DUKE REALTY CORPORATION

(DRE)
Duke Realty : Promotes Susan Bergdoll to Chicago, Minneapolis, Indianapolis Operations Leadership Role

04/05/2021 | 10:04am EDT
INDIANAPOLIS - April 5, 2020 - Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), the largest domestic-only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, announces the promotion of Susan Bergdoll to senior vice president of leasing and development and regional leader for its Chicago, Minneapolis and Indianapolis markets. In her leadership role, Bergdoll will oversee operations, investments, development, property management and leasing, as well as personnel management, for all three markets.

'Susan has grown her career at Duke Realty - creating significant value through development and portfolio leasing at the local market level in both Chicago and Indianapolis. I am excited for Susan to take on an expanded leadership role within our company,' said Steve Schnur, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Duke Realty. 'Susan and the rest of our Chicago, Minneapolis and Indianapolis teams are committed to providing our clients the highest level of service and fostering our broker and tenant relationships.'

Bergdoll joined Duke Realty in 1997 starting her career as part of the company's marketing department. Within a year, she moved into leasing, joining the Indianapolis industrial real estate group. In 2005, Bergdoll was promoted to vice president of leasing and relocated to the company's Chicago office. In her role, she doubled Duke Realty's portfolio in the market to more than 17 million square feet. In 2016, Duke Realty promoted Bergdoll to vice president of leasing and development where she took on a leading role in expanding the company's footprint with significant developments - most recently completing the build-to-suit transactions with Wayfair and a national home improvement retailer. During her career at Duke Realty, Bergdoll has earned several internal awards for her achievements.

Bergdoll earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Indiana University. She is currently a board member of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP) Chicago chapter, a member of CREW Chicago, a member of the Association of Industrial Real Estate Brokers, and serves as an advisory board member of IWIRE-Chicago.

About Duke Realty
On a nationwide basis, Duke Realty owns, maintains an interest in or has under development approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a component of the S&P 500. More information about Duke Realty is available at www.dukerealty.com. Duke Realty also can be followed on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

