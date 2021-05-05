Log in
    DRE   US2644115055

DUKE REALTY CORPORATION

(DRE)
  Report
Duke Realty : Speculative Development Start Boosts Chicago Portfolio to ~17M SF

05/05/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
CHICAGO - May 5, 2021 - The Chicago office of Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE), the leading domestic-only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, recently announced the construction of a 299,520-square-foot speculative development in Bellwood, Illinois. The planned state-of-the-art facility is located within minutes of O'Hare International Airport, close to major thoroughfares and rail lines - serving as an ideal location for prospective tenants looking to expand supply chain capabilities.

110 North 25th Avenue, Bellwood, Illinois (rendering of planned facility)

'As finding conveniently-located, modern distribution space continues to be a challenge for tenants, so is finding a strong labor force. Our planned facility meets both demand drivers,' said Susan Bergdoll, senior vice president and regional leader for Duke Realty's Chicago, Minneapolis and Indianapolis operations. 'Projects like this accommodate potential tenants' requirements for new warehouse space close to airports, interstate highways, and rail yards in a community with a robust talent pool.'

Duke Realty's development on approximately 19 acres at 110 North 25th Avenue in Bellwood is located within seven miles of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, close to the I-290/294 and I-88 interchanges and adjacent to a Union Pacific rail line. The facility will boast 36' clear height, 30 dock doors and two drive-in doors, 85 trailer spaces and 345 parking spaces and located within an Enterprise Zone. Additionally, Bellwood is within a 30-minute drive of an employee population of more than one million. The development is expected to be complete in December 2021. These facilities will be built to LEED® certification standards.

'Duke Realty's sustainable development strategy aligns with our customers' sustainability goals,' said Bergdoll. 'As we pursue strategic growth opportunities in the Chicagoland area, we are focused on infill locations, like what we have found in Bellwood, where we can develop our LEED certified, best-in-class facilities that we are known for.'

The listing brokers are Jason Lev and John Suerth with CBRE.

Disclaimer

Duke Realty Corporation published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 16:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 019 M - -
Net income 2021 423 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 258 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 17 328 M 17 328 M -
EV / Sales 2021 20,2x
EV / Sales 2022 19,8x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James B. Connor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Denien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven W. Schnur Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas C. Anthony Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Lynn C. Thurber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION15.61%17 328
PROLOGIS, INC.15.99%85 518
GOODMAN GROUP1.90%27 395
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST5.41%9 936
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.9.01%8 289
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.11.91%7 354
