Duke Realty : Signs 103,754 SF Lease at Fairfield Distribution Center

(Orlando, FL - June 15, 2021) The Central Florida office of Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE), the largest domestic-only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, announces that is has signed a lease with the United States Postal Service (USPS) for 103,754 square feet at Fairfield Distribution 4720. Located at 4720 Oak Fair Boulevard in Tampa, the 173,514-square-foot logistics building is now 100 percent leased.

'We are pleased to welcome the USPS to Fairfield Distribution Center, a well-located industrial park that offers convenient access to Central Florida and beyond thanks to its proximity to I-4 and I-75,' said Tim Perry, Vice President of Leasing and Development for Duke Realty in Central Florida. 'Interest in our properties in this park and throughout Tampa and Orlando remains high as companies look for locations closer to population centers and with ready highway access.'

Scott Claiborne with JLL represented the USPS, while Duke Realty was represented by listing broker Julia Silva with JLL and Mr. Perry.

Duke Realty's Central Florida portfolio includes properties in Tampa and Orlando totaling 4.4 million square feet. Its regional office is located at 200 South Orange, Suite 1450 in Orlando. The phone number is 407.241.0000.

On a nationwide basis, Duke Realty owns, maintains an interest in or has under development approximately 162 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500. Duke Realty can be followed on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

