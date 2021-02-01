Duke Energy : to Help Companies, Cities With EV Transitions

By Stephen Nakrosis

Duke Energy Corp. on Monday said it established a new subsidiary, eTransEnergy LLC, to help cities and companies more readily adopt electric vehicles.

Duke said the new company will provide unregulated services to assist school districts, transit services and companies across the country reach economic and sustainability goals as they transition to cleaner energy transportation options.

Duke said customers will be offered services to help them manage their electric-vehicles fleets, including comprehensive infrastructure planning, smart charging technology and on-site solar energy generation.

"Electrifying vehicles represents an incredible opportunity for our customers and communities to reduce carbon emissions," said Doug Esamann, Duke Energy's executive vice president of energy solutions. "Through eTransEnergy, we're offering a low-risk, realistic solution for customers to transform their fleets."

