Duke Exploration : DEX Significant Copper Intercepts in first two Diamond Holes

KEY POINTS

Diamond drill holes at Quorn and Isens prospects intersected significant zones of copper mineralisation with highly encouraging grades.

Quorn drill hole BNDD001 passed through a broad interval of altered breccia with visible copper oxides and sulphides in two main zones:

15.4 m @ 1.07 % Cu, 9.52 g/t Ag from 32 m

And 22.35 m @ 0.71 % Cu, 23.11 g/t Ag from 85.3 m Including 3.1 m @ 1.77 % Cu, 56.7 g/t Ag from 93 m

Isens drill hole BNDD002 intersected two significant zones of copper mineralisation within sulphide veins:

3.73 m @ 0.46 % Cu, 4.26 g/t Ag from 38.94 m And 6 m @ 1.04 % Cu, 9.34 g/t Ag from 109 m Including 3.7 m @ 2.06 % Cu, 13.95 g/t Ag from 110.66 m

BNDD002 was terminated early due to poor ground conditions and may not have reached the main zone of mineralisation exploited by the historic Isens mine.

The current RC drilling program includes follow-up holes at both prospects, which will test the extents of mineralisation.

Duke Exploration Limited | ABN: 28 119 421 868

P.O. Box 2057 Ascot QLD 4007

E: info@duke-exploration.com.au | www.duke-exploration.com.au

SIGNIFICANT COPPER INTERCEPTS IN FIRST TWO DIAMOND DRILL HOLES

7/3/2022

Media Release

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT | ASX: DEX onlyDuke Exploration Limited (ASX: DEX) ("Duke" or "the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the first two holes of the latest five-hole diamond drilling program completed end of January- hole one at Quorn and hole two at Isens. The purpose of the five-hole program was to confirm the usegeological composition of the various complex mineralised zones and to test the exploration model the Company has developed over the last eight months being used to identify potential mineralised prospects suitable for drill testing. The drilling in both holes has intersected significant zones of copper mineralisation, in two distinct styles.