Living Up to Our Commitments: Duke Realty's Message to Investors

Today, serious long-term investors are looking for established companies with solid, forward-looking strategies. As the leading U.S.-only industrial REIT focused on the ownership, development, and management of logistics properties, Duke Realty is well positioned for growth and performance not only in today's market, but for the decades to come.

Why are we so confident in our approach? Because it's essentially the same as when we started in this business: We pursue responsible, respectful and resourceful logistics real estate solutions-for our tenants, our associates and the communities we serve.

Our commitment to pursue LEED-certification for all of our new buildings makes every Duke Realty facility a better place to work. Our ongoing efforts for diversity and inclusion foster fresh ideas and new relationships. And as long-term owner of our buildings, we've built rock-solid relationships with the people in our communities and the companies they count on.

Living up to our commitments. Doing what we say we're going to do. It's the only way we know how to do business. And it's working-for our investors, our customers and our people.