Customers - Electric Utilities and Infrastructure
|8,306,446
|8,184,063
|1.5
|%
|8,291,252
|8,167,199
|1.5
|%
|Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
|Coal
|6,343
|10,013
|(36.7
|%)
|12,717
|19,755
|(35.6
|%)
|Nuclear
|19,139
|17,826
|7.4
|%
|36,866
|35,993
|2.4
|%
|Hydro
|574
|542
|5.9
|%
|1,382
|1,132
|22.1
|%
|Natural Gas and Oil
|20,998
|20,594
|2.0
|%
|41,847
|42,796
|(2.2
|%)
|Renewable Energy
|811
|706
|14.9
|%
|1,373
|1,134
|21.1
|%
Total Generation(d)
|47,865
|49,681
|(3.7
|%)
|94,185
|100,810
|(6.6
|%)
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
|15,438
|17,866
|(13.6
|%)
|30,404
|32,713
|(7.1
|%)
|Total Sources of Energy
|63,303
|67,547
|(6.3
|%)
|124,589
|133,523
|(6.7
|%)
|Less: Line Loss and Other
|3,189
|3,062
|4.1
|%
|6,228
|4,671
|33.3
|%
|Total GWh Sources
|60,114
|64,485
|(6.8
|%)
|118,361
|128,852
|(8.1
|%)
Owned Megawatt (MW) Capacity(c)
|Summer
|50,239
|49,789
|Winter
|53,154
|53,015
Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f)
|94
|94
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather-normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
(f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.
33
|Duke Energy Carolinas
|Quarterly Highlights
|Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
|June 2023
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
|2023
|2022
|
%
Inc. (Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
|Residential
|5,806
|6,308
|(8.0
|%)
|13,514
|14,365
|(5.9
|%)
|General Service
|6,990
|7,195
|(2.8
|%)
|13,889
|14,041
|(1.1
|%)
|Industrial
|4,994
|5,281
|(5.4
|%)
|9,704
|10,264
|(5.5
|%)
|Other Energy Sales
|69
|75
|(8.0
|%)
|140
|152
|(7.9
|%)
|Unbilled Sales
|454
|1,009
|(55.0
|%)
|(501)
|1,244
|(140.3
|%)
Total Retail Sales
|18,313
|19,868
|(7.8
|%)
|(2.7
|%)
|36,746
|40,066
|(8.3
|%)
|(3.3
|%)
|Wholesale and Other
|2,325
|2,154
|7.9
|%
|4,811
|4,505
|6.8
|%
Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Carolinas
|20,638
|22,022
|(6.3
|%)
|41,557
|44,571
|(6.8
|%)
|Average Number of Customers
|Residential
|2,420,581
|2,371,493
|2.1
|%
|2,413,982
|2,366,535
|2.0
|%
|General Service
|399,721
|401,994
|(0.6
|%)
|399,756
|401,098
|(0.3
|%)
|Industrial
|6,075
|6,059
|0.3
|%
|6,085
|6,057
|0.5
|%
|Other Energy Sales
|11,227
|11,247
|(0.2
|%)
|11,227
|11,247
|(0.2
|%)
Total Retail Customers
|2,837,604
|2,790,793
|1.7
|%
|2,831,050
|2,784,937
|1.7
|%
|Wholesale and Other
|31
|17
|82.4
|%
|27
|17
|58.8
|%
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Carolinas
|2,837,635
|2,790,810
|1.7
|%
|2,831,077
|2,784,954
|1.7
|%
|Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
|Coal
|1,554
|2,209
|(29.7
|%)
|2,933
|4,597
|(36.2
|%)
|Nuclear
|11,335
|10,099
|12.2
|%
|21,931
|21,246
|3.2
|%
|Hydro
|283
|299
|(5.4
|%)
|763
|637
|19.8
|%
|Natural Gas and Oil
|5,769
|6,066
|(4.9
|%)
|12,421
|12,305
|0.9
|%
|Renewable Energy
|96
|152
|(36.8
|%)
|164
|246
|(33.3
|%)
Total Generation(d)
|19,037
|18,825
|1.1
|%
|38,212
|39,031
|(2.1
|%)
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
|2,339
|3,917
|(40.3
|%)
|5,257
|6,923
|(24.1
|%)
|Total Sources of Energy
|21,376
|22,742
|(6.0
|%)
|43,469
|45,954
|(5.4
|%)
|Less: Line Loss and Other
|738
|720
|2.5
|%
|1,912
|1,383
|38.3
|%
|Total GWh Sources
|20,638
|22,022
|(6.3
|%)
|41,557
|44,571
|(6.8
|%)
Owned MW Capacity(c)
|Summer
|19,620
|19,491
|Winter
|20,439
|20,350
Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f)
|93
|94
|Heating and Cooling Degree Days
|Actual
|Heating Degree Days
|206
|182
|13.2
|%
|1,458
|1,795
|(18.8
|%)
|Cooling Degree Days
|331
|590
|(43.9
|%)
|347
|600
|(42.2
|%)
|Variance from Normal
|Heating Degree Days
|(3.4
|%)
|(13.4
|%)
|(24.6
|%)
|(6.9
|%)
|Cooling Degree Days
|(33.6
|%)
|17.4
|%
|(31.4
|%)
|17.8
|%
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather-normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
(f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.
34
|Duke Energy Progress
|Quarterly Highlights
|Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
|June 2023
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
|2023
|2022
|
%
Inc. (Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
|Residential
|3,617
|3,964
|(8.8
|%)
|8,463
|9,197
|(8.0
|%)
|General Service
|3,459
|3,672
|(5.8
|%)
|6,898
|7,468
|(7.6
|%)
|Industrial
|2,497
|2,593
|(3.7
|%)
|4,848
|5,727
|(15.3
|%)
|Other Energy Sales
|21
|34
|(38.2
|%)
|43
|46
|(6.5
|%)
|Unbilled Sales
|241
|318
|(24.2
|%)
|(491)
|(296)
|(65.9
|%)
Total Retail Sales
|9,835
|10,581
|(7.1
|%)
|(2.2
|%)
|19,761
|22,142
|(10.8
|%)
|(5.2
|%)
|Wholesale and Other
|5,619
|6,334
|(11.3
|%)
|11,038
|12,742
|(13.4
|%)
Total Consolidated Electric Sales - Duke Energy Progress
|15,454
|16,915
|(8.6
|%)
|30,799
|34,884
|(11.7
|%)
|Average Number of Customers
|Residential
|1,460,240
|1,430,619
|2.1
|%
|1,455,819
|1,427,896
|2.0
|%
|General Service
|247,323
|249,109
|(0.7
|%)
|247,549
|248,315
|(0.3
|%)
|Industrial
|3,303
|3,325
|(0.7
|%)
|3,307
|3,331
|(0.7
|%)
|Other Energy Sales
|2,498
|2,563
|(2.5
|%)
|2,508
|2,567
|(2.3
|%)
Total Retail Customers
|1,713,364
|1,685,616
|1.6
|%
|1,709,183
|1,682,109
|1.6
|%
|Wholesale and Other
|9
|8
|12.5
|%
|8
|8
|-
|%
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Progress
|1,713,373
|1,685,624
|1.6
|%
|1,709,191
|1,682,117
|1.6
|%
|Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
|Coal
|709
|1,972
|(64.0
|%)
|1,457
|3,744
|(61.1
|%)
|Nuclear
|7,804
|7,727
|1.0
|%
|14,935
|14,747
|1.3
|%
|Hydro
|179
|171
|4.7
|%
|433
|396
|9.3
|%
|Natural Gas and Oil
|4,663
|4,441
|5.0
|%
|10,389
|11,189
|(7.1
|%)
|Renewable Energy
|74
|82
|(9.8
|%)
|129
|134
|(3.7
|%)
Total Generation(d)
|13,429
|14,393
|(6.7
|%)
|27,343
|30,210
|(9.5
|%)
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
|2,632
|2,978
|(11.6
|%)
|4,554
|5,068
|(10.1
|%)
|Total Sources of Energy
|16,061
|17,371
|(7.5
|%)
|31,897
|35,278
|(9.6
|%)
|Less: Line Loss and Other
|607
|456
|33.1
|%
|1,098
|394
|178.7
|%
|Total GWh Sources
|15,454
|16,915
|(8.6
|%)
|30,799
|34,884
|(11.7
|%)
Owned MW Capacity(c)
|Summer
|12,519
|12,464
|Winter
|13,618
|13,605
Nuclear Capacity Factor (%)(f)
|96
|95
|Heating and Cooling Degree Days
|Actual
|Heating Degree Days
|131
|151
|(13.2
|%)
|1,194
|1,604
|(25.6
|%)
|Cooling Degree Days
|467
|677
|(31.0
|%)
|499
|705
|(29.2
|%)
|Variance from Normal
|Heating Degree Days
|(26.9
|%)
|(15.1
|%)
|(32.5
|%)
|(8.9
|%)
|Cooling Degree Days
|(15.2
|%)
|22.3
|%
|(11.3
|%)
|24.8
|%
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather-normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
(f) Statistics reflect 100% of jointly owned stations.
35
|Duke Energy Florida
|Quarterly Highlights
|Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
|June 2023
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
|2023
|2022
|
%
Inc. (Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
|Residential
|5,365
|5,367
|-
|%
|9,858
|9,894
|(0.4
|%)
|General Service
|3,895
|3,891
|0.1
|%
|7,302
|7,236
|0.9
|%
|Industrial
|870
|962
|(9.6
|%)
|1,690
|1,767
|(4.4
|%)
|Other Energy Sales
|8
|8
|-
|%
|16
|17
|(5.9
|%)
|Unbilled Sales
|599
|753
|-
|%
|460
|1,199
|(61.6
|%)
Total Retail Sales
|10,737
|10,981
|(2.2
|%)
|(0.5
|%)
|19,326
|20,113
|(3.9
|%)
|(2.5
|%)
|Wholesale and Other
|663
|1,359
|(51.2
|%)
|1,064
|2,129
|(50.0
|%)
Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Florida
|11,400
|12,340
|(7.6
|%)
|20,390
|22,242
|(8.3
|%)
|Average Number of Customers
|Residential
|1,747,307
|1,715,895
|1.8
|%
|1,744,077
|1,713,661
|1.8
|%
|General Service
|209,034
|207,626
|0.7
|%
|208,839
|207,380
|0.7
|%
|Industrial
|1,783
|1,881
|(5.2
|%)
|1,798
|1,894
|(5.1
|%)
|Other Energy Sales
|3,684
|3,751
|(1.8
|%)
|3,694
|3,757
|(1.7
|%)
Total Retail Customers
|1,961,808
|1,929,153
|1.7
|%
|1,958,408
|1,926,692
|1.6
|%
|Wholesale and Other
|8
|8
|-
|%
|9
|9
|-
|%
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Florida
|1,961,816
|1,929,161
|1.7
|%
|1,958,417
|1,926,701
|1.6
|%
|Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
|Coal
|1,003
|1,360
|(26.3
|%)
|1,511
|2,183
|(30.8
|%)
|Natural Gas and Oil
|9,242
|9,179
|0.7
|%
|16,883
|17,143
|(1.5
|%)
|Renewable Energy
|632
|463
|36.5
|%
|1,066
|742
|43.7
|%
Total Generation(d)
|10,877
|11,002
|(1.1
|%)
|19,460
|20,068
|(3.0
|%)
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
|872
|1,609
|(45.8
|%)
|1,586
|2,214
|(28.4
|%)
|Total Sources of Energy
|11,749
|12,611
|(6.8
|%)
|21,046
|22,282
|(5.5
|%)
|Less: Line Loss and Other
|349
|271
|28.8
|%
|656
|40
|1,540.0
|%
|Total GWh Sources
|11,400
|12,340
|(7.6
|%)
|20,390
|22,242
|(8.3
|%)
Owned MW Capacity(c)
|Summer
|10,677
|10,412
|Winter
|11,152
|11,115
|Heating and Cooling Degree Days
|Actual
|Heating Degree Days
|-
|4
|(100.0
|%)
|178
|301
|(40.9
|%)
|Cooling Degree Days
|1,134
|1,188
|(4.5
|%)
|1,531
|1,481
|3.4
|%
|Variance from Normal
|Heating Degree Days
|(100.0
|%)
|(55.1
|%)
|(53.4
|%)
|(19.4
|%)
|Cooling Degree Days
|7.7
|%
|12.8
|%
|22.5
|%
|18.1
|%
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather-normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
36
|Duke Energy Ohio
|Quarterly Highlights
|Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
|June 2023
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
|2023
|2022
|
%
Inc. (Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
|Residential
|1,849
|1,964
|(5.9
|%)
|4,176
|4,425
|(5.6
|%)
|General Service
|2,143
|1,717
|24.8
|%
|4,254
|3,868
|10.0
|%
|Industrial
|1,300
|959
|35.6
|%
|2,684
|2,255
|19.0
|%
|Other Energy Sales
|23
|13
|76.9
|%
|58
|39
|48.7
|%
|Unbilled Sales
|261
|747
|(65.1
|%)
|11
|644
|(98.3
|%)
Total Retail Sales
|5,576
|5,400
|3.3
|%
|8.6
|%
|11,183
|11,231
|(0.4
|%)
|4.3
|%
|Wholesale and Other
|119
|164
|(27.4
|%)
|155
|330
|(53.0
|%)
Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Ohio
|5,695
|5,564
|2.4
|%
|11,338
|11,561
|(1.9
|%)
|Average Number of Customers
|Residential
|822,304
|815,709
|0.8
|%
|822,206
|812,995
|1.1
|%
|General Service
|74,723
|74,631
|0.1
|%
|74,646
|74,442
|0.3
|%
|Industrial
|2,364
|2,419
|(2.3
|%)
|2,379
|2,423
|(1.8
|%)
|Other Energy Sales
|2,844
|2,840
|0.1
|%
|2,840
|2,829
|0.4
|%
Total Retail Customers
|902,235
|895,599
|0.7
|%
|902,071
|892,689
|1.1
|%
|Wholesale and Other
|1
|1
|-
|%
|1
|1
|-
|%
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Ohio
|902,236
|895,600
|0.7
|%
|902,072
|892,690
|1.1
|%
|Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
|Coal
|536
|792
|(32.3
|%)
|992
|1,690
|(41.3
|%)
|Natural Gas and Oil
|71
|19
|273.7
|%
|82
|24
|241.7
|%
Total Generation(d)
|607
|811
|(25.2
|%)
|1,074
|1,714
|(37.3
|%)
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
|5,890
|5,869
|0.4
|%
|11,645
|11,698
|(0.5
|%)
|Total Sources of Energy
|6,497
|6,680
|(2.7
|%)
|12,719
|13,412
|(5.2
|%)
|Less: Line Loss and Other
|802
|1,116
|(28.1
|%)
|1,381
|1,851
|(25.4
|%)
|Total GWh Sources
|5,695
|5,564
|2.4
|%
|11,338
|11,561
|(1.9
|%)
Owned MW Capacity(c)
|Summer
|1,076
|1,076
|Winter
|1,164
|1,164
|Heating and Cooling Degree Days
|Actual
|Heating Degree Days
|433
|440
|(1.6
|%)
|2,530
|2,959
|(14.5
|%)
|Cooling Degree Days
|244
|411
|(40.6
|%)
|244
|411
|(40.6
|%)
|Variance from Normal
|Heating Degree Days
|(4.0
|%)
|(0.8
|%)
|(16.1
|%)
|(1.6
|%)
|Cooling Degree Days
|(26.1
|%)
|22.9
|%
|(26.7
|%)
|21.8
|%
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather-normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
37
|Duke Energy Indiana
|Quarterly Highlights
|Supplemental Electric Utilities and Infrastructure Information
|June 2023
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|
%
Inc.(Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
|2023
|2022
|
%
Inc. (Dec.)
% Inc. (Dec.)
Weather
Normal(b)
GWh Sales(a)
|Residential
|1,846
|1,991
|(7.3
|%)
|4,340
|4,742
|(8.5
|%)
|General Service
|1,891
|1,974
|(4.2
|%)
|3,800
|3,889
|(2.3
|%)
|Industrial
|2,256
|1,920
|17.5
|%
|4,837
|4,203
|15.1
|%
|Other Energy Sales
|16
|13
|23.1
|%
|33
|26
|26.9
|%
|Unbilled Sales
|(91)
|542
|(116.8
|%)
|(577)
|471
|(222.5
|%)
Total Retail Sales
|5,918
|6,440
|(8.1
|%)
|(5.1
|%)
|12,433
|13,331
|(6.7
|%)
|(3.1
|%)
|Wholesale and Other
|1,009
|1,204
|(16.2
|%)
|1,844
|2,263
|(18.5
|%)
Total Electric Sales - Duke Energy Indiana
|6,927
|7,644
|(9.4
|%)
|14,277
|15,594
|(8.4
|%)
|Average Number of Customers
|Residential
|779,341
|770,900
|1.1
|%
|778,514
|768,867
|1.3
|%
|General Service
|105,471
|105,293
|0.2
|%
|105,393
|105,185
|0.2
|%
|Industrial
|2,648
|2,664
|(0.6
|%)
|2,651
|2,666
|(0.6
|%)
|Other Energy Sales
|3,922
|4,008
|(2.1
|%)
|3,933
|4,016
|(2.1
|%)
Total Retail Customers
|891,382
|882,865
|1.0
|%
|890,491
|880,734
|1.1
|%
|Wholesale and Other
|4
|3
|33.3
|%
|4
|3
|33.3
|%
Total Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Indiana
|891,386
|882,868
|1.0
|%
|890,495
|880,737
|1.1
|%
|Sources of Electric Energy (GWh)
Generated - Net Output(c)
|Coal
|2,541
|3,680
|(31.0
|%)
|5,824
|7,541
|(22.8
|%)
|Hydro
|112
|72
|55.6
|%
|186
|99
|87.9
|%
|Natural Gas and Oil
|1,253
|889
|40.9
|%
|2,072
|2,135
|(3.0
|%)
|Renewable Energy
|9
|9
|-
|%
|14
|12
|16.7
|%
Total Generation(d)
|3,915
|4,650
|(15.8
|%)
|8,096
|9,787
|(17.3
|%)
Purchased Power and Net Interchange(e)
|3,705
|3,493
|6.1
|%
|7,362
|6,810
|8.1
|%
|Total Sources of Energy
|7,620
|8,143
|(6.4
|%)
|15,458
|16,597
|(6.9
|%)
|Less: Line Loss and Other
|693
|499
|38.9
|%
|1,181
|1,003
|17.7
|%
|Total GWh Sources
|6,927
|7,644
|(9.4
|%)
|14,277
|15,594
|(8.4
|%)
Owned MW Capacity(c)
|Summer
|6,347
|6,346
|Winter
|6,781
|6,781
|Heating and Cooling Degree Days
|Actual
|Heating Degree Days
|471
|499
|(5.6
|%)
|2,770
|3,297
|(16.0
|%)
|Cooling Degree Days
|297
|417
|(28.8
|%)
|297
|417
|(28.8
|%)
|Variance from Normal
|Heating Degree Days
|(3.9
|%)
|1.8
|%
|(14.6
|%)
|1.8
|%
|Cooling Degree Days
|(12.3
|%)
|24.4
|%
|(13.0
|%)
|23.3
|%
(a) Except as indicated in footnote (b), represents non-weather-normalized billed sales, with energy delivered but not yet billed (i.e., unbilled sales) reflected as a single amount and not allocated to the respective retail classes.
(b) Represents weather-normal total retail calendar sales (i.e., billed and unbilled sales).
(c) Statistics reflect Duke Energy's ownership share of jointly owned stations.
(d) Generation by source is reported net of auxiliary power.
(e) Purchased power includes renewable energy purchases.
38
|Gas Utilities and Infrastructure
|Quarterly Highlights
|June 2023
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|
%
Inc. (Dec.)
|2023
|2022
|
%
Inc. (Dec.)
|Total Sales
Piedmont Natural Gas Local Distribution Company (LDC) throughput (dekatherms)(a)
|122,238,056
|126,530,274
|(3.4
|%)
|283,701,849
|306,717,375
|(7.5
|%)
|Duke Energy Midwest LDC throughput (Mcf)
|13,908,430
|16,571,611
|(16.1
|%)
|45,910,155
|53,817,683
|(14.7
|%)
|Average Number of Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas
|Residential
|1,055,561
|1,039,928
|1.5
|%
|1,055,632
|1,039,641
|1.5
|%
|Commercial
|107,157
|106,391
|0.7
|%
|107,322
|106,628
|0.7
|%
|Industrial
|955
|957
|(0.2
|%)
|955
|957
|(0.2
|%)
|Power Generation
|19
|19
|-
|%
|19
|19
|-
|%
Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Piedmont Natural Gas
|1,163,692
|1,147,295
|1.4
|%
|1,163,928
|1,147,245
|1.5
|%
|Average Number of Customers - Duke Energy Midwest
|Residential
|517,405
|515,240
|0.4
|%
|518,454
|515,298
|0.6
|%
|General Service
|34,131
|34,516
|(1.1
|%)
|34,743
|34,843
|(0.3
|%)
|Industrial
|1,736
|1,492
|16.4
|%
|1,725
|1,561
|10.5
|%
|Other
|116
|103
|12.6
|%
|116
|118
|(1.7
|%)
Total Average Number of Gas Customers - Duke Energy Midwest
|553,388
|551,351
|0.4
|%
|555,038
|551,820
|0.6
|%
(a) Piedmont has a margin decoupling mechanism in North Carolina, weather normalization mechanisms in South Carolina and Tennessee and fixed-price contracts with most power generation customers that significantly eliminate the impact of throughput changes on earnings. Duke Energy Ohio's rate design also serves to offset this impact.
39
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 10:05:36 UTC.