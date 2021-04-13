Duke Realty : Dallas Industrial Real Estate Market Booming, Thornton Shares Expertise

On April 12, 2021, Dallas Business Journal published an article, Dallas-Fort Worth projected to be No. 1 industrial market in U.S. this year - and No. 2 isn't close, about the market's outlook and optimistic future for industrial real estate. It's expected that more than 27 million in industrial real estate space will be delivered in 2021. Duke Realty will be responsible for delivering some of that space. As such, the Dallas Business Journal tapped Jeff Thornton, senior vice president of the Texas market for Duke Realty for his insights and predictions.

'Experts say with an increased focus on e-commerce caused by the pandemic, many companies are finding DFW to be a strategic location for their logistics needs.

'We are finding that our clients want strategically located, state-of-the-art facilities that can meet their long-term supply chain needs, said Jeff Thornton, Duke Realty senior vice president of the Texas region. 'Dallas-Fort Worth offers a central location in the nation's Sun Belt with access to major thoroughfares that are well-maintained and that can help deliver products to millions of consumers in 24-48 hour windows. This state is friendly to do business in - offering low tax rates and primed for continued population growth. This is where our clients can find a robust talent pool that continues to grow.'

You can read more about what makes Dallas-Ft. Worth a worthwhile market for industrial real estate in the article byDallas Business Journal.