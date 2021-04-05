Log in
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION

(DRE)
Duke Realty : Develops ~432K SF Logistics Facility for Global Tire Manufacturer

04/05/2021 | 10:10am EDT
DALLAS - April 5, 2021 - The Dallas office of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), the leading domestic only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, announces the development of a state-of-the-art, full-service distribution facility for Yokohama Tire Corporation at Intermodal III Industrial Park. The deal secures a long-term lease agreement for the 431,630-square-foot facility in Wilmer, Texas, about 15 miles southeast of Dallas. The new facility expands Yokohama's distribution network in the U.S. to a fourth location centrally located to meet the needs of its customers in the Southwest.

'Duke Realty is a leader in modern, convenient logistics properties and we remain committed to working with clients like Yokohama Tire Corporation to ensure they have well located, advanced facilities to meet their needs,' said Jeff Thornton, senior vice president of the Texas region at Duke Realty. 'Yokohama had a tightly defined timeline and our vertically integrated development model has helped meet the client's expedited delivery, occupancy and operational schedule. We are proud to be a part of the solution to expand their national footprint and bring additional jobs to the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area.'

'We'd like to thank Duke Realty for all its help on the Wilmer, Texas project,' said Rick Alonzo, Yokohama Tire's vice president of supply chain & logistics. 'They are a highly talented, world-class organization, and the new state-of-the-art distribution center they are developing for us clearly highlights that.'

The LEED Certified® facility sits on a 22 acre site at Sunridge Boulevard adjacent to the Union Pacific Railroad Dallas Intermodal Terminal with access to I-45, I-20/635, I-35 and I-30. The facility includes 7,000 square feet of office and breakroom space, 85 dock doors, parking for up to 281 cars and trailer storage capacity of up to 114 spaces. Yokohama Tire is expected to begin occupying the space this summer. It will first be used to distribute Yokohama's OE tires, followed by passenger car/light truck and commercial truck/bus products in 2022.

'By working closely with clients like Yokohama we can ensure our developments are built to tenant specifications while meeting sustainability standards - a win-win for clients and the markets we serve,' said Hyman, Duke Realty vice president of leasing in Dallas. 'Together with broker partners, we will continue to expand our 17.1 million square foot portfolio in the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan market.'

Nathan Lawrence, Kacy Jones and Krista Raymond with CBRE and Matt Hyman handled the negotiations on behalf of Duke Realty.

About Duke Realty
On a nationwide basis, Duke Realty owns, maintains an interest in or has under development approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a component of the S&P 500. More information about Duke Realty is available at www.dukerealty.com. Duke Realty also can be followed on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About Yokohama Tire Corporation
Yokohama Tire Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing arm of Tokyo, Japan-based The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., a global manufacturing and sales company of premium tires since 1917. Servicing an extensive sales network throughout the U.S., Yokohama Tire Corporation is a leader in technology and innovation. The company's complete product line includes tires for high-performance, light truck, passenger car and commercial truck and bus. For more information on Yokohama's broad product line, visit www.yokohamatire.com and www.yokohamatruck.com.

Disclaimer

Duke Realty Corporation published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 14:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
