By Sabela Ojea

North Carolina's Attorney General has appealed the rate increase granted to Duke Energy Carolinas by the utilities commission of the state.

The increase in the utility bills that North Carolina households would have to assume for Duke Energy's higher prices is "too high," Attorney General Josh Stein said Wednesday.

"I'm asking the [North Carolina Supreme] Court to side with North Carolina's ratepayers and to reject this rate increase," Stein said.

The electric power and natural gas company's rate increase would result in rates of about 15% higher for consumers, meaning that ratepayers would be spending around $20 more per month in three years.

