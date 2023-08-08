Shares of power producers rose as yield-seeking investors rotated out of the financial sector in light of credit-ratings downgrades.

Earnings reports also buoyed the sector. Duke Energy rose after the utility, which has operations in the Carolinas and elsewhere, was the latest to cite mild spring weather for a slowdown in second-quarter revenue growth. Duke executives said hot summer weather would likely drive up demand in the current quarter.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras shares rose after the Brazilian electric company, known as Eletrobras, posted an increase in second-quarter earnings.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-23 1741ET