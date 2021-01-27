Duke Realty : 2021 Range of Estimates (as of January 27, 2021)

|
|
|
2020 Actual
|
|
Range of Estimates
|
|
|
|
Metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Pessimistic
|
Optimistic
|
|
|
Key Assumptions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income per Share Attributable to
|
$0.80
|
|
$1.24
|
$1.58
|
|
- Higher gains on property sales in 2021 compared to 2020.
|
Common Shareholders - Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAREIT FFO per Share Attributable to
|
$1.40
|
|
$1.58
|
$1.68
|
|
- Lease-up of new developments.
|
Common Shareholders - Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Less impact from debt transactions in 2021 compared to 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Expense impact of internal leasing costs, $0.02 to $0.04.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core FFO per Share Attributable to
|
$1.52
|
|
$1.62
|
$1.68
|
|
- Lease-up of new developments.
|
Common Shareholders - Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Strong rent growth.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth in AFFO - Share Adjusted
|
6.2%
|
|
5.8%
|
10.1%
|
|
- Driven by same factors impacting Core FFO.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Percentage Leased
|
97.6%
|
|
96.6%
|
98.6%
|
|
- Pushing rents at expense of some occupancy.
|
(stabilized portfolio)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Modest default risk.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Percentage Leased
|
97.0%
|
|
95.7%
|
97.7%
|
-
|
Driven by same factors impacting stabilized portfolio.
|
(In-service portfolio)
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
2020 vacant building acquisition and speculative development.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Property NOI - Cash
|
5.0%
|
|
3.6%
|
4.4%
|
-
|
Continued solid rent growth, embedded lease escalations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Partially offset by expected lower occupancy.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Property NOI - Net Effective
|
2.8%
|
|
2.5%
|
3.3%
|
-
|
Lower straight-line rent bad debt than 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building Acquisitions
|
$411
|
|
$200
|
$400
|
|
- Coastal markets focus.
|
(Duke share)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building Dispositions
|
|
$322
|
|
$500
|
$700
|
|
- Primarily non-Tier 1 markets.
|
(Duke share)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Manage tenant concentration.
|
Development Starts
|
$796
|
|
$700
|
$900
|
|
- Speculative starts in targeted growth markets.
|
(JVs at 100%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Maintain occupancy under construction near 50%.
|
Service Operations Income
|
|
$6
|
|
$5
|
$7
|
|
- Consistent levels of volume.
|
General & Administrative Expense
|
$58
|
|
$59
|
$55
|
|
- Consistent overhead levels.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Excludes overhead restructuring costs.
|
Effective Leverage (Gross Book Basis)
|
|
32%
|
|
33%
|
29%
|
|
|
|
Fixed Charge Coverage (TTM)
|
|
5.6X
|
5.7X
|
6.1X
|
|
|
|
Net Debt to Core EBITDA (TTM)
|
|
|
|
4.8X
|
|
- Maintain Baa1/BBB+ ratings.
|
|
5.2X
|
5.2X
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|