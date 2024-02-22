Duke Royalty Limited is a Guernsey-based provider of alternative capital solutions to a diversified range of businesses in Europe and abroad. The Company's investing policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of royalty finance and related opportunities. It invests capital in profitable, long-term businesses. It offers a minimally dilutive solution that enables management teams to retain control and focus on growing their business without re-financing risk. It provides capital in exchange for interest distributions that fluctuate with future revenues and are aligned to its royalty partners. It invests across a diverse range of sectors, including industrials, healthcare, technology, leisure, and business services. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include Duke Royalty UK Limited, Capital Step Holdings Limited, Capital Step Investments Limited, Capital Step Funding Limited, Capital Step Funding 2 Limited and Duke Royalty Employee Benefit Trust.