Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated into cyclical sectors.

Duke Energy said it had restored power to the vast majority of the roughly 300,000 customers who lost electricity during Hurricane Nicole.

Shares of residential solar installers fell slightly on the session, but remained sharply higher for the week after a Californian plan to cut incentives promised to affect prices less than feared.

