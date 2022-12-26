Advanced search
    DUK   US26441C2044

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
2022-12-23
102.99 USD   +1.02%
11:13aDuke Energy resumes normal power operations
PR
12/25Duke Energy thanks customers for energy conservation that helped keep the power on today
PR
12/24Duke Energy asks for continued energy conservation as power restoration continues following extreme winter temperatures
PR
Duke Energy resumes normal power operations

12/26/2022 | 11:13am EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has met today's expected peak energy demand in the Carolinas, thanks in part to customer efforts to conserve power after the weekend's arctic blast affecting power generation and delivery in much of the country.

As a result of gradually warming temperatures and improved power availability, no additional conservation measures are needed from customers at this time.

"Whether you lost power from interruptions in service or conserved energy to help others, we are deeply grateful for your patience and understanding," said Carolinas manager grid operations, Daniel Fain.

Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on TwitterLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-resumes-normal-power-operations-301709999.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2022
