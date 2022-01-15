Log in
    DUK   US26441C2044

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
Duke Energy warns customers of scammers during Carolinas winter storm

01/15/2022 | 03:56pm EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today warned customers in North Carolina and South Carolina of scammers who might call them – impersonating Duke Energy representatives and threatening to cut off customers' power before or during this weekend's winter storm unless customers make a payment for late bills or other charges.

Duke Energy never makes such calls to customers, never threatens to cut off customers' power immediately, never seeks immediate payment, and never calls customers to request personal information.

"Unfortunately, scammers are always looking for a new opportunity, including a winter storm, to steal customers' money and information. They prey on customers who might be more vulnerable to such scams during stressful situations, like a major storm," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy Carolinas storm director. "Our goal is to protect our customers from such devious schemes."

Below are tips for customers to avoid scams:

  • If it's a recorded voice, often referred to as a "robocall," be extra cautious.
  • Do not provide any personal information.
  • Duke Energy's actual recorded calls to customers are informative only. The company's calls never threaten to cut off power and never request personal information.
  • If a caller – recorded or live – specifically asks you to pay using a prepaid debit card, that's a red flag. Prepaid debit cards are like cash and the transactions cannot be reversed.
  • If the caller pressures you to make an immediate payment of any type – or provide personal information of any kind, such as a bank account number or social security number – hang up the phone.

Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50% carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on TwitterLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

Media contact: 800.559.3853

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-warns-customers-of-scammers-during-carolinas-winter-storm-301461618.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


© PRNewswire 2022
