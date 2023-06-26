Duke Royalty Ltd - Europe and North America-focused alternative capital solutions provider - Announces a follow-on investment of GBP1.8 million into its existing partner Tristone Healthcare Ltd. Says the fund will facilitate Tristone's latest acquisition of South West Intervention Services Ltd. This increases Duke's total investment in Tristone to GBP19.4 million.

Duke Royalty Chief Executive Neil Johnson says: "I'm excited to see Tristone further strengthen its position in the social care sector via the acquisition of SWIS. Given the outstanding level of care that they provide, SWIS is a natural fit for Tristone, and will also add new specialisms to Tristone's expanding portfolio."

Current stock price: 31.88 pence, up 0.3% on Monday

12-month change: down 8.9%

