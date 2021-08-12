Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Duke Realty Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRE   US2644115055

DUKE REALTY CORPORATION

(DRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Living Up to Our Commitments: Duke Realty's Message to Investors

08/12/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, serious long-term investors are looking for established companies with solid, forward-looking strategies. As the leading U.S.-only industrial REIT focused on the ownership, development, and management of logistics properties, Duke Realty is well positioned for growth and performance not only in today's market, but for the decades to come.

Why are we so confident in our approach? Because it's essentially the same as when we started in this business: We pursue responsible, respectful and resourceful logistics real estate solutions-for our tenants, our associates and the communities we serve.

Our commitment to pursue LEED-certification for all of our new buildings makes every Duke Realty facility a better place to work. Our ongoing efforts for diversity and inclusion foster fresh ideas and new relationships. And as long-term owner of our buildings, we've built rock-solid relationships with the people in our communities and the companies they count on.

Living up to our commitments. Doing what we say we're going to do. It's the only way we know how to do business. And it's working-for our investors, our customers and our people.

Disclaimer

Duke Realty Corporation published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 17:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
01:42pLIVING UP TO OUR COMMITMENTS : Duke Realty's Message to Investors
PU
08/10DUKE REALTY : Acquires fully leased, 766,000 sf logistics facility in inland emp..
AQ
08/04DUKE REALTY : Breaks Ground on Speculative Development in Chicago Submarket
PU
08/03DUKE REALTY : Invests in Northwest Region Growth, Hires Four Leaders and Expands..
PU
08/03DUKE REALTY : Adds Josh Bauer to Chicago Team
PU
08/03DUKE REALTY : RBC Lifts Price Target on Duke Realty to $55 From $49, Citing 'Sol..
MT
08/02DUKE REALTY : Baird Adjusts Duke Realty's Price Target to $56 From $48, Maintain..
MT
07/30DUKE REALTY : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Duke Realty to $55 From $53,..
MT
07/30DUKE REALTY : UBS Adjusts Duke Realty's Price Target to $59 From $56, Maintains ..
MT
07/30DUKE REALTY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 027 M - -
Net income 2021 407 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,8x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 19 065 M 19 065 M -
EV / Sales 2021 22,0x
EV / Sales 2022 21,0x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Duke Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUKE REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 50,39 $
Average target price 52,44 $
Spread / Average Target 4,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James B. Connor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Denien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven W. Schnur Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas C. Anthony Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Lynn C. Thurber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION26.07%19 065
PROLOGIS, INC.29.34%95 289
GOODMAN GROUP22.47%31 553
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST-1.37%9 613
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.18.17%8 892
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.23.89%8 366