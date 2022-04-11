Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Duke Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUK   US26441C2044

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 01:38:49 pm EDT
113.88 USD   -1.28%
01:21pDUKE ENERGY : to announce first-quarter 2022 financial results on May 9
PU
04:20aDuke Energy continues $400,000 monthlong focus on sustainability, environmental efforts in South Carolina by helping grow Energy Saving Trees Program
AQ
04/08DUKE ENERGY : continues $400,000 monthlong focus on sustainability, environmental efforts in South Carolina by helping grow Energy Saving Trees Program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Duke Energy : to announce first-quarter 2022 financial results on May 9

04/11/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Duke Energy will issue its first-quarter financial results at 7 a.m. ET on Monday, May 9, in a news release to be posted on the company's website at duke-energy.com/investors.

An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled at 10 a.m. ET that day to discuss first-quarter 2022 financial results and other business and financial updates.

The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The call can be accessed via the investors' section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 833.927.1758 in the U.S. or 929.526.1599 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 527418. Please call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A recording of the webcast with a transcript will be available on the investors' section of the company's website by May 10.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Jennifer Garber
800.559.3853

Analysts contact: Jack Sullivan
980.373.3564

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 17:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
01:21pDUKE ENERGY : to announce first-quarter 2022 financial results on May 9
PU
04:20aDuke Energy continues $400,000 monthlong focus on sustainability, environmental efforts..
AQ
04/08DUKE ENERGY : continues $400,000 monthlong focus on sustainability, environmental efforts ..
PU
04/07DUKE ENERGY : Foundation delivers bright futures for Florida students with $641,000 in ene..
PU
04/07KeyBanc Raises Duke Energy's Price Target to $119 From $110, Reiterates Overweight Rati..
MT
04/01DUKE ENERGY : Piedmont Natural Gas files rate adjustment in South Carolina for investments..
PU
03/31DUKE ENERGY : Piedmont Natural Gas, Duke Energy remind communities to call 811 before digg..
PU
03/31DUKE ENERGY : continues to support North Carolina small business revitalization with $500,..
PU
03/31DUKE ENERGY : supports economic development in Indiana with nearly $120,000 in grants
PU
03/31Paladin Energy Secures Uranium Sales Tender Award
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 352 M - -
Net income 2022 4 182 M - -
Net Debt 2022 69 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 3,47%
Capitalization 88 808 M 88 808 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,01x
EV / Sales 2023 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 27 605
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 115,35 $
Average target price 110,33 $
Spread / Average Target -4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven K. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Feldmeier Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.96%88 808
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.79%169 119
SOUTHERN COMPANY11.53%81 097
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.89%74 742
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.12.50%71 647
ENEL S.P.A.-10.45%69 742