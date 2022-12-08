Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Duke Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DUK   US26441C2044

DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION

(DUK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:08 2022-12-08 am EST
99.96 USD   +0.38%
09:37aNorth Carolina utility restores power to all customers after substation attack
RE
08:43aUNC Charlotte, City of Charlotte, Centralina Regional Council, Duke Energy Win Prestigious Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Cleantech Award for Curbside Electric Vehicle Charging Technology
AQ
12/07North Carolina utility sees county's power restored by late Wednesday
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

North Carolina utility restores power to all customers after substation attack

12/08/2022 | 09:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vandalism suspected in mass power outage in North Carolina

(Reuters) - A North Carolina utility said on Thursday it had restored power to all of the homes and businesses affected by what authorities described as an orchestrated gunfire attack that disabled two substations last week.

Duke Energy Corp said 45,000 customers who lost power in the attack in Moore County five days earlier had electric service restored.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said on Wednesday state authorities and the company were offering monetary rewards of up to $75,000 for information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the attack.

On Saturday night, utility workers investigating reports of widespread outages found broken gates and evidence of gunfire damage to equipment at two substations in the central part of the state.

The area is popular with tourists and known for golf resorts including Pinehurst, which has hosted the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup tournaments.

Schools across the county of 100,000 people canceled classes for students for the forth day on Thursday. A decision on whether to reopen them Friday will be made later.

School officials were worked to ensure that electrical, HVAC and communications were operational before resuming classes, they told local media.

A curfew was imposed earlier amid freezing nighttime temperatures.

Federal law enforcement officials were helping an investigation into the situation, which was also monitored by the White House.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
All news about DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
09:37aNorth Carolina utility restores power to all customers after substation attack
RE
08:43aUNC Charlotte, City of Charlotte, Centralina Regional Council, Duke Energy Win Prestigi..
AQ
12/07North Carolina utility sees county's power restored by late Wednesday
RE
12/06North Carolina county in dark for third day after attack on power substations
RE
12/06Duke Energy : More than 10,000 customers restored as Duke Energy continues progress in Moo..
PU
12/06Duke Energy : Florida State Parks Foundation and Duke Energy Florida announce major waste ..
PU
12/06North Carolina county still in dark after attack on power substations
RE
12/05Utilities Down on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
12/05Attack on North Carolina electric grid 'new level of threat,' governor says
RE
12/05Duke Energy COO Dhiaa Jamil to Retire Next Year
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 106 M - -
Net income 2022 4 109 M - -
Net Debt 2022 72 369 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 76 683 M 76 683 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,50x
EV / Sales 2023 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 27 605
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 99,58 $
Average target price 102,17 $
Spread / Average Target 2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lynn J. Good Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian D. Savoy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie Titone Chief Information Officer
Dhiaa M. Jamil Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Feldmeier Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.18%76 683
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.64%169 485
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.12%74 506
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.90%71 821
ENEL S.P.A.-25.86%55 684
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.8.32%49 675