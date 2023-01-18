Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Duke Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUK   US26441C2044

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:43 2023-01-18 pm EST
102.25 USD   -1.89%
05:02pGunfire damages another N. Carolina power substation, no outage caused
RE
12:15pDuke Energy Acquires Colorado Solar Plant
MT
10:09aDuke Energy Sustainable Solutions to build new solar plant in El Paso County, Colo.
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gunfire damages another N. Carolina power substation, no outage caused

01/18/2023 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Gunfire damaged another power substation in North Carolina on Tuesday, a North Carolina power company said, marking what appears to be the latest in a series of shootings that have targeted utilities.

The incident follows vandalization of electrical substations last month that left thousands of residents without power in North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington state.

North Carolina utility EnergyUnited said no customers lost power due to the incident at its Pleasant Hill Substation on Tuesday.

Crews were dispatched to assess the situation at the substation after an alarm that notified personnel of an equipment issue. They discovered damage to the substation transformer from an apparent gunshot, the company said in a statement, adding the damage was quickly contained.

Officials said the attack occurred around 3 a.m. ET (0800 GMT) on Tuesday. The FBI and state authorities were probing the incident.

The latest incident comes after four electrical substations were vandalized around Christmas, leaving over 14,000 customers without power near Tacoma, Washington. Two men were arrested in connection with those attacks, authorities said earlier this month.

Also in December, a utility in North Carolina reported outages from what local authorities said were orchestrated shootings investigated by federal law enforcement. Duke Energy Corp, which provided power to the area, said at the time a total of 45,000 people had lost power after the shootings.

The FBI also investigated shots fired near a power facility in South Carolina days later.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said state authorities and the company were offering monetary rewards of up to $75,000 for information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the December attacks on the substations.

Cooper had said "a serious national conversation" about protecting critical infrastructure was needed after the attacks.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2023
All news about DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
05:02pGunfire damages another N. Carolina power substation, no outage caused
RE
12:15pDuke Energy Acquires Colorado Solar Plant
MT
10:09aDuke Energy Sustainable Solutions to build new solar plant in El Paso County, Colo.
PR
01/17Keybanc Adjusts Price Target on Duke Energy to $112 From $108, Maintains Overweight Rat..
MT
01/17RBC Boosts Price Target on Duke Energy to $116 From $108, Maintains Sector Perform Rati..
MT
01/16All parties reach agreement in Duke Energy Progress rate review request in South Caroli..
AQ
01/13Sector Update: Energy Stock Recover Late, Finishing on Positive Ground
MT
01/13Sector Update: Energy
MT
01/13Duke Energy Reaches Agreement in South Carolina for Rate Review Request
MT
01/12All parties reach agreement in Duke Energy Progress rate review request in South Caroli..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 045 M - -
Net income 2022 4 018 M - -
Net Debt 2022 71 678 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 80 256 M 80 256 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,62x
EV / Sales 2023 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 27 605
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 104,22 $
Average target price 105,24 $
Spread / Average Target 0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian D. Savoy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Feldmeier Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.93%80 256
NEXTERA ENERGY2.56%170 379
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.53%76 191
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.27%73 804
ENEL S.P.A.14.51%63 211
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.61%52 096