Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Duke Realty Corporation    DRE

DUKE REALTY CORPORATION

(DRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duke Realty : Dallas Industrial Real Estate Market Booming, Thornton Shares Expertise

04/13/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On April 12, 2021, Dallas Business Journal published an article, Dallas-Fort Worth projected to be No. 1 industrial market in U.S. this year - and No. 2 isn't close, about the market's outlook and optimistic future for industrial real estate. It's expected that more than 27 million in industrial real estate space will be delivered in 2021. Duke Realty will be responsible for delivering some of that space. As such, the Dallas Business Journal tapped Jeff Thornton, senior vice president of the Texas market for Duke Realty for his insights and predictions.

'Experts say with an increased focus on e-commerce caused by the pandemic, many companies are finding DFW to be a strategic location for their logistics needs.

'We are finding that our clients want strategically located, state-of-the-art facilities that can meet their long-term supply chain needs, said Jeff Thornton, Duke Realty senior vice president of the Texas region. 'Dallas-Fort Worth offers a central location in the nation's Sun Belt with access to major thoroughfares that are well-maintained and that can help deliver products to millions of consumers in 24-48 hour windows. This state is friendly to do business in - offering low tax rates and primed for continued population growth. This is where our clients can find a robust talent pool that continues to grow.'

You can read more about what makes Dallas-Ft. Worth a worthwhile market for industrial real estate in the article byDallas Business Journal.

Disclaimer

Duke Realty Corporation published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 18:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
02:39pDUKE REALTY  : Dallas Industrial Real Estate Market Booming, Thornton Shares Exp..
PU
02:06pDUKE REALTY  : Rodriguez Tapped by Bisnow for Industry Insights
PU
09:06aDUKE REALTY  : Adds Lauren Pace to South Florida Team
PU
04/06DUKE REALTY  : Secures Lease Deal with COVID-19 Test Manufacturer and Lease Expa..
PU
04/05DUKE REALTY  : Develops ~432K SF Logistics Facility for Global Tire Manufacturer
PU
04/05DUKE REALTY  : Promotes Susan Bergdoll to Chicago, Minneapolis, Indianapolis Ope..
PU
04/01DUKE REALTY  : Significant Insider Selling Continues at Duke Realty (DRE)
MT
04/01Duke Realty Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Con..
GL
04/01INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Duke Realty
MT
03/31INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Duke Realty
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 026 M - -
Net income 2021 266 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 737 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,0x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 16 177 M 16 177 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales 2022 18,8x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 44,60 $
Last Close Price 43,28 $
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James B. Connor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Denien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven W. Schnur Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas C. Anthony Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Ngaire E. Cuneo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION8.28%16 113
PROLOGIS, INC.10.21%80 983
GOODMAN GROUP-3.01%25 732
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST6.00%9 957
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.7.76%8 212
GLP J-REIT9.16%7 101
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ