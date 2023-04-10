Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Duke Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUK   US26441C2044

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:34:04 2023-04-10 am EDT
98.88 USD   -0.87%
09:01aDuke Energy to announce first-quarter 2023 financial results on May 9
PR
04/06Duke Energy : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
04/06Duke Energy Corp : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Duke Energy to announce first-quarter 2023 financial results on May 9

04/10/2023 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy will post its first-quarter 2023 financial results at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 9 on the company's website at duke-energy.com/investors.

An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled at 10 a.m. ET that day to discuss the first-quarter 2023 financial results and other business and financial updates.

The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Brian Savoy, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The call can be accessed via the investors' section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing  844-200-6205 in the U.S. or 929-526-1599 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 676030. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A recording of the webcast will be available on the investors' section of the company's website on May 10.

Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear. 

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on TwitterLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

Media Contact: Jennifer Garber
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Analysts Contact: Abby Motsinger
Office: 704.382.7624

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-9-301793130.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
09:01aDuke Energy to announce first-quarter 2023 financial results on May 9
PR
04/06Duke Energy : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
04/06Duke Energy Corp : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off..
AQ
04/06Fresh slate of local restaurants, retail coming to ground floor of Duke Energy Plaza, i..
AQ
04/05Duke Energy Explores Innovative Technologies in Florida, Begins Construction on Floatin..
AQ
04/04Duke Energy Prices $1.5 Billion Senior Notes Offering
MT
04/04Duke Energy prices offering of $1.5 billion of 4.125% convertible senior notes due 2026
PR
04/03Duke Energy Supports First Responders With $500,000 in Grant Opportunities for Emergenc..
AQ
04/03Duke Energy Florida's local lineworkers advance to international competition
PR
04/03Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rally Premarket Monday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer