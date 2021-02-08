Duke Realty : Promotes Caitlin English to Senior Leasing Representative in New Jersey

INDIANAPOLIS - February 8, 2021 - Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), the largest domestic-only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, announces the promotion of Caitlin English to senior leasing representative for Duke Realty's New Jersey office. In her elevated role, English will negotiate and secure lease commitments from new and existing tenants in the company's New Jersey industrial portfolio, while also networking with the brokerage community to generate new business opportunities in the company's growing Northeast region.

'Duke Realty continues to invest heavily in the growth of our Northeast region, especially in opportunities and facilities along the New Jersey Turnpike Corridor,' said Art Makris, senior vice president of Duke Realty's Northeast region. 'Cait has been instrumental in securing and negotiating various lease agreements and I have no doubt that her expertise will help us expand our best-in-class portfolio.'

English joined Duke Realty in 2016 serving as a leasing representative in the company's Pennsylvania office. She relocated to the New Jersey office in 2020. English has served as Duke Realty's leasing representative in several key lease agreements with high-profile tenants. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in International Business from Saint Joseph's University. English is a member of the Saint Joseph's University Real Estate and Construction Alumni Advisory Board and previously served as a member of the CREW Lehigh Valley Board of Directors.