Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Duke Realty Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRE   US2644115055

DUKE REALTY CORPORATION

(DRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Duke Realty : Signs 103,754 SF Lease at Fairfield Distribution Center

06/15/2021 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Orlando, FL - June 15, 2021) The Central Florida office of Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE), the largest domestic-only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, announces that is has signed a lease with the United States Postal Service (USPS) for 103,754 square feet at Fairfield Distribution 4720. Located at 4720 Oak Fair Boulevard in Tampa, the 173,514-square-foot logistics building is now 100 percent leased.

'We are pleased to welcome the USPS to Fairfield Distribution Center, a well-located industrial park that offers convenient access to Central Florida and beyond thanks to its proximity to I-4 and I-75,' said Tim Perry, Vice President of Leasing and Development for Duke Realty in Central Florida. 'Interest in our properties in this park and throughout Tampa and Orlando remains high as companies look for locations closer to population centers and with ready highway access.'

Scott Claiborne with JLL represented the USPS, while Duke Realty was represented by listing broker Julia Silva with JLL and Mr. Perry.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty's Central Florida portfolio includes properties in Tampa and Orlando totaling 4.4 million square feet. Its regional office is located at 200 South Orange, Suite 1450 in Orlando. The phone number is 407.241.0000.

On a nationwide basis, Duke Realty owns, maintains an interest in or has under development approximately 162 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500. Duke Realty can be followed on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

News Media Contact: Helen McCarthy, senior manager, communications & PR, 317.808.6287, helen.mccarthy@dukerealty.com

Disclaimer

Duke Realty Corporation published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 19:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
03:48pDUKE REALTY  : Signs 103,754 SF Lease at Fairfield Distribution Center
PU
06/07NAREIT REITWEEK : 2021 Investor Conference Presentation
PU
06/07DUKE REALTY CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
06/07DUKE REALTY  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Duke Realty's Price Target to $52 From $45, M..
MT
06/04DUKE REALTY  : Truist Securities Adjusts Duke Realty's Price Target to $52 From ..
MT
06/02DUKE REALTY  : Adds Three Female Executives to its Operating Management Team
PU
06/01DUKE REALTY  : RBC Raises Price Target on Duke Realty to $49 From $43, Citing 'S..
MT
05/26DUKE REALTY  : Adds to Acquisition Team in New Jersey
PU
05/20DUKE REALTY  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Duke Realty to $44 From $4..
MT
05/13DUKE REALTY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 037 M - -
Net income 2021 355 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 440 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,6x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 18 562 M 18 562 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,2x
EV / Sales 2022 20,4x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 49,25 $
Last Close Price 49,50 $
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James B. Connor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Denien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven W. Schnur Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas C. Anthony Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Lynn C. Thurber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION23.84%18 562
PROLOGIS, INC.26.59%93 330
GOODMAN GROUP9.57%29 400
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST5.20%9 917
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.10.09%8 333
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.20.63%7 928