Duke Energy Corporation    DUK

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
Duke Energy : to Help Companies, Cities With EV Transitions

02/01/2021 | 12:36pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis

Duke Energy Corp. on Monday said it established a new subsidiary, eTransEnergy LLC, to help cities and companies more readily adopt electric vehicles.

Duke said the new company will provide unregulated services to assist school districts, transit services and companies across the country reach economic and sustainability goals as they transition to cleaner energy transportation options.

Duke said customers will be offered services to help them manage their electric-vehicles fleets, including comprehensive infrastructure planning, smart charging technology and on-site solar energy generation.

"Electrifying vehicles represents an incredible opportunity for our customers and communities to reduce carbon emissions," said Doug Esamann, Duke Energy's executive vice president of energy solutions. "Through eTransEnergy, we're offering a low-risk, realistic solution for customers to transform their fleets."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-21 1236ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -0.21% 93.76 Delayed Quote.2.66%
WTI 2.17% 53.05 Delayed Quote.8.35%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 125 M - -
Net income 2020 2 952 M - -
Net Debt 2020 64 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
Yield 2020 4,11%
Capitalization 69 180 M 69 180 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,31x
EV / Sales 2021 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 28 793
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 99,31 $
Last Close Price 94,00 $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Michael G. Browning Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.66%69 180
NEXTERA ENERGY4.82%158 430
ENEL S.P.A.-1.03%101 054
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.40%83 187
ORSTED A/S-6.15%80 013
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.09%62 234
