ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter temperatures continue to fluctuate in Florida, Duke Energy is reminding customers of resources, tips and tools to help them manage energy usage and reduce their utility bills.

For December and January, Duke Energy meteorologists reported peak highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s, with peak lows in the 30s and mid-40s. And while these temperature swings are typical for Florida winters, it's important for customers who turn to both heating and cooling during these months to follow these easy, low-cost, no-cost tips to save energy and money:

Whether using your AC or heat, adjust your thermostat to the most comfortable setting. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage and bills.

One of the easiest things customers can do for heating and cooling efficiency is to change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a system work harder, which uses more energy and can increase costs. Also, have systems checked regularly by a qualified heating and air conditioning contractor to maintain efficiency and peak performance.

Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun's rays to warm the house and close them during hotter days and at night to help insulate your home.

One of the best energy-saving habits you can do each year is to check windows, doors and vents for air leaks. Caulking, sealing and weatherstripping leaks can save 10% to 20% in heating costs.

Replace standard bulbs with light-emitting diodes (LED). LEDs are more efficient than regular bulbs, while giving off the same amount of light. Replacing just six of your most frequently used bulbs with LEDs can save up to $480 over the lifetime of the bulbs.

Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction in the winter, which pushes warm air back down into the room, and a counterclockwise direction for the hotter weather. (Most fans have a switch that allows you to reverse the motor.) While fans move air and make people more comfortable, remember to turn the fan off when you leave the room.

Manage water heating. Set your water heater to 120 degrees or less. Water heating is typically the second-biggest user of energy in your home.

Duke Energy also offers programs and tools to help customers better manage and understand their monthly energy expenses:

Budget Billing: Get predictable monthly bills regardless of your energy use or the weather, so it's easier to stay on budget. Plus, there are two convenient payment plans to choose from. Learn more at duke-energy.com/BudgetBilling.

Installment Plans/Payment Plans: Pay back balances over longer periods of time. Eligible customers can request flexible plans that give you more time to pay. Learn about the options at duke-energy.com/MoreTime.

Usage Alerts: Get more control over your electricity use and spending. If you have a smart meter, a mobile phone or an email, you'll automatically be enrolled to receive notifications midway through your billing period showing how much electricity you've used along with a projection of your monthly amount, in time to adjust. Learn more at duke-energy.com/UsageAlerts.

Pick Your Due Date: With Pick Your Due Date, you can choose the date you want your energy bills to be due each month. Learn more at duke-energy.com/PYDD.

Due Date Extension: If you know ahead of time that you will miss your due date, this payment option may be for you. Extend your payment due date by up to 10 business days to avoid late fees. Learn more at duke-energy.com/ExtendDueDate.

Flexible rate options: Manage your energy costs by shifting energy-intensive tasks to periods of low demand. Learn more about our time-of-use rate at duke-energy.com/TOU.

Free Home Assessment: Complete a free online home energy check to learn how to lower your bill and see if you qualify for rebates and free home energy kit. Get started at onlinehec.duke-energy.com/get-started.

EnergyWise® Home: Save on your electric bill by getting up to $141 in annual bill credits while helping your community reduce energy use during periods of high demand. Find out if you are eligible at duke-energy.com/EWHSavings.

Weatherization: This program is designed to help income-qualified customers save energy and reduce expenses through the installation of energy conservation measures in their homes. The program is available to single-family homes and multifamily units, both owners and renters with owner approval. Learn more at duke-energy.com/Weatherization.

Customer Assistance‌: Some customers may qualify for financial assistance from various government and nonprofit programs for utility bills and other household expenses.

Other energy-saving programs, tips and guidance to help you manage higher energy bills that can result from increased energy usage are available at duke-energy.com/SeasonalBills or you can call the Customer Care number listed on your energy bill.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

