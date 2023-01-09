Advanced search
    DUK   US26441C2044

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:41 2023-01-09 pm EST
105.32 USD   +0.13%
01:31pDuke Energy to announce fourth-quarter and year-end 2022 financial results on Feb. 9
PR
01/06Duke Energy announces dividend payments to shareholders
AQ
01/04Duke Energy Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $1.005, Payable March 16 to Shareholders as of Feb 17
MT
Duke Energy to announce fourth-quarter and year-end 2022 financial results on Feb. 9

01/09/2023 | 01:31pm EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy will post its fourth-quarter and year-end 2022 financial results at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9 on the company's website at duke-energy.com/investors.

An earnings conference call for analysts is scheduled at 10 a.m. ET that day to discuss the fourth-quarter and year-end 2022 financial results and other business and financial updates.

The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Brian Savoy, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The call can be accessed via the investors' section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 844-200-6205 in the U.S. or 929-526-1599 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 242312. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A recording of the webcast will be available on the investors' section of the company's website on Feb. 10.

Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact: Jennifer Garber
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Analysts Contact: Abby Motsinger
Office: 704.382.7624

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2022-financial-results-on-feb-9-301716827.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2023
