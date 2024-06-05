Company shares programs, tips, tools and available assistance to help customers save money and manage energy use

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmer-than-average temperatures may hit this summer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration seasonal temperature outlook. But before summer temperatures soar, Duke Energy is offering ways customers can take control of their energy use.

"Hotter days mean increased energy use as customers rely on air conditioning to stay cool," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "As summer arrives, we are proactively sharing programs, tips, tools and assistance to help our customers manage their energy use."

Take advantage of Usage Alerts to help save

Better predict what you'll spend on electricity by reviewing the Usage Alerts that arrive midway through a billing cycle. By having a smart meter and an email address on file, you'll automatically be enrolled to receive a Usage Alert notification that shows how much electricity you're using and how much it may cost in time to adjust.

Use our website or the Duke Energy app to track your energy usage down to the hour, day or week. The goal is to see when energy use is spiking and adjust habits that may be driving it up. Simply sign in to your online account or create one here.

Savings programs and incentives

Duke Energy offers a variety of programs and incentives to help customers navigate seasonal energy use. Learn more about available options below, and b-roll is available here :

Power Manager®: Get rewarded by helping shift energy use away from peak periods. By enrolling one or more of your home's appliances in Power Manager, you'll be supporting clean energy goals. Plus, receive bill credits for making a difference in your community. Find out if you qualify . (Please note: The name of this program may differ depending on where you live. EnergyWise® Home is available in the Duke Energy Progress service area and is the equivalent offering to Power Manager.)

Flex Savings Option: Customers who enroll in the Flex Savings Option can pay lower rates (as compared to the standard residential rate) by shifting their energy use to times of lower demand. Alternatively, rates will increase when customer demand is high and more people are using electricity.

Customers who enroll in the can pay lower rates (as compared to the standard residential rate) by shifting their energy use to times of lower demand. Alternatively, rates will increase when customer demand is high and more people are using electricity. High Energy Usage pilot: Income-qualified residential customers who use a lot of energy may be eligible for the High Energy Usage pilot program that offers free energy improvements that can help lower energy use. Upgrades can include air sealing, HVAC, refrigerator or water heater replacement, free lightbulbs and more. Find out if you qualify .

Income-qualified residential customers who use a lot of energy may be eligible for the pilot program that offers free energy improvements that can help lower energy use. Upgrades can include air sealing, HVAC, refrigerator or water heater replacement, free lightbulbs and more. . Improve & Save: Some customers may be able to pay for energy efficiency upgrades through their Duke Energy bill via our new Improve & Save program , while others can take advantage of about $1,500 in home rebates through the Smart $aver® home improvement rebate program .

Some customers may be able to pay for energy efficiency upgrades through their Duke Energy bill via our new , while others can take advantage of about in home rebates through the . Home Energy House Call: Consider a free home energy assessment, which can help lower your energy use. Valued at $180 , this service helps you learn how your home uses energy and how you can save. An energy specialist will check your home for air leaks, examine your insulation levels, check your appliances and more. Sign up online or call 844.346.4366.

Consider a free home energy assessment, which can help lower your energy use. Valued at , this service helps you learn how your home uses energy and how you can save. An energy specialist will check your home for air leaks, examine your insulation levels, check your appliances and more. Sign up or call 844.346.4366. Weatherization Program: Some customers can take advantage of our income-qualified Weatherization Program for single-family and multifamily units to help save money and reduce expenses through the installation of energy conservation measures in their home. The program is open to owners and renters with owner approval, and eligibility is determined by the weatherization office and an in-home assessment.

Programs and incentives vary depending on which Duke Energy-served community you live in. See what savings programs you may be eligible for .

Payment assistance

Other customers may be eligible for further assistance. Installment Payment Plans can help customers who need flexibility with paying their energy bills. Duke Energy also works with local and state agencies to connect qualified customers with access to resources, including Share the Light Fund® and Low Income Home Energy Assistance programs.

Visit our Special Assistance page for more information.

Low- to no-cost energy-saving tips and projects

Summer weather can contribute to higher energy use as your HVAC system works harder to keep you comfortable. The greater the temperature difference between the outside and the inside, the harder your air conditioning unit must work.

Below are tips to help manage your energy use when temperatures rise. B-roll of energy efficiency measures is available here.

Inspect and service your HVAC. Have your HVAC system checked by a qualified heating and air conditioning contractor to make sure it is operating efficiently. ENERGY STAR® certified heating and cooling equipment, when properly installed, can yield annual energy bill savings of 10%-30%.

Make sure cool air isn't escaping by checking windows, doors and vents for air leaks. Caulk, seal and use weatherstripping to block leaks, which can help save 10% to 20% in cooling costs.

Change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a cooling system work harder, which uses more energy. Replacing a dirty, clogged filter with a clean one can lower your air conditioner's energy consumption by 5% to 15%.

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting or install a smart thermostat. You can save as much as 10% a year on heating and cooling by simply turning your thermostat back 7-10 degrees Fahrenheit for eight hours a day from its normal setting. Keep in mind: Your system will run longer the hotter it is outside – even if your thermostat setting never changes. And, run heat-producing appliances during cooler morning hours for additional savings.

Keep in mind: Your system will run longer the hotter it is outside – even if your thermostat setting never changes. And, run heat-producing appliances during cooler morning hours for additional savings. Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer, which pushes cooler air back down into the room. If you use air conditioning to cool your home, a ceiling fan will allow you to raise the thermostat setting about 4 degrees, typically with no reduction in comfort.

Close curtains and blinds during warm, sunny days to help prevent the sun from heating your home.

There are two ways to reduce the amount of energy used for washing clothes – use less water and use cooler water. Switching your temperature setting from hot to warm can cut a load's energy use in half.

For more information visit duke-energy.com/SummerSavings or see this story on illumination.

